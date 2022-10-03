Read full article on original website
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: CBD, Ice Cream, & Yoga Make Rooted Lounge an Eclectic Space in Allentown
Allentown rightly gets a lot of attention for its bar and restaurant scenes, but there’s also a more holistic side to the old neighborhood driving by a shared sense of community. Selling herbs, house plants, food and CBD products, the new Rooted Lounge on Allen Street has only been...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022
We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to host 'Boo Bash' on October 19
The free family-friendly event will take place at the shopping center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 19.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: It’s all About Sushi & Ramen at Lime House’s Second Location in the Hamburg Village
The pandemic made us leaner and meaner. More resilient. More flexible. Better able to handle adversity. Better prepared for the future. Those things all seem great in theory — or as headlines scrolling upward on your newsfeed. But in practice, the pandemic forced people to make a lot of difficult choices. Coming out the other end, it’s great to see some of these tough choices actually panning out.
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
Bakers Men Buffalo competes on Food Network Halloween baking show
LANCASTER, N.Y. — We're getting into the spooky spirit as we approach Halloween with a local baker participating in a holiday themed competition. The Bakers Men Buffalo was back in the national spotlight Monday night. The Lancaster bakery took part in the Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Challenge." Brian Muffoletto...
Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?
There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item
You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
CoComelon Live! coming to UB Center for the Arts in November
"CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" will take place Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts.
WIVB
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
When you travel to different regions of the United States, you get a taste of different cultures and cuisine that you don't normally find where you live. Here in New York State, we have the standard chain food fare. You have plenty of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell;...
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Absolute Best Places For Cookies in Western New York
People in Buffalo are OBSESSED WITH cookies right now. I said this earlier this morning on Clay and Company. Anyone who is not in on this hype of delicious warm (or chilled) cookies, does not get it. But, once you take a step into Crumbl on Niagara Falls Boulevard and order, you will get it. Where is the best place for cookies for your next party in Western New York?
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
$2.5 Million Dollar Mansion In Buffalo Has Everything You Need [PHOTOS]
Many times in life you get what you paid for and with this newly listed mansion for sale in Buffalo, you definitely get your $2.5 million dollars worth of value. This home aka Manison near the Buffalo Zoo has everything you could need or want in a home here in Western New York.
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights to feature new additions this winter
The Fairground's annual Festival of Lights will feature a number of new displays and shows this winter.
Dion Dawkins Buys $1.3 Million Home in East Aurora [PHOTOS]
*out of privacy, exterior and address of the home will not be given here*. The real estate market in Western New York, and really around the country, has not been kind for buyers over the last year or two. Even the renting market has been rather difficult. It feels like...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New Name, Same Great Care: Absolute PT is Now Open in Orchard Park
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Are you looking for a physical therapist in the Southtowns? Want to try out personal training for the first time? Maybe you’re recovering from an injury, or you’re an athlete looking for personalized training plans?
Lancaster pumpkin weighing over 2,500 pounds sets new North America record
A pumpkin that was grown in Lancaster, New York in Erie County set a new record for heaviest pumpkin in North America.
