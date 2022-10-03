ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
06880danwoog.com

Intimidation Tactic Appalls Residents

Monday’s Board of Education meeting was heated. The Staples High School library’s banned books display was one reason. Another was the board’s vote against adding that issue to their already long agenda. But residents were allowed to speak during the public session, before the first agenda item....
Kathy Hochul
NY1

NYC health commissioner urges action on vaccines, mental health

The city’s health commissioner is urging action on vaccines and the ongoing mental health crisis. Speaking with Pat Kiernan on “Mornings On 1” Tuesday, Dr. Ashwin Vasan stressed that as the colder months approach, New Yorkers should get their flu shots, as well as updated COVID-19 boosters.
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
westchestermagazine.com

Prominent Westchester Neurosurgeons Now Proudly Accept Major Insurance Plans

Since the practice first opened in 1958, Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York (BSSNY) has treated thousands in need of neurological solutions. Now their first-rate care has become even more accessible. BSSNY’s team of renowned doctors has announced that they will accept major commercial insurance plans going forward.
Gothamist

What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
Reason.com

Reason.com

