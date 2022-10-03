Read full article on original website
Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
ESPN
The 61-0 streak is over: Why the Ravens are no longer the NFL's best closers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A day after a deflating 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he was worried how two second-half collapses could affect his team’s mindset going forward. “Well, we have a team psychologist, Dr. Trish, and she does a...
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts
With the Colts' abysmal start to the season, including wretched performances against division opponents, Peter King said he can feel Colts owner Jim Irsay "fixing to blow."
Week 4: Colts offensive line disaster, Ryan’s fumbles, Titans dominance continues
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A full breakdown of the worst run blocking performance of the Frank Reich era is on the way, complete with grades for every member of the Colts offense. The numbers inside Matt Ryan's day, from his lights-out second half, to a historically bad fumble trend, and the offense's first quarter struggles are also included. Petar sprinkles in a few more eye-popping concerns for the Colts offense, starting with its inability to score at any juncture in games. Plus: a full breakdown is on the way of Shaquille Leonard's 16 snaps of action before a frightening collision knocked the all-pro linebacker out of the game. A quick turnaround is ahead with Thursday Night Football in Denver, and an update on Jonathan Taylor, who exited the loss to the Titans late with an ankle injury, is ahead in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
ESPN
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
Plot twist! Colts QB Matt Ryan wishing to be back with Atlanta Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts back in March, almost everyone was expecting to see Matt Ryan have the most success since his MVP season back in 2016-2017. While we are just four weeks into the season, that has been anything but the...
ESPN
Ranking NFL MVP candidates, awards picks through Week 4 2022
Let's pick quarter-season NFL awards for the 2022 campaign. It's ridiculous to hand out awards for four weeks of football -- and with 17 regular-season games now, we're not officially quite at the 25% mark -- but it's also a good time to take hold of what has happened across the league over the first month of the season and have a historical document for what we felt at the time.
ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow says head injuries are an inherent part of playing in the NFL
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he is very familiar with concussionlike symptoms and that head injuries are an inherent cost of playing football. In his weekly podcast appearance, Burrow said he hasn't had any long-term issues from concussions but conceded that he has likely suffered at least one during his career and has even forgotten entire chunks of a game before.
ESPN
Bowen's Film Room: Romeo Doubs, Najee Harris among Week 5 upgrades, downgrades
Every Thursday during the 2022 NFL season, Matt Bowen will break down players' fantasy football value through the lens of a former NFL safety. And he'll mix it up, too. The matchups to play (or avoid), scheme trends, tape study and more. After watching the tape, let's talk about the...
ESPN
Inside Kelly Kleine's historic rise to lead Denver's football ops
KELLY KLEINE HAS half an hour to catch her breath and sip a latte before practice begins at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. It's early February, and she's in her uniform of athleisure, a white baseball cap and red manicured nails. Her upbeat demeanor masks any hint of exhaustion...
ESPN
Jerry Jones: An 'injustice' not to give Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy credit
FRISCO, Texas -- Credit can be intoxicating. By ripping off three straight wins without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have surprised many folks, if not themselves. Cooper Rush is getting his deserved share of the credit for how he has performed in replacing Prescott as the starting quarterback. Dan Quinn’s defense has put up numbers not seen around the Cowboys since the first edition of Doomsday in the early 1970s. Micah Parsons is considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is out for Thursday night at Broncos
Whatever the real numbers have been for the first three weeks of the streaming-only Thursday night games, this week’s audience could be real small, relative to other primetime games. The Colts have ruled out star running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night in Denver, due to an ankle injury...
ESPN
NFL Week 5 betting notes: Steelers facing historic spread
After the first four weeks featured a total of nine games with at least a touchdown spread, Week 5 currently features six such games. The largest spread of the season is in Buffalo as the Bills are 14-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has not been that large of an underdog since 1969. The Steelers are the only team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to never be a 14-point underdog.
ESPN
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND -- — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
