Nebraska City, NE

kmaland.com

KMAland Tennis (10/4): Nebraska City rolls to win over Brownell-Talbot

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City picked up a 7-2 win over Brownell-Talbot in KMAland boys tennis action on Tuesday. Anthony Robinson (8-1), Connor Causgrove (8-1), Nathan Dia (8-3), Landen Clark (9-7), Eli Davis (8-1) and Lucas Nielson (8-2) all won their singles matches while Causgrove and Robinson teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles (8-2).
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Improving Sacred Heart ready for key district matchup with Johnson-Brock

(Falls City) -- A key Class D2 District 1 showdown emanates from Falls City on Friday evening when Falls City Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-1) hosts Johnson-Brock (5-1, 2-1). The Irish have continually improved throughout the season, bouncing back from an opening-week loss to Elmwood-Murdock to win four of their next five.
JOHNSON, NE
kmaland.com

Clarinda gearing up for pivotal district matchup with Des Moines Christian

(Clarinda) -- After suffering a tough loss to Greene County two weeks ago, Clarinda is ready to bounce back at home against a hungry Des Moines Christian team. The Clarinda Cardinals (3-3, 2-1) are looking to get above .500 for the first time season but will have to do so in a Class 2A District 8 matchup with the Des Moines Christian Lions (3-3, 2-1). However, Clarinda will need to rebound from a tough 43-12 loss to Greene County (5-1, 3-0).
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in

(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

State, KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central set for district showdown with Glenwood

(Council Bluffs) -- KMA State and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central prepares for a key district showdown with Glenwood this week. The Titans (6-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A District 6) took a brief respite the past two weeks from playing one of the state’s most challenging schedules. Coach Justin Kammrad’s team followed wins over Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola with dominant victories over Thomas Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover.
GLENWOOD, IA
thecomeback.com

Mark Whipple hypes up ‘first place’ Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program is off the chain, so to speak. They’ve fired Scott Frost. They’re 2-3 overall but their 1-1 1 record technically puts them in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. And now offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is just letting loose at press conferences to try and motivate his team and the fanbase.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Casey Thompson's injury list, and three other Husker takes

Just as we’re getting used to the new Nebraska football schedule under interim head coach Mickey Joseph, boom, we’re back on a Monday. The wrinkle comes courtesy of Nebraska suiting up on Friday night against Rutgers as opposed to a Saturday, so NU shifted its schedule up a day.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game at Purdue

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week seven matchup at Purdue on Oct. 15. The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on Big Ten Network. Nebraska is currently coming off of its first victory over a Big Ten/Power Five...
LINCOLN, NE
superhits1027.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two people injured, Acadia smashed in construction zone near Syracuse

SYRACUSE – Two drivers were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a three-vehicle, construction-zone accident on Highway 50 south of Syracuse. A rock truck with trailer was stopped in the northbound lane waiting for a pilot car to go through a segment of the construction zone. A GMC Acadia was behind the trailer when a pickup truck hit the Acadia and pushed it into the trailer.
SYRACUSE, NE

