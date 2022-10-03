Read full article on original website
City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is asking for more funds for the Hall Avenue East Overpass project, an additional $325,299. City officials said construction crews found some ‘unsuitable’ material needing to be removed and replaced when they were excavating the land for retaining wall foundations.
National Night Out events spread across the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tonight, the city of Hattiesburg will host multiple National Night Out Against Crime events in area neighborhoods and communities. Tuesday, Oct. 4, is National Night Out Against Crime. The annual community initiative aims to raise neighborhood camaraderie, encourage community policing and build relationships with local law enforcement.
Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads. District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.
National Night Out brings community and city leaders together
4th Street Bar and Grill raises money for Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 4th Street Bar and Grill recently finished its annual golf tournament and donated the proceeds to a local Hub City non-profit. Each year, the bar picks a different local non-profit to support through the tournament. This year, it chose Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center. “Once we...
Miss. PSC chairman to re-approve DE Fastlink as ECT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell is signing documents of re-approval designating Dixie Electric Power Association/ DE Fastlink as an Eligible Telecommunication Carrier at the Dixie EPA headquarters in Laurel. The MPSC is responsible for designating Mississippi electric cooperatives as ETCs in order for them to...
Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival
Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events
Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi. Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day. “A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the...
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office offering church security training
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Church is a place to worship for many people, but what happens if there is an unwelcome visitor?. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is now offering security training for any church that needs or wants extra protection. “Already year to date in 2022, we’ve...
SPECIAL REPORT: Jones Co. woman alleges oil well contamination caused cancer
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Judge Tony Mozingo held a press conference to announce he is stepping down as the 15th Circuit Court Judge in Lamar County and will become the new executive director of Homes of Hope for Children. The press conference was held on Tuesday at 3 p.m....
Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new group of men and women swore to protect the city of Hattiesburg and its citizens this morning at the Hattiesburg Police Department’s training academy graduation. The seven men and women now wearing the black and blue as part of Recruit Class 40 took...
Salvation Army gears up for Angel Tree and Food Box programs
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army is gearing up for its annual Angel Tree program- extending an opportunity on how others can be a blessing this Christmas season. The program helps alleviate some Christmas costs for children and their families. Laurel Salvation Army Commanding Officer Keisha McMullin said the...
The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation. In a video posted by HPD, the man is shown allegedly breaking into a vehicle on North 31st Avenue on Sept. 19. If you can identify the...
Toppled boards slow traffic on NB U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overturned wooden boards are causing some traffic delays for residents in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers are asked to use caution at the crossover from U.S. Highway 98 East, eastbound, to cross over and go onto U.S. Highway 49, northbound, while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.
Winter prep, now is the time to get ahead of the winter freeze
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already have. Battalion Chief Carlton Sims with the Petal Fire Department said that you need to prepare as soon as possible. “Now, now is a good time,” said Sims. “It’s never...
Forrest Co. sheriff to host annual National Night Out events
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to host its annual National Night Out Against Crime events. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents in the north part of the county will have the chance to meet Forrest County sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters at the North Forrest, Rawls Springs, Sunrise and Macedonia Volunteer Fire Departments.
