Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri S&T News and Research
S&T team competes against professionals in mine rescue competition
The Missouri Mine Rescue Association, in conjunction with Missouri University of Science and Technology, hosted its 40th Annual Mine Rescue Competition at Missouri S&T Sept. 27-29, 2022, judged by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and Missouri Department of Labor Cave and Mine Safety.
Missouri S&T News and Research
$300 million gift from June and Fred Kummer continues to transform Missouri S&T, the Rolla region and Missouri
Two years ago, June Kummer and her late husband, Fred S. Kummer, a 1955 Missouri S&T graduate, made a donation that transformed Missouri S&T, the Rolla region and the state of Missouri. Their $300 million donation, received Oct. 9, 2020, and announced Oct. 12, remains the largest single gift ever to any Missouri university, public or private, and the fifth-largest gift to any public institution in the nation, according to data compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education.
Comments / 0