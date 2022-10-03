ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Metro News

Conviction in murder of former Wahama football star Kane Roush

POMEROY, Ohio — A Meigs County, Ohio jury has convicted a Charleston man in connection with an April 2021 murder in Pomeroy, Ohio. The 12-member panel found Jaquan Hall, 22, guilty in the shooting death of Kane Roush. Roush, 25, was an all-state football player at Wahama High school...
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

Victor Lee Thompson took the stand in day two of his murder trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Day two of the Victor Lee Thompson Trial wrapped up Wednesday with Thompson taking the stand himself. During his testimony Thompson says he shot and killed Darren Salaam Senior in self-defense. “I was just surprised. I didn’t know he was on the other side of the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Police chief reacts as Charleston nears record high for homicides

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If one more person is killed by another in the city of Charleston this year, it will become the deadliest in at least the last 22 years for West Virginia's largest city. Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt is paying close attention to the numbers...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Woman hit, killed by train near Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was killed after she was hit by a train early Thursday morning in Cabell County. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, of Milton was walking on the tracks about 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Ohio River Road in Huntington when she was struck.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WIFR

Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check. Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor. According to...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Cross Lanes man sentenced for role in drug trafficking group

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The last person connected to a multi-state drug trafficking group was sentenced Monday on charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine. Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes, was one of 17 people involved in the drug organization. According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, the scheme is tied to the distribution of 160 pounds of methamphetamine as well as fentanyl and other drugs from March 2019 to September 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three inmate overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A spokesperson for the South Central Regional Jail said they are investigating after several inmates overdosed Monday evening. Jail authorities said three people overdosed and had to be revived with Narcan. Eyewitness News was told all three inmates are okay. This story will be updated...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jaquan Hall found guilty in Meigs County murder case

UPDATE (4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4): A man accused of killing another man in Pomeroy on Easter of 2021 has been found guilty by a jury. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy, and complicity. He will be sentenced on Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The maximum sentence Hall could face […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

