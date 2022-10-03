ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 best horror books to read for Halloween (if you dare)

By Olivia Campbell
The Independent
 3 days ago

Since ancient times, people have been scaring the living daylights out of each other with tales of horror and the supernatural.

From tormented spirits to soul-eating demons and everything in between, nearly every culture to have existed has tales designed to spark fear in the hearts of its people.

With this in mind, and the fact that the spooky season is nearly upon us, now is the perfect time to pick up a book that will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. To help, we’ve reviewed some of the most chilling tomes to have come from the horror genre.

Our list is by no means exhaustive – there are thousands of excellent novels spanning all sorts of themes and genres (techno-horror or femslash anyone?). There is also plenty of debate about what can be classified as “horror”.

For our purposes, all but one of the books we’ve chosen have some element of the supernatural, whether that be ghosts or witchcraft. We’ve also tried to include books from across the spectrum, to appeal to as many readers as possible. Basically, if the book gave us the creeps, we’ve considered it.

How we tested

Not all horror books are created equal. We’ve flipped through many pages to find books that didn’t rely on tropes and lazy storytelling to do the job, while also keeping us engaged with the plot throughout. But most importantly, we looked for stories we found truly scary, that left us with a sense of unease after reading – in a good way, of course!

The best horror books for 2022 are:

  • Best overall horror book − ‘The Silent Companions’ by Laura Purcell, published by Raven Books: £7.64, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best haunted-house horror book − ‘White is For Witching’ by Helen Oyeyemi, published by Picador: £9.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best graphic novel horror book − ‘Uzumaki’ by Junji Ito, published by Viz Media Inc: £15.86, Forbiddenplanet.com
  • Best urban horror book − ‘The Dangers of Smoking in Bed’ by Mariana Enriquez, published by Granta Books: £8.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best gothic horror book − ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ (Penguin Clothbound Classics) by Oscar Wilde, published by Penguin Classics: £13.79, WHSmith.co.uk
  • Best children’s horror book − ‘Coraline’ by Neil Gaiman, published by Bloomsbury Publishing:£7.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best dark fantasy horror book − ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ by Ray Bradbury, published by Orion Publishing: £8.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best for ghost stories − ‘Ghost’ edited by Louise Welsh, published by Head of Zeus: £14.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best classic horror book − ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle’ by Shirley Jackson, published by Penguin Classics: £7.99, Blackwells.co.uk

‘The Silent Companions’ by Laura Purcell, published by Raven Books

‘White is For Witching’ by Helen Oyeyemi, published by Picador

'Uzumaki’ by Junji Ito, published by Viz Media Inc

‘The Dangers of Smoking in Bed' by Mariana Enriquez, published by Granta Books

‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ (Penguin Clothbound Classics) by Oscar Wilde, published by Penguin Classics

'Coraline’ by Neil Gaiman, published by Bloomsbury Publishing

'Something Wicked This Way Comes’ by Ray Bradbury, published by Orion Publishing

‘Ghost’ edited by Louise Welsh, published by Head of Zeus

‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle’ by Shirley Jackson, published by Penguin Classics

The verdict: Horror books

The Independent

