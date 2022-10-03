Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Elmwood-Murdock extends winning streak, readies for district title game against Weeping Water
(Murdock, Neb.) -- Carrying the momentum from three straight victories, the Elmwood-Murdock Knights (5-1) are preparing for a major district matchup with Weeping Water (3-3) Friday. Last week, Elmwood-Murdock extended its win streak with a 65-30 thrashing of Conestoga (1-5). “It’s great anytime you can get a win against a...
kmaland.com
KMAland Tennis (10/4): Nebraska City rolls to win over Brownell-Talbot
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City picked up a 7-2 win over Brownell-Talbot in KMAland boys tennis action on Tuesday. Anthony Robinson (8-1), Connor Causgrove (8-1), Nathan Dia (8-3), Landen Clark (9-7), Eli Davis (8-1) and Lucas Nielson (8-2) all won their singles matches while Causgrove and Robinson teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles (8-2).
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
kmaland.com
Improving Sacred Heart ready for key district matchup with Johnson-Brock
(Falls City) -- A key Class D2 District 1 showdown emanates from Falls City on Friday evening when Falls City Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-1) hosts Johnson-Brock (5-1, 2-1). The Irish have continually improved throughout the season, bouncing back from an opening-week loss to Elmwood-Murdock to win four of their next five.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Clarinda gearing up for pivotal district matchup with Des Moines Christian
(Clarinda) -- After suffering a tough loss to Greene County two weeks ago, Clarinda is ready to bounce back at home against a hungry Des Moines Christian team. The Clarinda Cardinals (3-3, 2-1) are looking to get above .500 for the first time season but will have to do so in a Class 2A District 8 matchup with the Des Moines Christian Lions (3-3, 2-1). However, Clarinda will need to rebound from a tough 43-12 loss to Greene County (5-1, 3-0).
kmaland.com
Undefeated Kuemper Catholic travels to Treynor for 1A-8 district showdown
(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic’s rise to one of the top teams in Class 1A has come behind pure dominance on both sides of the ball. The KMA state No. 4 and KMAland No. 2 Knights (6-0 overall, 3-0 1A District 8) have outscored opponents by over 38 points per game this season.
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in
(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
State, KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central set for district showdown with Glenwood
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA State and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central prepares for a key district showdown with Glenwood this week. The Titans (6-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A District 6) took a brief respite the past two weeks from playing one of the state’s most challenging schedules. Coach Justin Kammrad’s team followed wins over Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola with dominant victories over Thomas Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover.
thecomeback.com
Mark Whipple hypes up ‘first place’ Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program is off the chain, so to speak. They’ve fired Scott Frost. They’re 2-3 overall but their 1-1 1 record technically puts them in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. And now offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is just letting loose at press conferences to try and motivate his team and the fanbase.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 4th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Casey Thompson's injury list, and three other Husker takes
Just as we’re getting used to the new Nebraska football schedule under interim head coach Mickey Joseph, boom, we’re back on a Monday. The wrinkle comes courtesy of Nebraska suiting up on Friday night against Rutgers as opposed to a Saturday, so NU shifted its schedule up a day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game at Purdue
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week seven matchup at Purdue on Oct. 15. The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on Big Ten Network. Nebraska is currently coming off of its first victory over a Big Ten/Power Five...
kmaland.com
2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class to be inducted at annual ceremony October 22nd
(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored at the annual induction ceremony on Saturday, October 22nd. The class of former athletes and coaches and Hall of Fame teams will be honored at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium on the 22nd at 5:00 PM. Public is invited to attend free of charge.
superhits1027.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Two people injured, Acadia smashed in construction zone near Syracuse
SYRACUSE – Two drivers were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a three-vehicle, construction-zone accident on Highway 50 south of Syracuse. A rock truck with trailer was stopped in the northbound lane waiting for a pilot car to go through a segment of the construction zone. A GMC Acadia was behind the trailer when a pickup truck hit the Acadia and pushed it into the trailer.
Comments / 0