ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
Lite 98.7

Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites

There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
City
Kingston, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

Two New York Cities Rank In The Top 10 ‘Most Neighborly City’ In America List

When you were growing up, maybe you were super close to your neighbors in Upstate and Central New York. Would you consider your city to be a neighborly city?. Whether you knew everyone on the block in Rome, or your neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar in Whitesboro, or all the kids in the neighborhood all played together in Utica. We had such amazing neighborly cities. We still do.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#New York Wheel#Movie Info#Havingfun#Wheel Of Fortune#Sony Pictures Studios#North American
96.1 The Breeze

The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
The Whale 99.1 FM

No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

‘Kid’ You Not! This is New York’s Favorite Halloween Candy

New York's favorite Halloween candy has been revealed, and for the 150th year in a row, it's NOT orange circus peanuts. When it comes to candy, everyone has something they'd pick first out of a bowl, whether they're aware of it or not. And with so many different choices on the shelves around Halloween time, chances are your favorite is different from your neighbor's. So how can you call ONE candy the "favorite" of an entire state?
LIFESTYLE
Lite 98.7

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy