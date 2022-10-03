Read full article on original website
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
The Fed’s interest rate hikes just made the dream of owning a home even more out of reach
First-time home buyers are working against all odds to land their dream home amid skyrocketing housing prices, low availability, fierce competition, and ever-increasing mortgage interest rates. Today’s news won’t help. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by another 0.75% Wednesday, the fifth hike this year, in an attempt...
Here comes the 40-year mortgage: Middle-class families turn to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments
Middle-class families are turning to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments as they face a living standards crisis. Some homeowners are seeing mortgage bills triple as lenders hike deals amid fears that the Bank of England may raise interest rates to 6 per cent next year. Brokers are...
Could Mortgage Rates Fall to 4.5% Next Year?
Many experts think mortgage rates will keep rising, but several experts see a big reversal.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 5, 2022: Rates recede
Mortgage rates again moved a notable increment lower Tuesday, resulting in an almost two-tenths of a point drop so far in October's 30-year average. Now sitting in high 6% territory, it was just a week ago that the flagship average recorded a 20-year high in the mid-7% range. National Averages...
Think mortgage rates are high now? Homebuyers in the 1980s were paying 19%
Think mortgage rates are high now? Connie Strait remembers when she was starting her career in real estate in the early 1980s and buyers were contending with rates three times higher.
What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model
Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
Mortgages ticking timebomb if interest rates rise as predicted – Martin Lewis
A mortgages “ticking timebomb” awaits if UK interest rate rises follow market predictions, Martin Lewis has warned. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the consumer champion suggested those with variable rate mortgages or fixed-rate deals coming to an end in the next three to five months could go on a comparison website to see what is currently available.
BBC
Mortgage rates still rising as big lenders revise deals
The UK's biggest mortgage lender will raise rates on Wednesday as the cost of new fixed rate deals keeps climbing. The Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group, will put up the interest rates on a range of deals for new borrowers to well over 5%. It follows a string of...
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes
Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Oct. 4, 2022: Rates Tick Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates climb. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Car buyers beware: Interest rates, monthly payments at record highs, study shows
If you're looking for a good time to buy a car, then you may want to keep waiting. A new study suggests auto-part shortages are driving average car prices higher.
Home prices might drop but won’t crash: What buyers should know
Please "crash faster so I might be able to own my own place one day," a Twitter user pleaded.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Sep. 29, 2022: Rates Increased
A number of important mortgage rates increased today. The inflation in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also inched upward. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
Tennessee Tribune
US Mortgage Rates Hit 7%: Understanding Adjustable Rate Mortgages and the Impact on Black America
Home prices are moving down, but not as fast as interest rates are moving up. As the Federal Reserve aggressively raises the federal funds rate to try and slow inflation, the average 30-year mortgage rate surpassed 7 percent this week, making homeownership even more inaccessible for millions of Americans. “As...
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Sept. 28, 2022: Rates Climb Rapidly
A variety of significant mortgage rates saw rapid growth Wednesday. There's been a staggering growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates inched up as well. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following...
Mortgage Rates at 7% Make Buying a New Home a Risk
U.S. interest rates for 30-year fixed mortgages officially crested at 7% in early October, making it even more difficult for homebuyers to lock down a decent deal on a new home. Some historical perspectives may point to a sense of normalcy right now, with mortgage rates averaging 7.76% between April...
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates for Oct. 5, 2022: Rates Drop
On Wednesday, 15-year fixed-rate refinance averages held steady, while 30-year fixed refinance rates saw a decrease. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
‘Record overnight drop’ in choice of mortgage products
A record overnight drop in the choice of mortgage products has been recorded by a financial information website, as the economic fallout from Friday’s mini-budget continues. Moneyfacts.co.uk said 935 fewer residential mortgage products were on the market on Wednesday compared with Tuesday. This is the highest fall on Moneyfacts’...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 4, 2022: Rates Go Up
A handful of important mortgage rates crept higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of interest...
