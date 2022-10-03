Read full article on original website
Simon McBride Will Bring ‘Harder Edge’ to New Deep Purple Music
Simon McBride said his installation as the new Deep Purple guitarist was a “life-changing” moment and added he was ready to contribute to the band’s next album. He was confirmed as Steve Morse’s full-time replacement after becoming his temporary stand-in earlier this year. Morse, a member for 28 years, bowed out to spend time with his ailing wife.
