The City of Madison invites you to submit nominations for its annual JEFFREY CLAY ERLANGER CIVILITY IN PUBLIC DISCOURSE AWARD. This award honors Jeffrey Clay Erlanger, who was an individual of integrity, passion, intelligence and civility. Jeff understood that thoughtful and caring people could have very different views on how to best address our community's many complex issues and problems. Jeff, who died on June 10, 2007, spent a significant part of his life committed to public service, focusing on constructive advocacy and civil debate, fairness, openness and effective representation. He embraced the similarities that unite us.

As we as a City and nation adjust to our new normal, living with COVID, some of us are just beginning to join others at in-person meetings and events. It is great to see others and interact face to face again. This is a great time to pause and consider those around us who are, and have remained, active leaders in the community—and there are many. Please nominate one or more of these individuals as we think of Jeff Erlanger, who led by example.

“Civility is more important than ever,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway. “Over the course of the pandemic, we’ve seen a disturbing rise in bad behavior and unkindness. I know we can work together to build a better Madison across differences. This award honoring Jeff recognizes the legacy of a man who worked with others in a respectful manner, regardless of religious belief, race, age, sexual orientation or political affiliation. He did this in a quiet and unassuming manner and I know there are many other Madisonians doing the same.”

Jeff served on the City of Madison's Economic Development Commission; he was chair of the Commission on People with Disabilities; chair of the Board of Directors of the Community Living Alliance; and ran for the Madison Common Council in 2002. He also held a number of other significant positions in the community. One of his greatest accomplishments was his successful push for the accessible taxicab service in Madison today.

CRITERIA

The Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award recognizes City of Madison residents who share Jeff Erlanger's dedication to, and passion for, public policy, civility and individual and human rights. The recipient will be an individual who conducts their daily life with these values and who has made a significant impact on the Madison community.

CHARITABLE AWARD

The recipient of the Erlanger Award, and the person who nominated them, will each be able to designate a non-profit charity to receive $250.

ELIGIBILITY

• Nominees must be an adult.

• Nominees must be residents of the City of Madison whose work, program, project, policy decisions or actions have made a positive contribution to the community and its residents.

• Nominees must have demonstrated leadership in public advocacy, focusing on constructive civil debate, fairness and openness resulting in effective outcomes in the City of Madison.

• Nominees must have demonstrated a dedication and commitment to treating people with civility, respect and dignity.

• Nominees may have been compensated for their work, as long as they exemplify the values represented by the award.

• Current members of the Common Council, the award committee, City staff and contractors with the City are not eligible to be nominated for this award.

NOMINATIONS

Nominations should contain detailed information regarding the nominee sufficient to allow the award committee to determine that the candidate meets the award criteria. The award committee will not conduct additional research.

Nominations must be submitted on the nomination application and returned to:

Mayor’s Office

Attn: Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Award Nomination Committee

210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Room 403

Madison, WI 53703

Nomination forms may be submitted by e-mail at mayor@cityofmadison.com or via fax at 608-267-8671. Please include "Erlanger Award" in the subject line of email communications.

All nominations must be received no later than October 31, 2022.

Questions or requests for additional application forms should be directed to the Mayor’s Office at 608-266-4611. Information is also available on the City’s website at https://www.cityofmadison.com/mayor/programs/jeffrey-clay-erlanger-civility-in-public-discourseaward

SELECTION

A committee to select the award recipient has been appointed by the Mayor and is composed of five (5) individuals, including a member or representative of the Erlanger family; a representative of the Mayor; the Common Council President; and two (2) resident members.

AWARD PRESENTATION

The award is presented annually at a Common Council meeting close to the November 30 birthday of Jeff Erlanger. The 2022 award will be presented on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.