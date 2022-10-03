ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Orlene makes landfall in Mexico

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Hurricane Orlene made landfall in Mexico on Monday morning as a Category 1 storm, down from the Category 4 status it reached Sunday.

The hurricane arrived southeast of Mazatlan with wind speeds at about 85 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Damage has not been reported by local officials, though sparks were seen flaring from electrical cables in the nearby town of El Rosario.

Up to 10 inches of rain could pummel parts of Mexico, with the country’s National Water Commission warning there is potential for “mudslides, rising river and stream levels, and flooding in low-lying areas.”

Mazatlan is located along the Pacific coastline of southwestern Mexico. Hurricane Orlene reached sustained wind speeds of 130 mph early Sunday but weakened as the storm neared the Mexican coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it expects Orlene to dissipate by Tuesday.

Orlene’s arrival in Mexico comes less than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm last Wednesday, causing widespread power outages and considerable flooding and damage. At least 74 people in Florida and another four in North Carolina died as a result of that storm , officials said.

With News Wire Services

