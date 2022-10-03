ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

What rising natural gas prices mean for inflation

The rising cost of everything from groceries to housing, car rentals, and gasoline has pinched Americans' wallets over the last year. And while prices at the gas pump are coming down from highs seen in the spring, costly energy bills have kept the pressure on consumers this summer, as Southern states have experienced heat waves and drought. Higher prices for energy this winter—along with higher food and shelter costs—could keep inflation elevated. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation under control, inflation dipped from 8.5% in July to 8.3% in August.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Energy bills rise to record-high levels as price cap lifted

Families have been urged to take a photograph of their meter reading and do what they can to cut their energy use as prices spike from Saturday.The amount that a household pays for each kilowatt hour of electricity it uses will rise to 34p from the already record 28p that families pay today.Gas prices will go from 7p to 10p per kilowatt hour under the new guarantee.It means that the typical household in the UK will spend around £2,500 on energy bills.Just a year earlier gas had cost 4p per kilowatt hour for customers on the price cap and the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Natural Gas Prices
rigzone.com

Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?

Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022. The second most popular...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

For second straight week, gas prices up; diesel down

For the second straight week, gas prices climbed higher, with the nation’s average gas price posting a rise of 11.1 cents from a week ago to $3.78 per gallon. The national average is up 0.4 cents from a month ago and 59.8 cents higher than a year ago. However, the national average price of diesel declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price

Comments / 0

Community Policy