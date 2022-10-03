Read full article on original website
3 New York Cities Make The List Of 2022 Best Foodie Cities In America
If you need another reason why New York State is the best when it comes to food, here is your reasoning on a big dinner platter. WalletHub has just named 3 New York cities part of the best Foodie cities in America. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best...
It’s Raining Money for Cash For Life Winner in Upstate New York
Forget men! It's raining money in New York. Someone in Upstate New York just won $1,000 a week for life. If you're a Cash for Life lottery player, you'd better check your ticket. There's a winner that's not from New York City for a change. The winning Cash for Life...
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Two New York Cities Rank In The Top 10 ‘Most Neighborly City’ In America List
When you were growing up, maybe you were super close to your neighbors in Upstate and Central New York. Would you consider your city to be a neighborly city?. Whether you knew everyone on the block in Rome, or your neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar in Whitesboro, or all the kids in the neighborhood all played together in Utica. We had such amazing neighborly cities. We still do.
Cheers to 50+ Years! America’s Longest-Serving Mayor is from Upstate NY
In today's fast-paced world, Robert Blais is a rare breed: a public servant who loves what he does so much, he's stuck with it for more than 50 years. In April of 2023, Blais will have served as mayor of Lake George for more than half a century. It's an exceptional feat that demonstrates his passion for the historic Adirondack community.
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Where Can You Watch The TikTok Savannah Bananas In Upstate New York?
Are you a fan of watching sports on TikTok? Have you heard of the Savannah Bananas? They are heading to Upstate New York. They are often called the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, and they are traveling to New York in September of 2023. CNY Central reports that The Savannah Bananas...
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
When you travel to different regions of the United States, you get a taste of different cultures and cuisine that you don't normally find where you live. Here in New York State, we have the standard chain food fare. You have plenty of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell;...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
Best school districts, high schools in the Capital Region for 2023
Niche, a school and neighborhood review website, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. The website also released its school rankings specifially for the Albany area.
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
‘Kid’ You Not! This is New York’s Favorite Halloween Candy
New York's favorite Halloween candy has been revealed, and for the 150th year in a row, it's NOT orange circus peanuts. When it comes to candy, everyone has something they'd pick first out of a bowl, whether they're aware of it or not. And with so many different choices on the shelves around Halloween time, chances are your favorite is different from your neighbor's. So how can you call ONE candy the "favorite" of an entire state?
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
The Beach Boys Just Announced A Very Special Treat For Upstate New York
As the weather turns colder in New York, just like we pack away the tank tops and swimwear some might pack away their Beach Boys CDs. We just ended a great summer in Upstate for Beach Boys fans – Brian Wilson and Chicago visited SPAC in July and Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys visited Saratoga with The Temptations in August.
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
