Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Master Plan Maps Potential of Former Naval Air Station in Dallas

The city of Dallas takes a new step Thursday towards transforming the former Naval Air Station Dallas into a destination of new commercial development, offices, restaurants, stores and homes. A 59-page presentation on the latest plan for the site known as Hensley Field will be shared with the City Plan...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Struggling to Hire Enough Poll Workers

Early voting starts in three weeks, and election offices across the state are still dealing with the fallout from the 2020 election.Red Dot/Unsplash. With the midterms around the corner, it's the time of the year when election offices should be preparing for the midterms. However, many across the state and North Texas say their offices are being bogged down by 2020 election deniers.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Priced Out: How Dallas' Soaring Rental Costs Fuel Homelessness

Hector Hernandez stood outside his small Oak Cliff apartment in early July on one of his last days at the Oakridge Apartments, a place the 48-year-old had called home for about a year. It wasn’t the best place to live, but he could afford it on his fixed income. Then the complex came under new management.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas

TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
DALLAS, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Chief Garcia talks job and background, says 'there are no barriers with hard work'

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is made up for more than 3,600 sworn officers and some 550 civilian employees.The man at the helm is Chief Eddie Garcia.He has the distinction of being not just the 30th chief in the departments 140 year history, but also the first Latino to hold the job.CBS 11 recently sat down with Chief Garcia to chat about his job and his background.One of the first things he pointed out was a large Puerto Rican flag hanging from a wall inside of his office.Garcia said, "I have had this in every office since...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
FORT WORTH, TX
ntdaily.com

Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance

On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

About 200,000 gallons of wastewater spill from sewer main Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An estimated 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Mesquite on Tuesday. The spill came from a 30-inch sewer main at 3500 Lawson Road at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:45 p.m., Mesquite officials said the volume spilled was about 200,000 gallons. The spill is flowing into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River.Those who use private drinking water supply wells located within half of a mile of the spill should only use water that has been distilled of boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Those with private water wells should have their water well tested and disinfected if necessary. The spill doesn't impact the potable water system, officials say. Officials say the public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
MESQUITE, TX
