Read full article on original website
Related
What rising natural gas prices mean for inflation
The rising cost of everything from groceries to housing, car rentals, and gasoline has pinched Americans' wallets over the last year. And while prices at the gas pump are coming down from highs seen in the spring, costly energy bills have kept the pressure on consumers this summer, as Southern states have experienced heat waves and drought. Higher prices for energy this winter—along with higher food and shelter costs—could keep inflation elevated. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation under control, inflation dipped from 8.5% in July to 8.3% in August.
Energy bills rise to record-high levels as price cap lifted
Families have been urged to take a photograph of their meter reading and do what they can to cut their energy use as prices spike from Saturday.The amount that a household pays for each kilowatt hour of electricity it uses will rise to 34p from the already record 28p that families pay today.Gas prices will go from 7p to 10p per kilowatt hour under the new guarantee.It means that the typical household in the UK will spend around £2,500 on energy bills.Just a year earlier gas had cost 4p per kilowatt hour for customers on the price cap and the...
Gas Prices Could Go Up Again Soon Says AAA
If you've been enjoying those falling gas prices over the last few months, then now is a good time to fill your tank. Prices at the pump could soon start moving higher, according to AAA. See:...
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022. The second most popular...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 3, 2022
Natural gas is still consolidating inside its descending triangle on the hourly time frame and is currently testing support. A bearish flag seems to be forming, which suggests that a bearish break is due. If that happens, natural gas could fall by the same height as the triangle formation, which...
Here's why gas prices are rising again
Here's how America's relationship with major oil producers along with supply and demand is impacting your wallet
iheart.com
For second straight week, gas prices up; diesel down
For the second straight week, gas prices climbed higher, with the nation’s average gas price posting a rise of 11.1 cents from a week ago to $3.78 per gallon. The national average is up 0.4 cents from a month ago and 59.8 cents higher than a year ago. However, the national average price of diesel declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Average gas prices rise in Rhode Island and Massachusetts after OPEC decision
(WJAR) — The average price of regular gasoline went up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, according to numbers by AAA Northeast. Experts have said higher prices are likely following the...
Comments / 0