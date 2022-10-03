Read full article on original website
Charleston man found guilty of murder in shooting death of former UC football player
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A Charleston man was found guilty Tuesday of charges in Meigs County, Ohio, in the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Jaquan Hall, 22, was found guilty in Meigs County Common Pleas Court of aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy and complicity, court officials said.
Conviction in murder of former Wahama football star Kane Roush
POMEROY, Ohio — A Meigs County, Ohio jury has convicted a Charleston man in connection with an April 2021 murder in Pomeroy, Ohio. The 12-member panel found Jaquan Hall, 22, guilty in the shooting death of Kane Roush. Roush, 25, was an all-state football player at Wahama High school...
Records: Man with suspended license leads police on chase in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with prior convictions of driving on a suspended license was charged again Monday after leading police on a chase in Kanawha County, court records said. Justin T. Hutchinson, 29, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, is charged with third offense driving on a suspended/revoked...
Trial moved for Kanawha County teenager charged in deaths of 4 family members
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager—scheduled to go on trial on four counts of murder next week—will now face trial at a later date. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard agreed Wednesday to move the trial of Gavin Smith. 18, while the court awaits a report from a psychiatrist.
Victor Lee Thompson took the stand in day two of his murder trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Day two of the Victor Lee Thompson Trial wrapped up Wednesday with Thompson taking the stand himself. During his testimony Thompson says he shot and killed Darren Salaam Senior in self-defense. “I was just surprised. I didn’t know he was on the other side of the...
Chapmanville firefighters appear in court for embezzlement charges
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The father and son at the center of a funding misuse scandal appeared in Logan County court on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for their arraignment. Former Chapmanville volunteer fire department chief Thomas Perry and his son Cody Perry posted a $5,000 bond each in Logan County court. Last month, both were […]
Police chief reacts as Charleston nears record high for homicides
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If one more person is killed by another in the city of Charleston this year, it will become the deadliest in at least the last 22 years for West Virginia's largest city. Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt is paying close attention to the numbers...
Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
Trial continued until November for man accused of killing Elkview family
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of killing four of his members at their Elkview home just before Christmas in 2020 will not be going to trial next week as planned. Gavin Smith, who was 16 when the crimes took place, was in Kanawha County Circuit Court...
1 injured in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
Woman hit, killed by train near Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was killed after she was hit by a train early Thursday morning in Cabell County. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, of Milton was walking on the tracks about 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Ohio River Road in Huntington when she was struck.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check. Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor. According to...
Cross Lanes man sentenced for role in drug trafficking group
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The last person connected to a multi-state drug trafficking group was sentenced Monday on charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine. Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes, was one of 17 people involved in the drug organization. According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, the scheme is tied to the distribution of 160 pounds of methamphetamine as well as fentanyl and other drugs from March 2019 to September 2021.
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
Three inmate overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A spokesperson for the South Central Regional Jail said they are investigating after several inmates overdosed Monday evening. Jail authorities said three people overdosed and had to be revived with Narcan. Eyewitness News was told all three inmates are okay. This story will be updated...
2022 Trunk or Treats in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties
(WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties during the 2022 Halloween season. Boone County Town of Chapmanville Trunk or Treat Spook-TacularDate: Oct. 25Time: 6 p.m. to 8 […]
State Police seek man they say stole batteries from store after tucking them in his pants
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are trying to identify a man who they said stole some batteries from a store after tucking them down into his pants. The theft occurred Sept. 6 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware along Fifth Street Road in Lavalette, according to a news release from State Police.
After burning ex-girlfriend’s Glouster house, arsonist gets prison time
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A convicted arsonist is looking at multiple years in prison after he set a house on fire in Glouster. Raymond Brooks, 42, was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to aggravated arson for setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in […]
Jaquan Hall found guilty in Meigs County murder case
UPDATE (4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4): A man accused of killing another man in Pomeroy on Easter of 2021 has been found guilty by a jury. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy, and complicity. He will be sentenced on Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The maximum sentence Hall could face […]
Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
