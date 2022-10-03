Julia Fox opens up about difficulty managing her ADHD and OCD

Julia Fox has opened up about managing her day-to-day life with two mental health conditions.

Responding to a fan who asked her if she would make a video about “navigating” her career “while being neurodivergent,” the actor said she suffers from both attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD ) and obsessive compulsive disorder ( OCD ).

“I have bouts of great productivity, where I’m on top of the world, and just feeling like I am invincible. And then I have moments of deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling. Like I just can’t f***ing move,” Fox explained.

