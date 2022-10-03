ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
WISH-TV

Week 4: Colts offensive line disaster, Ryan’s fumbles, Titans dominance continues

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A full breakdown of the worst run blocking performance of the Frank Reich era is on the way, complete with grades for every member of the Colts offense. The numbers inside Matt Ryan's day, from his lights-out second half, to a historically bad fumble trend, and the offense's first quarter struggles are also included. Petar sprinkles in a few more eye-popping concerns for the Colts offense, starting with its inability to score at any juncture in games. Plus: a full breakdown is on the way of Shaquille Leonard's 16 snaps of action before a frightening collision knocked the all-pro linebacker out of the game. A quick turnaround is ahead with Thursday Night Football in Denver, and an update on Jonathan Taylor, who exited the loss to the Titans late with an ankle injury, is ahead in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
ESPN

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
ESPN

Ranking NFL MVP candidates, awards picks through Week 4 2022

Let's pick quarter-season NFL awards for the 2022 campaign. It's ridiculous to hand out awards for four weeks of football -- and with 17 regular-season games now, we're not officially quite at the 25% mark -- but it's also a good time to take hold of what has happened across the league over the first month of the season and have a historical document for what we felt at the time.
ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow says head injuries are an inherent part of playing in the NFL

CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he is very familiar with concussionlike symptoms and that head injuries are an inherent cost of playing football. In his weekly podcast appearance, Burrow said he hasn't had any long-term issues from concussions but conceded that he has likely suffered at least one during his career and has even forgotten entire chunks of a game before.
ESPN

Inside Kelly Kleine's historic rise to lead Denver's football ops

KELLY KLEINE HAS half an hour to catch her breath and sip a latte before practice begins at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. It's early February, and she's in her uniform of athleisure, a white baseball cap and red manicured nails. Her upbeat demeanor masks any hint of exhaustion...
ESPN

Jerry Jones: An 'injustice' not to give Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy credit

FRISCO, Texas -- Credit can be intoxicating. By ripping off three straight wins without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have surprised many folks, if not themselves. Cooper Rush is getting his deserved share of the credit for how he has performed in replacing Prescott as the starting quarterback. Dan Quinn’s defense has put up numbers not seen around the Cowboys since the first edition of Doomsday in the early 1970s. Micah Parsons is considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
NBC Sports

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is out for Thursday night at Broncos

Whatever the real numbers have been for the first three weeks of the streaming-only Thursday night games, this week’s audience could be real small, relative to other primetime games. The Colts have ruled out star running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night in Denver, due to an ankle injury...
ESPN

NFL Week 5 betting notes: Steelers facing historic spread

After the first four weeks featured a total of nine games with at least a touchdown spread, Week 5 currently features six such games. The largest spread of the season is in Buffalo as the Bills are 14-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has not been that large of an underdog since 1969. The Steelers are the only team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to never be a 14-point underdog.
ESPN

Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired

CLEVELAND -- — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
