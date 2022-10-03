Read full article on original website
Derrick Rose Kept It Real When Asked If He Felt Like His Old Self Now That He’s Healthy: “The Reality Is I'm 33, Turning 34 Tomorrow. That Guy That I Used To Be…Had An Ego. I Been Killed That Ego A Long Time Ago.”
Derrick Rose's story is one that fills you with sadness every time it comes to your mind. Things weren't supposed to turn out this way for the youngest MVP in NBA history, who seemed destined to be one of the greats of the game. Fate, unfortunately, had different ideas as Rose would be ravaged by injuries for much of his career from 2012.
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
Ric Flair Punched Mick Foley Backstage After Refusing Handshake
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Both Ric Flair and Mick Foley have so many stories to share and many of them are simply bizarre,...
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
WWE is teasing a heel turn for a top star on Monday Night Raw
It looks like a heel turn is coming for a top WWE star. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost after Mysterio was preoccupied with Dominik at ringside. The distraction allowed Rhea Ripley to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match by himself.
Raquel Rodriguez Hopes To Stuff WWE Star In A Trash Can During WarGames
WWE star and two-time "NXT" WarGames winner Raquel Rodriguez is quite excited for the upcoming women's WarGames match set to take place at Survivor Series this year. Rodriguez stopped by the "Under the Ring” podcast and shared that she has one particular goal in mind, assuming she's in the match.
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
Jake Roberts: 'Without me, there is no Undertaker. Without me, there is no Steve Austin. I even helped Shawn Michaels'
Roberts told a story of him in Undertaker when Undertaker first came to the WWF:. Strip joint. Indianapolis. We were driving like hell to get there and you had to make last call. It was just something you had to do. As we're getting closer, he says, ‘Man, you’re really pumped to go. I said, ‘I know this girl there you know and she's quite a performer.’ He said, ‘What do you mean? I said, ‘Well, she doesn't like guys.’ He goes, ‘Oh my God, you're kidding me? That's so weird because I got a chick that doesn't like them either and she's in Indianapolis.’ We drove like hell to get there and were driving 100 miles an hour because we got all these thoughts going through our heads. Shame on you, Jake. We get there and we go. We made it. It's like 20 minutes for the last call. We're looking around. I went, ‘Oh, man. There's my girl.’ Oh, really? Okay. ‘Oh, wait, wait, wait. There's my girl.’ All of a sudden we're both standing in front of the same girl.”
Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Plan For Cody Rhodes And The WWE Title
Earlier this year Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW and he made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Seth Rollins in his first match back with the company. In the weeks that followed Cody was being pushed as one of the top stars in the company and he made it clear that winning the WWE Championship was his ultimate goal.
WWE And AEW Both Interested In Top Independent Star
He has their attention. There are all kinds of wrestlers throughout the world today and while the stars of AEW and WWE get the most attention, they are not the only stars out there. Several very talented stars wrestle around the world every day and can catch the eye of the two main promotions. That took place again last week in one of the most unique ways you will see.
Raquel Rodriguez Names Surprising WWE Hall Of Famer She Is Inspired By
Almost every wrestler grows up emulating somebody in the business, taking aspects from those who came before them, and WWE's Raquel Rodriguez is no different. The former "NXT" Women's Champion revealed to "Under The Ring," that she would "watch a lot of the bigger men, and the bigger women" including Chyna and Big Show, but she was also inspired by a more surprising name.
Former WWE star Alicia Fox is getting married
Fox worked for WWE for over a decade after training in developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before going to the main roster in 2008, where she was inserted into a main event program as she portrayed Vickie Guerrero and Edge's wedding planner. She started wrestling on...
Dave Meltzer Has Interesting Booking Idea For Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania
Since August 30, 2020, Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion — and on April 3, 2022, he became the first wrestler to hold both the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship simultaneously. Now, we're only three months away from the Royal Rumble in January 2023, which means WrestleMania season is nearly upon us. And with WrestleMania season comes the question: Who can fans expect to see take on "The Tribal Chief" on the biggest show of the year?
AEW News: MJF Praises Recent WWE Hire, Eddie Kingston On Which Match Influenced Him, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– As previously reported, WWE hired former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee as the Director of Longterm Creative. In a post on Twitter, MJF praised the decision. He wrote: “[email protected] is salt of the earth.”. – Eddie Kingston recently shared the match that influenced him as a wrestler:...
Mark Henry Talks About Triple H Taking Over In WWE, How He Has Already Noticed Changes
Mark Henry recently spoke with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bovado for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion the WWE Hall of Fame legend and current member of the AEW broadcast team sounded off with his thoughts on Paul “Triple H” Levesque taking over as WWE Head of Creative and Talent Relations when Vince McMahon retired.
Details on What Led to Ricky Steamboat’s Planned Return to the Ring at the Age of 69
Big Time Wrestling made the announcement that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who is 69 years old, will be making his in-ring return on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steve Perkins, co-promoter of BTW, was a guest on The Business of the Business podcast,...
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair comments on possibly wrestling again
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair discussed the passing of Antonio Inoki and his legacy. Flair also talked about some current events. Flair was asked to clear the rumors if he will wrestle again after seeing that Ricky Steamboat is having another match:
WWE To Celebrate 25 Years of Kane
WWE has announced that they will be celebrating 25 years of Kane as today marks the anniversary of his debut with the company. Kane arrived on October 5, 1997, interrupting the Hell in a Cell match between Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker. He ripped the door off the Cell and attacked Undertaker, leading to a victory for HBK. The announcement reads:
Kurt Angle Tries To Figure Out How To Turn His Wife On, Jey Uso Sees Through Sami Zayn | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 3, 2022. - Kurt Angle keeps trying to figure out how to turn his wife on:. - Jey Uso has responded to Sami Zayn's emotional tweet:. - Belair and Bayley prepare to sign the dotted line ahead of Extreme Rules: WWE...
