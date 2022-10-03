Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Court Report: Sept. 19 – 30, 2022
Richard J. Previdi, Wayne, PA; 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding: continued to pre-trial hearing. September 20. Donald N. Thomas, Edgartown; 31, failing to stop/yield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, unlicensed operation of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown woman pleads guilty in cat case
At Edgartown District Court on Thursday, two years after dozens of cats and kittens were removed from an Edgartown residence, Jennifer Winsper, 50, pled guilty to one charge of animal cruelty. In July 2020, 65 cats and kittens were removed from a large shed on Winsper’s property by Animal Rescue,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Driver strikes support pole
Edgartown police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a support pole outside the Dip 02539 at the Great Harbor Triangle Wednesday afternoon. There were no injuries and the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta, who was not immediately identified, pressed the gas instead of the brake while parking, Edgartown Police Sgt. Joel DeRoche told The Times.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire chiefs dismayed with DCR
Karen Lothrop, the sole Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) firefighter on-Island to tend to the Manuel Correllus State Forest, has moved on, and Vineyard fire chiefs aren’t happy state officials don’t have a replacement. As has happened in the past, the Vineyard fire chiefs say they have been left to safeguard the forest — 5,300 acres of state property full of inherently dry vegetation. That forest plays a prominent role in a recent Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) wildfire plan that finds Edgartown and West Tisbury (which contain most of the forest) at extreme wildfire risk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard Times
Births
Katharine Joy Leaird of West Tisbury announces the birth of a daughter, Joy Tamara Leaird, on Sept. 26, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Joy weighed 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces. Maya Pearl Scheffer-Lew Isabelle Lew and Jeremy Scheffer of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Maya Pearl Scheffer-Lew, on...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark appoints new health assistant
Chilmark’s select board unanimously appointed Anna McCaffery as the town’s next health assistant. Marina Lent, who performed all the duties of a health agent though she didn’t technically bear the title, retired from the job. Lent has gone on to become Aquinnah’s health assistant. Ahead of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Duncan E. Walton
Duncan E. Walton, 94, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on September 30, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Jocelyn Coleman Walton. A memorial service will be announced at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this newspaper. For online condolences and more information, visit.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Preserving an era
“This is an account of one citizen’s attempt to engage his government during a particularly troubled time of our national life …1965 to 1974.” So begins a remarkable, community-built book that’s part memoir, part history, part tribute to that “one citizen,” Milton Mazer, who moved from New York to West Tisbury in 1961 with his wife, Virginia, and their two young children, Ruth and Mark. Milton, as he was known around West Tisbury, was 50. The first psychiatrist to practice on the Island, he set up shop in Edgartown, where he opened the Mental Health Clinic, the precursor to what we now know as M.V. Community Services. The book is called “David’s Slingshot — Antiwar Letters from an Island Doctor.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Interment and memorial for Barbara and Ursula Prada
Please join the Prada family and friends to say goodbye to Ursula Prada. People are welcome to attend either or both of these events. Internment will be held at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 am. The family will hold a memorial open house at the Prada home, 134 Katama Road, from 1 to 4 pm the same day.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Haunted tour, fashion show, and ESP
As I (finally) sit down to write this week’s column, I’ve got butterflies in my belly! Baby girl child is sitting in an airport in New York, heading to Europe for two months. I realize that chronologically speaking, she is not a baby girl, but it feels like I put my baby on a big plane to head into the big wide world. I’m terribly excited for her, but I’m sure going to miss that sweet face around these parts, and honestly, if I could, I’d wrap her in bubble wrap and keep her by my side always. But as a girl who became a responsible adult far too soon, and never sowed my wild oats, I’m booting her out the door at the same time I’m holding onto her tight as can be. And I’ve just defined most parents’ experiences as our kids grow up, haven’t I?
Martha's Vineyard Times
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Join speakers from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) for the second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration at Felix Neck on Monday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 5:30 pm. According to a press release, this event includes indigenous speakers, drumming, information, and is organized by Sassafras Earth Education. Speakers will bring awareness to the meaning of Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the Wampanoag people, and offer recognition of the first peoples of Noepe (the original name of Martha’s Vineyard).
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS to conduct additional soil analysis
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee at its Monday meeting approved a request by business administrator Mark Friedman to spend approximately $5,460 from the contingency budget line to cover prior and future invoices related to environmental testing. “Last year the committee appropriated $66,200 for the special permitting process...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Bulb Planting Day, jazz concert, and Milton Mazer
I can’t complain about any lack of rain. Reality will be digging in the garden and finding the soil moist and crumbly a ways down, or still dry. I am hopeful that it will be the former. The days and nights of rain have been lovely, the quiet, soft, soaking rain that will begin to make up for our dry summer. A nice chill in the air, too. We lit our first fire a couple of evenings ago just to take the chill and rawness away. I have pulled my winter turtlenecks and socks out of their summer storage. I want to make soup. This cool weather is invigorating.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Land Bank reluctant about controlled burn proposal
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission unanimously voted to continue the discussion about implementing prescribed burns on its properties during a Monday afternoon meeting. Land Bank biologist Julie Russell and land superintendent Harrison Kisiel reported to the commissioners about the wildfire mitigation planning they heard from the Dukes County...
Martha's Vineyard Times
On My Way: Bike ride euphoria
The bleached-white tree trunks worn smooth by wind and water over the many years sprouted up from the otherwise green carpet of forest on either side of the trail. The eerie beauty of the dead trees, the feel of a cemetery in the woods, was one part of a blustery fall day’s mountain biking exploration into the woods of West Tisbury.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Samuel L. Drake
Samuel L. Drake, 87, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper, and his funeral service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Don’t open the door
Well, the door is being cracked open even further. I’ve only been here for 50 years, but in that time I’ve watched the suburbanization of Martha’s Vineyard creep in, bit by bit. The issue of the proposed building in Vineyard Meadow Farms is worrisome on a few different levels.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Islanders concerned about Revolution Wind project
Islanders gathered at the old Aquinnah town hall for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) public hearing regarding the Revolution Wind draft environmental impact statement (EIS) on Tuesday evening. According to the Revolution Wind website, this project will provide “Connecticut and Rhode Island residents 100 percent renewable energy...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Ladyfest, Open Market, and pickleball
“We only have one earth. Let’s take care of it.” –Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, first Native American Cabinet secretary. Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 10. This holiday was recognized and made official in 2021 to honor the legacy, impact, and contributions of Native people throughout the U.S. The day is meant to celebrate the cultures and resilience of past and contemporary Native individuals. It is fitting to me that this holiday renews a day that created a myth about the colonization of the Americas. It is not changing history — it is completing the story. Here on this Island we know as Martha’s Vineyard, it feels especially fitting that we honor the indigenous people who first settled here, and still call Noepe their home.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS sports wrap-up
Two productive races in four days for MVRHS cross-country. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Vineyarders traveled to Warwick, R.I., to compete in the Ocean State Invitational. The Invitational is one of the bigger annual meets in southern New England, with hundreds of runners from both Division 1 and Division 2 schools in attendance. The boys’ varsity Division 2 race had 300 participants alone, but Vineyard seniors Daniel DaSilva and Daniel Serpa separated themselves from the pack, placing ninth and 12th overall. The girls’ race featured 237 runners, and junior Alexa Schroeder (15th) and senior Adrienne Christy (17th) took home medals for MVRHS as well.
Comments / 0