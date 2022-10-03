ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

WNYT

Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history

More details have been released regarding the arson suspect that may have destroyed a Hudson falls apartment building. Peter Lemery has been charged with reckless endangerment. More specifically, he is accused of putting fifteen people in the apartment building in danger. At this time, he has not been charged with...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield shooting under investigation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
PITTSFIELD, MA
Watervliet, NY
Watervliet, NY
Watervliet, NY
WRGB

Man arrested following check fraud investigation in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announce the arrest of a Broadalbin man, accused in a check fraud investigation. According to investigators, bank employees detected an issue with a check someone attempted to cash back in August that they believed to be fraudulent for $2,953.19. On...
AMSTERDAM, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police identify driver in hit-and-run in Pownal

POWNAL — Police say they have identified a 26-year-old man who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pownal on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a vehicle off the road on Cedar Hill Road at around 11:15 p.m. Police say that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma had gone off the...
POWNAL, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Falls apartment complex demolished after fire

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A multi-unit apartment building in Hudson Falls is coming down after a devastating fire Monday evening. The blaze, which lasted for several hours, displaced seven families. Demolition began Tuesday afternoon, nearly 20 hours after the structure caught fire, after the building was deemed to be in imminent collapse. Crews remained […]
HUDSON FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges

Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood

PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Arrest in Hudson Falls fire that displaced 7 families

Seven families are without homes Tuesday after a fire caused major damage to a Hudson Falls apartment building. Now a man is facing criminal charges related to that fire. The fire broke out at 11 Maple Street, just before 8 p.m. Monday. The building has eight units inside. Hudson Falls police responded and helped evacuate residents.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church

A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNAW 94.7

Hit And Run Accident In North Adams (UPDATED)

While I was at work this morning on the air, I got a phone call from my mother that the power was out but it was only partially out. So when got off the air at around 10:00, I jumped in my car to go investigate. Only to find out that West Main Street was closed and traffic was being re-directed. Here's the information we know so far according to North Adams 911 Facebook page:
NORTH ADAMS, MA

