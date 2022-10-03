ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022

We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
EAST AURORA, NY
New: It’s all About Sushi & Ramen at Lime House’s Second Location in the Hamburg Village

The pandemic made us leaner and meaner. More resilient. More flexible. Better able to handle adversity. Better prepared for the future. Those things all seem great in theory — or as headlines scrolling upward on your newsfeed. But in practice, the pandemic forced people to make a lot of difficult choices. Coming out the other end, it’s great to see some of these tough choices actually panning out.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?

There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item

You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York

This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Absolute Best Places For Cookies in Western New York

People in Buffalo are OBSESSED WITH cookies right now. I said this earlier this morning on Clay and Company. Anyone who is not in on this hype of delicious warm (or chilled) cookies, does not get it. But, once you take a step into Crumbl on Niagara Falls Boulevard and order, you will get it. Where is the best place for cookies for your next party in Western New York?
BUFFALO, NY
New Name, Same Great Care: Absolute PT is Now Open in Orchard Park

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Are you looking for a physical therapist in the Southtowns? Want to try out personal training for the first time? Maybe you’re recovering from an injury, or you’re an athlete looking for personalized training plans?
ORCHARD PARK, NY

