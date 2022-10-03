Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
WNYT
Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history
More details have been released regarding the arson suspect that may have destroyed a Hudson falls apartment building. Peter Lemery has been charged with reckless endangerment. More specifically, he is accused of putting fifteen people in the apartment building in danger. At this time, he has not been charged with...
Rotterdam police investigate bank robbery
The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Pioneer Savings Bank that occurred on Tuesday.
Caretakers charged after fatal pedestrian crash in Columbia County
Two people have been arrested after a teenager was fatally hit by a pickup truck in Columbia County. New York State Police have also identified the teen as Romelo Cruze, 14.
WNYT
Pittsfield shooting under investigation
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man
Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.
WRGB
Man arrested following check fraud investigation in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announce the arrest of a Broadalbin man, accused in a check fraud investigation. According to investigators, bank employees detected an issue with a check someone attempted to cash back in August that they believed to be fraudulent for $2,953.19. On...
Schenectady PD make arrest in Union College robberies
Schenectady police have arrested suspect, 15, involved in robberies that occurred on September 29 and September 30. Victims in both incidents stated the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun.
NYSP: Two in custody after car chase in Menands
Two are in custody following a chase that started in East Greenbush and ended on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Menands. East Greenbush started the chase, a reported stolen vehicle, and state police aided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com
Police identify driver in hit-and-run in Pownal
POWNAL — Police say they have identified a 26-year-old man who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pownal on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a vehicle off the road on Cedar Hill Road at around 11:15 p.m. Police say that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma had gone off the...
Police investigate fatal industrial accident in Grafton
State Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident that took place on Saturday morning. Darren Miller, 35, of Poestenkill was allegedly struck by a falling piece of equipment, and was declared dead on the scene.
Hudson Falls apartment complex demolished after fire
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A multi-unit apartment building in Hudson Falls is coming down after a devastating fire Monday evening. The blaze, which lasted for several hours, displaced seven families. Demolition began Tuesday afternoon, nearly 20 hours after the structure caught fire, after the building was deemed to be in imminent collapse. Crews remained […]
Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges
Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corinth man charged with DWI after hit-and-run
A Corinth man was arrested on Saturday. Matthew Kingsley, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other traffic violations.
WNYT
Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood
PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
WNYT
Arrest in Hudson Falls fire that displaced 7 families
Seven families are without homes Tuesday after a fire caused major damage to a Hudson Falls apartment building. Now a man is facing criminal charges related to that fire. The fire broke out at 11 Maple Street, just before 8 p.m. Monday. The building has eight units inside. Hudson Falls police responded and helped evacuate residents.
Fire tears through Hudson Falls apartment building
Fire crews from across the North Country battled an overnight blaze in a multi-apartment dwelling near downtown Hudson Falls.
Hudson Falls man facing charges after overnight blaze
A Hudson Falls man has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after an investigation into the cause of a multi-unit apartment building fire on Maple Street.
wamc.org
After latest Pine Hills shooting, Albany common councilor’s calls for police chief’s resignation fall on deaf ears
A homicide in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood Friday is drawing the outrage of a Common Councilor who is calling for the police chief to resign. The chief tells WAMC the rhetoric is unhelpful. The Friday afternoon shooting in the vicinity of Hamilton and Ontario Streets happened in the same...
WNYT
Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church
A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
Hit And Run Accident In North Adams (UPDATED)
While I was at work this morning on the air, I got a phone call from my mother that the power was out but it was only partially out. So when got off the air at around 10:00, I jumped in my car to go investigate. Only to find out that West Main Street was closed and traffic was being re-directed. Here's the information we know so far according to North Adams 911 Facebook page:
Comments / 0