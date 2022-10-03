In Pictures: Artist unveils house with distinctive doodle decor
An artist has given a new meaning to the words drawing room by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles.
Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle , relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent .
The setting provides ideal camouflage although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout.
The monochrome design gives the property a unique look with a cartoonish feel.
Mr Cox was keen to blend in with his surroundings during a photo shoot with his wife Alena.
