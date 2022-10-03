Another day, another model-approved ugly shoe. Over this past fashion month, Bella Hadid has been relying on her Hoka Hoparas, which retail for a sweet £105. The style is a piece of Franken-footwear: a cross between a sandal – thanks to its plentiful cut-outs – and a sneaker. I like to think of it as a “holey shoe”, or even a “shoe skeleton”. Either way, it is chic in, you know, that ugly way. The upper, with a rubberised toe cap, has little ridges that are reminiscent of the texture on a Louis Vuitton Epi bag. It opens at the back to reveal the heel. No naughty toe-cleavage here.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO