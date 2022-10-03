Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Rutgers University reinstates COVID face mask policy at campus libraries, classrooms
The mask mandate is back in place for parts of Rutgers University after a pushback to its latest COVID policy update.
Success Academy takes monumental jump in state test scores
The Success Academy’s schools, located in the Bronx and Brooklyn, have made massive strides in its state testing scores, with its passing rates for Black and Hispanic students nearly tripling some city averages.
arizonasuntimes.com
NYC Abandons De Blasio-Era Admissions Policies as Families Flee Public Schools
New York City is changing its admission policies implemented by former Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, now basing admissions to selective high schools and middle schools on test scores amidst the city’s enrollment drop, according to a press release by New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. In...
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community concerns grow over relocation of Montefiore medical sites
An upcoming relocation of Montefiore Medical Group sites in the Grand Concourse and Fordham has community members concerned for their medical care.
Mask mandate returns (again) at Rutgers University in New Jersey
Unions for professor and other faculty at Rutgers University has forced another change in the school's mask policy. Rutgers lifted the universal mask mandate on Sept. 26, as part of efforts to give students "a vibrant, in-person college experience." "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic,...
longisland.com
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
06880danwoog.com
Intimidation Tactic Appalls Residents
Monday’s Board of Education meeting was heated. The Staples High School library’s banned books display was one reason. Another was the board’s vote against adding that issue to their already long agenda. But residents were allowed to speak during the public session, before the first agenda item....
RELATED PEOPLE
NY1
NYC health commissioner urges action on vaccines, mental health
The city’s health commissioner is urging action on vaccines and the ongoing mental health crisis. Speaking with Pat Kiernan on “Mornings On 1” Tuesday, Dr. Ashwin Vasan stressed that as the colder months approach, New Yorkers should get their flu shots, as well as updated COVID-19 boosters.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Gun Owners Sue New York Over Firearm Ban in Places of Worship
New York government officials are being sued in the Southern District Court of New York by a group of Jewish gun owners who claim that the state’s new gun control law infringes on their rights by forbidding them to carry a firearm in their place of worship. Plaintiffs Steven...
NYC Council members’ proposed migrant solution includes 10 ‘large-scale’ Manhattan hotels
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Council members released a plan of their own regarding the city’s influx of asylum seekers on Wednesday, and it doesn’t include tent cities or cruise ships on Staten Island. Instead, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens), Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala...
Newark airport loses status as NYC airport, could affect travelers' rates
Newark Liberty International Airport lost its status as a New York City airport on Monday in a move that could affect flight costs for travelers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
How Mayor Adams plans to deal with NYC mental health crisis
It happens far too often - the vicious fatal stabbing of a veteran FDNY Lieutenant and the severe beating of a woman inside a subway station. The victims did not know their aggressors, who both experienced mental health episodes.
westchestermagazine.com
Prominent Westchester Neurosurgeons Now Proudly Accept Major Insurance Plans
Since the practice first opened in 1958, Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York (BSSNY) has treated thousands in need of neurological solutions. Now their first-rate care has become even more accessible. BSSNY’s team of renowned doctors has announced that they will accept major commercial insurance plans going forward.
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
NY City Council Apologizes for Menorah Gaffe in Yom Kippur Post
The holiest day of the Jewish calendar is underway, as Yom Kippur started at sundown on Tuesday. It is the day when members of the Jewish faith fast for 24 hours while seeking atonement and repentance. But the New York City Council may need to atone itself for its social...
What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In New York
New York State is an amazing place to live, but it is not all perfect. If you ask anyone in New York or who just left New York State why they wanted to leave New York chances are they will mention one of these reasons. Here are the Top 5...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0