Read full article on original website
Related
PlayStation Stars: What Benefits Do You Get When You Level Up?
Digital gaming storefronts have been changing a lot in the past few years. Sony and Microsoft have both made big moves in the sphere, eagerly trying to tempt gamers toward their platforms. Microsoft released Xbox Game Pass, granting players access to a massive library of games they can download in exchange for a low monthly subscription. Meanwhile, Sony has modified its PlayStation Plus membership into a three-tier service that does something very similar. These are probably the most significant changes, but the two companies have made other, more subtle gambits to win gamers' hearts and minds, and some of them have gotten pretty creative.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes
"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
This Rare Sega Saturn PS2 Controller Is A Strange Video Game Collaboration
The story of the Sega Saturn is a sad one. Those with knowledge of the 90s console race will recall a time when Sega, Sony, and Nintendo were all bitter adversaries, waging a direct war on one another in terms of hardware power and exclusive games. But while Sega and Nintendo had been at each other's throats for generations at that point, it was Sony who arguably dealt the cruelest blow to the Saturn. Few have forgotten that infamous moment at E3 1995, when Sony prodded at the Saturn's inflated price tag of $399 by giving a one-word speech: "$299" — the reveal of the PlayStation's price. Sega never fully recovered from the jab, nor was it able to catch back up to the immense popularity of the PlayStation line. Thus, it exited the console market in 2001 with the Dreamcast.
The Ambitious Sonic Mobile Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
These days, it's essentially impossible to find a device that plays games and doesn't have at least a few "Sonic the Hedgehog" titles on it. Originally serving as Sega's exclusive mascot, the blue blur platform-jumped to the competition after Sega's biggest mistakes led to the company bidding farewell to the hardware business in 2001. Suddenly, Sonic was appearing everywhere, whether it was on Nintendo's consoles, Sony's PlayStation platform, Microsoft's Xbox lineup, PC, and yes, even mobile phones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
itechpost.com
PlayStation 5 Jailbreak Exposed, Making Users Access Debug Menus, Install Unauthorized Games
A supposed jailbreak on the PlayStation 5 was revealed with its experimental IPV6 kernel exploit that makes use of a Web kit vulnerability, a game console modder named SpecterDev announced Monday. It is quite apparent that the jailbreak seems extremely limited. It can only work on PS5 consoles with firmware...
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (6 OCTOBER 2022): As of 09:40 BST, the PS5 is currently in stock at nine different retailers in the UK, having restocked at Very, Currys, Amazon, Argos, PlayStation Direct, Scan, EE, BT Shop and ShopTo. Read on for more information. The PS5 is almost two years old now, but you still can’t buy the console off the shelf. Despite launching all the way back in 2020, the console has been plagued with restock issues. While the situation has improved in recent months, you’ll be hard pressed to find the PS5 being sold on its own, without any extra add-ons. What’s worse is that Sony has recently increased the price of the...
FIFA・
Stadia's Death Has Fans Scrambling To Save Their Games
The sun is setting on Google Stadia. As detailed in a message from Stadia Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison, the service will shut down on January 18, 2023. Players only had a short time with Google Stadia, which launched in November 2019. During that brief period, Stadia brought big titles, such as "Destiny 2," "Red Dead Redemption 2," and "Assassin's Creed Odyssey," to the cloud, along with exclusives like "Pixeljunk Raiders," "Outcasters," and "Hello Engineer."
Early Reviews For Overwatch 2 Are Saying The Same Thing
"Overwatch 2" has already made wave with critics and is scheduled to replace its beloved predecessor later this month. There's no indication of Activision Blizzard slamming the breaks, even with disappointed reactions to the Battle Pass and existing problems it still has to fix. However, it seems that "Overwatch" fans and critics have a tiny bit of good news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
PlayStation Stars' Customer Service Priority Has Fans In An Uproar
Back in July 2022, Sony unveiled PlayStation Stars, a loyalty program meant to reward players for playing games and being active on the PlayStation Network. This reveal came just after Sony made another big change by adding various tiers to its PlayStation Plus service, which resulted in the company needing to respond to fan backlash. While the initial announcement for PlayStation Stars was vague on details, fans have since learned the specifics as the program was rolled out in Asia on September 28. As the elements of PlayStation Stars become clear, many fans are in an uproar over one aspect of the program that concerns customer service support.
