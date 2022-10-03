ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood

PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield shooting under investigation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WNYT

Argument leads to charges for Duanesburg man

A Duanesburg man is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after an argument at a home in Schenectady County got out of hand. State police arrested Louis Dinino, after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Duanesburg home. From their investigation, they say the 25-year-old had a rifle at one point during an argument and threatened to shoot the victim.
DUANESBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Teen accused of Schenectady robberies near Union College

Police in Schenectady have made an arrest in connection with a set of robberies last week in the city. The victims in both incidents told police the suspect had a gun. Officers stopped a 15-year-old on Tuesday night who matched the description of the suspect in both robberies, which happened near Union College. The arresting officers say the teen had a BB gun.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges

Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police conducting training in North Adams

If you saw a bigger police presence Tuesday night in North Adams, don’t be alarmed. It was just a drill. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, police will also be conducting drills Wednesday night. The Berkshire County Special Response Team is doing specialized training. Any loud...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy