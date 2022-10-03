Read full article on original website
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Prep football playoffs set
The Alaska high school football playoffs are set. And once again Kodiak will be watching from afar.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevac man 450 nm offshore Kodiak, Alaska
A Coast Guard aircrew medevac a crewmember from the vessel Palona, approximately 450 miles south of Kodiak, Alaska, on Oct. 4, 2022. A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 11:00 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to Kodiak, where they conducted a wing-to-wing transfer with a LifeMed Alaska crew.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Coast Guard Aircrew Medevacs Man From Vessel South of Kodiak, Alaska
A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a crewmember from the vessel Palona, approximately 450 miles south of Kodiak, Alaska, on Oct. 4, 2022. An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 11:00 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to Kodiak, where they conducted a wing-to-wing transfer with a LifeMed crew.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Kodiak Scenic Tours Promotional Video
This video shares highlights from our 2022 whale watching season in Kodiak, Alaska. Informational text about our tours are woven into the video. See you in 2023!
Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals
For U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won August’s special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, Tuesday’s fishery-focused candidate debate in Kodiak was an opportunity to draw sharp contrasts with her three rivals. Peltola defended the ongoing efforts to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act – an […] The post Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Challengers fillet Dunleavy’s fish policies at Kodiak debate
Kodiak’s fisheries debates kicked off Monday night with two challengers in the governor’s race, Les Gara and Bill Walker. The need for more science to manage Alaska’s fisheries came up early and often during Monday’s debate. So did climate change. And both candidates say incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget has hamstrung the state’s ability to do its own research on changing ocean conditions.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Frankie Barton / Bertha / Kodiak AK 10/2/2022 [Grateful Dead]
“Bertha” by Grateful Dead (1971) @gratefuldead Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/2/2022 #gratefuldead #bertha #wsmfp.
kinyradio.com
Kodiak Grand Jury indicts fishing captain on Drug Charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 22, a Kodiak Grand Jury indicted Adam Isaac Ross on six alleged drug charges for trafficking narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. In total, the Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit investigators on Sept. 16 reported to seize from Ross’ motorhome and a fishing boat...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Murkowski focuses on the absent candidate at fisheries debate
From the outset of the U.S. Senate fisheries debate Tuesday night in Kodiak, Sen. Lisa Murkowski was taking aim at an opponent who chose not to be in the auditorium. She was taking aim at challenger Kelly Tshibaka, the Trump-endorsed Republican who garnered 38.58% of the vote in Alaska’s open primary.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Borough Assembly likely to get new faces; Whiddon retains City Council seat
In Tuesday's City of Kodiak election, incumbent Council Member John Whiddon held off strong bids from two challengers to win another three-year term. In the Borough's election, one Borough Assembly incumbent’s seat is in peril and another is holding a slim lead with village and mail-in votes still to be counted.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Gara, Walker set different tones at Fisheries Debate
Gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker highlighted different issues during Monday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak, while also taking aim at Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who chose not to attend the event. Gara took the hour-long fisheries debate opportunity, hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live...