EA Confirmed What Fans Suspected About Need For Speed
EA has officially confirmed that there is a new "Need for Speed" game coming, although fans will have to wait to see it. While EA hasn't done more than set a trailer premiere for the new game for Oct. 6 at 8 AM PT, a ton of information about the new game has leaked, with some information coming directly from EA's own website. Shared on Twitter by Wario64, the title of the new game is "Need for Speed: Unbound" and the key art has a car doing a burnout, which is spewing yellow graffiti with anarchy symbols in it. The last "Need for Speed" was "Heat," which was released in late 2019.
Razer Edge 5G Gaming Handheld - What We Know So Far
It seems the handheld gaming market is heating up. Where previously Nintendo was dominating the high-power portable gaming scene with the Nintendo Switch, new high-profile contenders like the Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud are muscling in — apparently, even PlayStation might be giving portable gaming another go in the next few years, despite the complete failure of the PlayStation Vita. Now, it looks like Nintendo will be finding an unlikely competitor in the team of Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm.
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
IGN
PSVR 2: Sony Is Reportedly Making 2 Million Units for Launch
Sony appears to be expecting a successful PlayStation VR2 launch, as it's reportedly making two million units of the headset ahead of its early 2023 release date. According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with Sony's operations said the company is hoping to produce the two million units between September 2022 and March next year.
FromSoftware Might Be Getting Bigger Than Ever
After "Elden Ring" made it a household name, and after nothing but success in the fantasy RPG genre over the last decade, it's hard to believe that FromSoftware was once only known for the mech-based "Armored Core" series. For most of the company's existence, FromSoftware developed many third-party PlayStation exclusives, from the 2020 "Demon's Souls" remake to the first "Kings Field" game in 1994. FromSoftware and Sony Interactive Entertainment had a working relationship as two separate companies for a long time, but that changed after Sony purchased a 14.09% stake in FromSoftware in 2022.
TechRadar
Disney Plus on PS5 just got a long-overdue upgrade
At long last, the Disney Plus app on PS5 has been upgraded to support 4K HDR streaming. Accessible via the media tab, you’ll be able to enjoy compatible Disney content, which includes Marvel movies and Star Wars TV shows, in Ultra HD and HDR10 through Sony’s console once you’ve updated the Disney Plus app to a new, native PS5 version.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
PlayStation Stars May Have Even More To It
It seems that there might be more to Sony's new PlayStation Stars loyalty program than meets the eye. Developed as a free-to-join membership for PlayStation gamers, the service rewards players for purchasing games and completing special objectives, such as being the fastest to get a PS4 or PS5 platinum trophy for a specific game (via PlayStation Blog). These rewards consist of loyalty points, which can be redeemed for PlayStation Store credit and other miscellaneous uses, as well as 3D-modeled digital collectibles that reference Sony's lengthy history of hardware and software (and are "definitely not NFTs," the company tells The Washington Post). As users make purchases and obtain trophies, they can rise through the program's four tiers and receive more exclusive benefits.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
Gundam Evolution: How To Use Stamps
"Gundam Evolution," the free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter starring the mech suits from a number of anime series, is now available on PC, with the console version coming at the end of the year. Like many free-to-play multiplayer games, "Gundam Evolution" features a variety of different cosmetic items that can be purchased with either in-game currency or paid currency. One type of cosmetic item is the Stamps, which can be hot-keyed and used in matches. Players can also customize other aspects of their Gundam units, like the voice of the pilot inside the mech.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0