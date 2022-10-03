Two years ago, June Kummer and her late husband, Fred S. Kummer, a 1955 Missouri S&T graduate, made a donation that transformed Missouri S&T, the Rolla region and the state of Missouri. Their $300 million donation, received Oct. 9, 2020, and announced Oct. 12, remains the largest single gift ever to any Missouri university, public or private, and the fifth-largest gift to any public institution in the nation, according to data compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO