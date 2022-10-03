ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 10

ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a three car accident on the south bound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.1. At least one car has overturned. EMS Is reporting to the scene to assist with injuries. All patients are conscious and alert at this time. State police reported finding an open container in one of the vehicles.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

LAKEHURST: ROAD CLOSURE BEGINS TODAY

On Wednesday October 5, 2022 Route 70 eastbound will be closed from the Eisenhower Circle (Route 70 & Union Ave) to Lilac Street for road work. Road work will continue for approximately 2 weeks while a center median is being installed. Expect delays in the area!!. courtesy LPD.
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT

The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)

A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man

A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday

Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: POLE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire on the 0 block of Dogwood. Expect possible power interruptions in the immediate area.
JACKSON, NJ
Beach Radio

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO ALARM RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency responders are on the scene of a two alarm, single family, two story detached, structure fire on the 100 block of Old Orchard Road. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the building. Once the firemen gain entry the basement was fully involved and a second alarm went out. The fire is now down graded to under control. We did not receive reports of any injuries. There is no additional information available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

