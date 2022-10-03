Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next week
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this month
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never Returned
WALA-TV FOX10
In the Kitchen with Barnyard Buffet: Pot Roast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are back in the kitchen with Chef JJ Nelson at Barnyard Buffet. He is cooking up some delicious pot roast. Sear pork or beef on both sides, then bake low and slow in a dutch oven with fresh vegetables, broth, and seasonings. You can check...
WALA-TV FOX10
4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
The 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown is coming up! This is largest and main fundraiser of the year for the Urban Emporium. The Urban Emporium is a non-profit retail incubator dedicated to the revitalization of retail in downtown Mobile. This grilled cheese competition has two categories which are restaurant and non-restaurant and three chances to win. There will be one restaurant and non-restaurant winner and a judge’s choice award!
mobilebaymag.com
4 Local Dishes To Try This Month
“Roosters is a fan favorite in Mobile, and they now have a new fan in me after eating their Hen House Burrito. Burritos are usually too heavy for me, but the roasted chicken and Spanish rice, along with chipotle cream, was the perfect mix. If you are looking for fresh and fast tacos or burritos in downtown Mobile, this is your stop!” – Tyler Flowers, Attorney, Cunningham Bounds, LLC.
utv44.com
'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
alabamaliving.coop
Variety of cuisine influences set Southwood Kitchen apart
Daphne, Alabama, sometimes takes a backseat to its flashier neighbor, Mobile, but while this quaint community is quieter, less big-city excitement doesn’t equal boring, especially when it comes to eating. If you know where to look, you’ll find Daphne’s dining scene is diverse and delicious. Case in...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Relaxed Dashchund-mix is looking for her perfect home
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Dachshund-Mix named Pepperoni.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fewer wrinkles with Plexaderm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free today!. You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.
Mobtown Burger Week: Participating restaurants, signature burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.” People can vote once per […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die’
The following information was provided by the author:. Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die, by Jodie Cain Smith. Mobile, Alabama, is proud to be the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but carnival season is just one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Sunny skies and a bit warm this afternoon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ll see tons of sunshine in the sky this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s. Projected highs today will climb to the mid to upper 80s so plan on things getting a bit warm later today. The sky will be mostly sunny for most of the day.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne childhood cancer survivor creates ‘Kindness Club’ to fight bullying
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne high school student is spreading kindness in her community. After facing many obstacles including childhood cancer, Emma Perkins started the “Kindness Club” to promote positivity at Daphne Middle School. Perkins was diagnosed with leukemia before she was 3 years old.. After ringing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Goodwill launches new online thrift store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online. The 120-year-old nonprofit organization on Tuesday launched GoodwillFinds, a newly incorporated shopping venture that is making roughly 100,000 donated items available for purchase online and expanding Goodwill’s internet presence that until now had been limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.
WALA-TV FOX10
Get into the spooky spirit with Graham’s Creek Haunted Forest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you looking to get into the Halloween Spirit? Well, Graham Creek’s Haunted Forest has you covered, where visitors can dare to walk a 1/2-mile trek through terrifying scenes within eerie woods. For 2022 the forest is transformed into Childhood Nightmares. Anything you feared as...
WALA-TV FOX10
Not lions, tigers....but bear sightings in Saraland causing safety concerns
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Some people in Saraland raised safety concerns with multiple bear sightings in their neighborhoods, especially when it comes to small children and pets. A hungry black bear was spotted on camera in a Saraland neighborhood in August doing all it can to shimmy down some bird...
WJBF.com
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside. “That was one of the farthest things from my mind when I thought about doing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum hosting 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum is hosting their 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau. A Tiki-themed fundraiser that will support our mission of “Preserving the past to Enlighten our Future.” The event will include a catered dinner, desserts, drinks, live music, games & activities, and a fundraising auction.
apr.org
“Should I stay, or should I go?” Why I left…
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Chicago are consistently ranked at the top of the lists for best places to live for young Black professionals. They are also the top destinations for many raised in Mobile who are seeking higher salaries and better opportunities for career growth.
WALA-TV FOX10
Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park. Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday. Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.
