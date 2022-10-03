Read full article on original website
Complex
SZA on Living Her ‘Ideal Situation’ as an Artist
Despite perceived issues regarding her label relationships, SZA says she remains in her “ideal situation” as an artist. Speaking with Complex for a new cover story, SZA pointed to several facets of this current era of her career as being integral to her creative freedom. However, she also entertained the idea of one day moving her talents into an entirely new field should certain circumstances change in the future.
SZA Says Her New Album Is ‘All Over The Place,’ But She’s Not Rushing to Release It: ‘I Don’t Have Any Deadlines’
SZA isn’t rushing to release her next album. In a recent interview with Complex, the singer opened up about the highly-anticipated follow-up to her 2017 Grammy Award-nominated debut CTRL, with the calm serenity of someone who isn’t fazed by the hoards of fans who have been begging for new music on a near-daily basis for the past five years. “I live in my ideal situation,” SZA said. “I don’t have any deadlines, because at the end of the day, when my shit comes out, it comes out. And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem...
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Complex
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Divorcing After 14 Years, Actress Says She’s ‘Grateful for All the Happy Times’
After 14 years of marriage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are calling it quits. Mowry, 44, filed for divorce from Hardrict, 42, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reports. The Sister, Sister actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with her followers.
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Complex
Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Design at YZY Season 9 Presentation
The artist formerly known as Kanye West wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back while addressing attendees at his YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris on Monday. Ye, who was also wearing his pair of previously-headlined diamond-studded flip-flops, was spotted in the...
Singer Jessie Reyez Talks Working With Eminem, Being Inspired by Kid Cudi and More
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon. Canadian-born singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, 31, has built herself into one of the most popular acts out there. Jessie picked up the guitar as a kid and by her early teenage years, the vocalist was writing her own songs. Her career took a turn in high school when she was accepted into The Remix Project, a music program where she would learn from Daniel Dailey, a member of the Canadian R&B group DVSN. Two years later, Jessie dropped her hit song, "Figures," and over the next couple of years, she put out two EPs, Kiddo and Being Human in Public, and her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us. Over time, her swirling melodies and relatable themes of heartbreak, personal growth and self-love have earned her millions of fans. Jessie recently wrapped up recording her sophomore album, Yessie, out now, and set some time aside to talk to XXL about her love for Tupac Shakur and Kid Cudi, adjusting to success and being starstruck by Eminem.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Complex
Kanye West Blasts Khloé and Kardashian Family as ‘Liars’ in Response to ‘Birthday Narrative’ Criticism
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has issued an Instagram-shared response to recent remarks from Khloé Kardashian. As previously reported, Khloé urged Ye to “stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect” in an IG comment posted on Wednesday. She also responded to Ye’s mention of what she called ‘the birthday narrative.”
Watch: Cuffing Season Isn’t Going According to Plan In Ari Lennox’s “POF” Video
Ari Lennox drops off her latest music video for “POF” from her new critically acclaimed album, age/sex/location. Watch the video inside.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Singles From Smino & J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Quavo & Takeoff + More
HIPHOPDX – September is coming to a close and cooler temperatures have started to arise as fall begins to show its signs. As the seasons change a new round of essential singles from the world of Hip Hop and R&B emerge, ensuring that you’ll have plenty to explore this coming October weekend.
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More
Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
Jeezy Announces Title & Release Date Of His Upcoming Studio Album
DJ Drama and Don Cannon are also throwing down on the album.
Kendrick Lamar wins big, Clipse reunites at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Another round of BET Hip Hop Awards are in the books, with last night’s 2022 edition bringing together once again the biggest names in Hip Hop for an evening filled with celebration and surprises.
Complex
New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie’s Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years
Velma is at last openly gay in HBO Max’s new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Director/co-writer Audie Harrison’s Halloween-centric film finally cements a reality long known among many Scooby fans. The project was released on demand on Tuesday (it streams on Max starting Oct. 16) and clips circulating on social media show the Kate Micucci-voiced Velma swooning over costume designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), admiring her as “obviously brilliant” with an “amazing turtleneck,” trademark glasses fogging up in the process.
Complex
Kanye West Debuts 3D-Printed Boot at YZY Season 9 Show
Kanye West gave fans plenty to talk about on social media with today’s showing of his YZY Season 9 experience. In an event that was marred by controversy, a majority of the focus was on West’s upcoming apparel offerings, but we also saw a preview of a new 3D-printed YZY boot.
Complex
Some of September’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Lil Uzi Vert, ASAP Rocky, Drake, and More
September has come and gone. Like mother nature, some of our favorite celebrities also decided to turn down the temperatures. The ice they have pulled out over the past month has been on point. Last month was a great one for jewelry. While some of us were deciding if it...
Complex
Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The BET Hip Hop Awards are back. Many of music’s biggest names gathered at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta last Friday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the latest achievements in hip-hop. This year’s edition, broadcasted Tuesday night, was hosted by Fat Joe and had performances from Lil’ Kim, the Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and more on the bill. Pusha-T and Malice wound up taking the stage, as did Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist winner GloRilla, Kodak Black, EST Gee and Young Jeezy, Bleu and French Montana, N.O.R.E. and Armani White, plus Joey Badass, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, and Moneybagg Yo.
