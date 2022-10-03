Read full article on original website
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a three car accident on the south bound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.1. At least one car has overturned. EMS Is reporting to the scene to assist with injuries. All patients are conscious and alert at this time. State police reported finding an open container in one of the vehicles.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON RT. 571
Emergency personnel are at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 571 and Whitesville Rd. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH AIR BAG DEPLOYMENT AND HEAVY VEHICLE DAMAGE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a major crash on Highland and Water St. Both vehicles are blocking the roadway. Air bags have deployed and both vehicles are exhibiting extensive damage. No additional information is available at this time.
TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
Police Car Crash Among 2 Accidents On Route 13 Less Than 90 Mins Apart
A crash involving a police car was among two accidents that occurred on Route 13 Monday, Oct. 3, less than 90 minutes apart. The first accident involving a pickup truck and sedan was reported around 6:50 p.m. at the Levittown Parkway intersection in Tullytown, fire officials and LevittownNow said. One victim was extricated from the vehicle.
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash goes off overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
LAKEHURST: ROAD CLOSURE BEGINS TODAY
On Wednesday October 5, 2022 Route 70 eastbound will be closed from the Eisenhower Circle (Route 70 & Union Ave) to Lilac Street for road work. Road work will continue for approximately 2 weeks while a center median is being installed. Expect delays in the area!!. courtesy LPD.
LONG BEACH TWP: POLICE TO ENFORCE RESTRICTIONS ON DRIVING THROUGH FLOODED STREETS
Please review the ordinance below and be aware that our officers will be enforcing it. Driving like this causes damage to homes and their landscaping. 189-33: Operation of vehicles on flooded streets and roadways. When there is accumulated water on the surface of any portion of the public street or...
TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT
The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN ON GSP WITH MAJOR INVESTIGATION
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at mile marker 87.2 southbound. This area is going to be blocked off for an extended time period for a crime scene investigation. We understand a vehicle was traveling southbound, in the above area, and the couple was experiencing what...
Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man
A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP: FLOODING CLOSES ROAD
The Long Beach Township police department announced that Long Beach Blvd is now closed in both directions until further notice due to severe flooding. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FOR YOUR SAFETY!
JACKSON: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire on the 0 block of Dogwood. Expect possible power interruptions in the immediate area.
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TOMS RIVER: TWO ALARM RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency responders are on the scene of a two alarm, single family, two story detached, structure fire on the 100 block of Old Orchard Road. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the building. Once the firemen gain entry the basement was fully involved and a second alarm went out. The fire is now down graded to under control. We did not receive reports of any injuries. There is no additional information available at this time.
