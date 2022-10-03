ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Columbia County Referendum: ½-cent sales tax for schools

All voters in Columbia County are being asked to vote for or against a School Board proposal to levy a ½-cent local-option sales tax to fund the acquisition, construction, renovation and improvement of public and charter school facilities, including safety and security and technology. The following question will appear...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Fernandina Beach follows county, extends state of emergency

'This is really for FEMA purposes, should we find damage we haven’t discovered yet.'. Echoing actions of the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners the day before, the Fernandina Beach City Commission voted to extend the city’s state of emergency from Hurricane Ian. The original declaration, which went...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Clay County Charter Amendments

All Clay County voters will be asked to vote yes or no to the following three proposed to the county’s charter. Cost of living increase to salaries of Clay County Commissioners. Shall the Clay County Charter Article II, Section 2.2 C, be amended to include an annual cost of...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Are you ready for the November election?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voting by mail in the Nov. 8 “midterm election” is underway and early voting will begin the week of Oct. 24. (We’ll let you know the locations and times in your county as that date gets closer.) With the goal of not letting...
FLORIDA STATE
Beach water advisory in Glynn County

Glynn County, Fla. — The Department of Natural Resources advises Glynn County residents to not go in beaches for a short period due to a bacteria outbreak. Costal Resources Division tests water samples in Glynn County throughout the year. It tested the water and found a enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans and in some wildlife.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm

After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Housing Authority Gives New Life in Residents with Renovated Hogan Creek Towers Opening

The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) recently celebrated the reopening of Hogan Creek Towers, a 183-unit affordable housing apartment complex in Springfield for seniors. The reopening follows a $19 million renovation project, updating the building after its original construction in 1975. This project marks the first time JHA has acted as the developer and general contractor for the project. The renovations included new kitchens, bathrooms, plumbing, and windows in the building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

