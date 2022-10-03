ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform “Rich Spirit” and “N95” On ‘Saturday Night Live’

By DeMicia Inman
 2 days ago

On Saturday (Oct. 1) Kendrick Lamar performed three songs from his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

This stands as the Compton rapper’s 3rd appearance on the sketch comedy series following his debut in 2013. Since then, he has made two guest appearances with Imagine Dragons in 2014 and Anderson .Paak in 2018.

The acclaimed rapper, 35, took the stage, kicking off his opening showcase with live renditions of “Rich Spirit” and “ N95. ” For his second performance, K-Dot brought out Sampha for “Father Time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNV0n_0iKCiPjo00
US rapper and musician Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

The late-night appearance comes as Lamar gears up for the international leg of the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Tour. Beginning on Oct. 7th, the lyricist is set to hit arenas across Amsterdam, Germany, Sweden, and more.

Continuing this season of SNL, Willow is set as the musical star for the Brendan Gleeson–hosted episode on Oct. 8th. Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion returns to the show this time as both musical guest and host the following week on Oct. 15th.

Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Big Steppers Tour Merch

Watch Kendrick Lamar perform “N95” and “Rich Spirit” on Saturday Night Live above and “Father Time” featuring Sampha below.

