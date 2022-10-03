Read full article on original website
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
Application period opens for 2023 Citizens Academy
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs is accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy. The four-week educational program will provide residents with an inside look at local government and show them how to get involved. Communications Director Ashley Strevel Communications Director Ashley Strevel released the following statement “We’re looking forward to this opportunity to...
Springfield Business Journal
A Conversation With ... Amy DeMelo
How has the state’s Fast Track program, which pays for eligible adults to go back to school, impacted enrollment?. We actually have a lot of phone calls from interested students who want to know how it works and how do they apply and what does it cover. For us, it’s our nursing program that it will cover. It’s a wonderful way for someone who maybe was concerned about the cost of education. This is a great way for them to access higher education.
