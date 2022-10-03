Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood
PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
Springfield man wearing GPS ankle bracelet arrested for firearm in Holyoke
A Springfield man was arrested in Holyoke Tuesday following an investigation into illegal firearms.
WNYT
Pittsfield shooting under investigation
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
Caretakers charged after fatal pedestrian crash in Columbia County
Two people have been arrested after a teenager was fatally hit by a pickup truck in Columbia County. New York State Police have also identified the teen as Romelo Cruze, 14.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield police officer wins job back after firing for taking photo of handcuffed prisoner
SPRINGFIELD - An independent arbitrator restored a fired police officer’s job more than a year after the patrolman was terminated for chatting up a handcuffed prisoner and taking his photo. Officer John Toledo was awarded his job back, plus back pay, in a decision rendered late last month. He...
Pittsfield Police: Daytime shooting ‘cannot be tolerated’
After a daytime shooting was reported on Springside Avenue Monday afternoon, Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules issued a public statement, saying the incident "cannot be tolerated."
Hartford man killed in ‘clearly targeted’ shooting on Orange Street, police say
Hartford police are investigating the city's second homicide of the week and 30th of the year.
Schenectady PD make arrest in Union College robberies
Schenectady police have arrested suspect, 15, involved in robberies that occurred on September 29 and September 30. Victims in both incidents stated the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Argument leads to charges for Duanesburg man
A Duanesburg man is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after an argument at a home in Schenectady County got out of hand. State police arrested Louis Dinino, after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Duanesburg home. From their investigation, they say the 25-year-old had a rifle at one point during an argument and threatened to shoot the victim.
Springfield man charged with trafficking cocaine after being pulled over for expired registration
Springfield Police Officers arrested a man for allegedly possessing cocaine and a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
NYSP: Two in custody after car chase in Menands
Two are in custody following a chase that started in East Greenbush and ended on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Menands. East Greenbush started the chase, a reported stolen vehicle, and state police aided.
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Teen accused of Schenectady robberies near Union College
Police in Schenectady have made an arrest in connection with a set of robberies last week in the city. The victims in both incidents told police the suspect had a gun. Officers stopped a 15-year-old on Tuesday night who matched the description of the suspect in both robberies, which happened near Union College. The arresting officers say the teen had a BB gun.
3 arrested, handguns recovered after initial Menacing report
Albany police made multiple arrests while investigating a menacing report. Two handguns were also recovered during the investigation.
Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges
Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
WNYT
Police conducting training in North Adams
If you saw a bigger police presence Tuesday night in North Adams, don’t be alarmed. It was just a drill. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, police will also be conducting drills Wednesday night. The Berkshire County Special Response Team is doing specialized training. Any loud...
Ludlow man arrested for alleged assault on officer with large dog
A Ludlow man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to kill and assaulting an officer with a large dog.
Update! Shooting In Pittsfield On Parker Street Monday Afternoon(VIDEO)
(This story has been updated as of Tuesday morning. Scroll to the bottom for the updated information.) What a crazy city we live in, Pittsfield residents. Imagine this happening to you. My co-worker leaves work on a Monday afternoon, turns onto Parker Street where she lives, and happens upon a shooting in progress.
Police looking for suspects using fake money at Walgreens in East Longmeadow
Two suspects are wanted after using counterfeit money to purchase gift cards.
East Longmeadow Police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash
Police are looking to identify the owner of a motorcycle that was involved in a car accident over the weekend.
Comments / 0