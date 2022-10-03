Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Master Plan Maps Potential of Former Naval Air Station in Dallas
The city of Dallas takes a new step Thursday towards transforming the former Naval Air Station Dallas into a destination of new commercial development, offices, restaurants, stores and homes. A 59-page presentation on the latest plan for the site known as Hensley Field will be shared with the City Plan...
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
Dallas Struggling to Hire Enough Poll Workers
Early voting starts in three weeks, and election offices across the state are still dealing with the fallout from the 2020 election.Red Dot/Unsplash. With the midterms around the corner, it's the time of the year when election offices should be preparing for the midterms. However, many across the state and North Texas say their offices are being bogged down by 2020 election deniers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
Houston Chronicle
How a Christian Cellphone Company Became a Rising Force in Texas Politics
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Ahead of what would usually be a sleepy spring school board election, a mass of flyers appeared on doorsteps in the Fort Worth suburbs, warning of rampant “wokeness” and “sexually explicit books” in schools, and urging changes in leadership. The flyers were...
keranews.org
An apartment landlord to Dallas refugees lost a big verdict. Will it affect city’s push for repairs?
The city of Dallas has been trying for over a year and a half to get Nuran, Inc., to make repairs to two apartment complexes in Vickery Meadow. Hundreds of tenants live in the apartments, according to court documents. Many of them are refugees. KERA wrote about the apartments earlier...
Dallas Observer
Priced Out: How Dallas' Soaring Rental Costs Fuel Homelessness
Hector Hernandez stood outside his small Oak Cliff apartment in early July on one of his last days at the Oakridge Apartments, a place the 48-year-old had called home for about a year. It wasn’t the best place to live, but he could afford it on his fixed income. Then the complex came under new management.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
Dallas Police Chief Garcia talks job and background, says 'there are no barriers with hard work'
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is made up for more than 3,600 sworn officers and some 550 civilian employees.The man at the helm is Chief Eddie Garcia.He has the distinction of being not just the 30th chief in the departments 140 year history, but also the first Latino to hold the job.CBS 11 recently sat down with Chief Garcia to chat about his job and his background.One of the first things he pointed out was a large Puerto Rican flag hanging from a wall inside of his office.Garcia said, "I have had this in every office since...
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
Dallas-Fort Worth resident over $1 million richer after Texas Lottery jackpot win
How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if the woodchuck just won $1 million?
keranews.org
Dallas judge says part of Texas eviction law is unconstitutional — but it may not make a difference
A part of Texas law governing evictions is unconstitutional, according to County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria. Last week, Renteria ruled a tenant facing eviction should be able to stay in their home while they appeal their case to a higher court, even if they can’t afford to put up the cash typically required to file the appeal.
ntdaily.com
Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance
On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
dallasisd.org
Six things you need to know about voting before the November 8 election
The U.S. will hold Midterm Elections on November 8th. Dallas ISD has partnered with March to the Polls to encourage all eligible voters to vote in this election. It’s not too late to register to vote and make your voice heard! Here are six details that can help you get started.
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
About 200,000 gallons of wastewater spill from sewer main Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An estimated 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Mesquite on Tuesday. The spill came from a 30-inch sewer main at 3500 Lawson Road at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:45 p.m., Mesquite officials said the volume spilled was about 200,000 gallons. The spill is flowing into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River.Those who use private drinking water supply wells located within half of a mile of the spill should only use water that has been distilled of boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Those with private water wells should have their water well tested and disinfected if necessary. The spill doesn't impact the potable water system, officials say. Officials say the public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0