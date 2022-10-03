Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: Clay County voters to decide on keeping property tax hike
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County voters will have the opportunity to vote on whether to keep paying a property tax increase that passed in 2018. Much of that money went to starting up a school district police force, securing school buildings with only one way in and out, and putting up fencing around each school.
News4Jax.com
Columbia County Referendum: ½-cent sales tax for schools
All voters in Columbia County are being asked to vote for or against a School Board proposal to levy a ½-cent local-option sales tax to fund the acquisition, construction, renovation and improvement of public and charter school facilities, including safety and security and technology. The following question will appear...
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: Clay County voters to decide on eliminating term limits for elected officials, raise for commission
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County voters will decide on some critical issues next month that involve changing the county charter. They include removing term limits for elected county officials and giving the county commission a raise. Eliminating term limits would be a change for offices like sheriff, tax...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach follows county, extends state of emergency
'This is really for FEMA purposes, should we find damage we haven’t discovered yet.'. Echoing actions of the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners the day before, the Fernandina Beach City Commission voted to extend the city’s state of emergency from Hurricane Ian. The original declaration, which went...
floridapolitics.com
‘We’ll design our own damn sign,’ Fernandina Beach Mayor says of county plans
The issue regards the sign at 8th and Lime streets. Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach Mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Charter Amendments
All Clay County voters will be asked to vote yes or no to the following three proposed to the county’s charter. Cost of living increase to salaries of Clay County Commissioners. Shall the Clay County Charter Article II, Section 2.2 C, be amended to include an annual cost of...
Yes, the American Community Survey request you got in the mail is real and required by law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly viewer is asking for help verifying if a survey that came in the mail and appears to be a part of the US Census is real. Likely some of you received this as well, but Vickey Turner got nervous that it could be a scam.
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streets
Speeders beware! The Orange Park Town Council is considering placing 10 digital speed signs throughout the town. The solar signs come with a hefty $50,000 price tag. The signs would cost $38,500 in addition to the poles to mount the signs, $11,500.
News4Jax.com
Are you ready for the November election?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voting by mail in the Nov. 8 “midterm election” is underway and early voting will begin the week of Oct. 24. (We’ll let you know the locations and times in your county as that date gets closer.) With the goal of not letting...
Local Jax health care provider settles fraud allegations by paying $700,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced that Physicians Group Services, P.A. has agreed to pay $700,000 to resolve allegations of violating the False Claims Act. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville-based health care provider was accused of submitting...
floridapolitics.com
Bill giving JTA bridge lighting control begins path through Jax City Council committees
Pride lights led to pushback from Ron DeSantis' Department of Transportation last year. Ceremonial lighting schemes for Florida bridges have been among the many points of culture war controversy in the Ron DeSantis era. Jacksonville was the fulcrum for one of these battles, after its decision to allow a rainbow-colored...
Beach water advisory in Glynn County
Glynn County, Fla. — The Department of Natural Resources advises Glynn County residents to not go in beaches for a short period due to a bacteria outbreak. Costal Resources Division tests water samples in Glynn County throughout the year. It tested the water and found a enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans and in some wildlife.
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Duval County Circuit Court, clerk after deaf couple say they were unlawfully denied marriage license
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against the Circuit Court of Duval County and its clerk after a deaf couple say they were unlawfully denied a marriage license. The federal lawsuit was announced at a news conference Tuesday. On Oct. 15, 2021, the 10th anniversary of the...
WCJB
Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County commission discussed whether to continue funding the Richardson Community Center in Lake City. The meeting brought dozens of residents, who voiced their opinions. “Let’s come back to the table together and let’s come up with more ideas of bringing more funds in,”...
News4Jax.com
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm
After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
Deaf couple turned away when seeking marriage license
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local couple says they’ve been trying to get a marriage license for the last year but have had no luck and they believe it’s because they are deaf. Today they filed a federal lawsuit against the Circuit Court of Duval County and its Clerk of Court, Jody Phillips.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Housing Authority Gives New Life in Residents with Renovated Hogan Creek Towers Opening
The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) recently celebrated the reopening of Hogan Creek Towers, a 183-unit affordable housing apartment complex in Springfield for seniors. The reopening follows a $19 million renovation project, updating the building after its original construction in 1975. This project marks the first time JHA has acted as the developer and general contractor for the project. The renovations included new kitchens, bathrooms, plumbing, and windows in the building.
Jacksonville ex-offender working to open halfway house, struggles with employment due to felony record
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Francina Canady has big goals to leave a legacy that will make her family proud. But she's struggling, because she says others won't look past her criminal record. Every year millions of people are released from incarceration, and within three years, more than half of them...
54 arrested in months long Nassau County drug sting
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A four-month long multi-agency investigation called Operation: Heavy Weights resulted in 54 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs. Forty-six of the suspects are from Nassau county, five were from Georgia, two were from Jacksonville, and one was from Lake City.
Jacksonville school responds to controversial homework assignment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A private Christian school is responding after an investigation into a second grade homework assignment and a student being removed from the classroom. Action News Jax told you two weeks ago when a second grade student brought home a homework assignment that read, “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bath tub.”
