In Pictures: Artist unveils house with distinctive doodle decor

By Pa
 2 days ago

An artist has given a new meaning to the words drawing room by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles.

Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle , relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent .

The setting provides ideal camouflage although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout.

The monochrome design gives the property a unique look with a cartoonish feel.

Mr Cox was keen to blend in with his surroundings during a photo shoot with his wife Alena.

