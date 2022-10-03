ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Billy Chemirmir: Convicted killer accused of 22 murders goes on trial in Texas

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRRWI_0iKCiO6J00

An alleged serial killer accused of smothering nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas is going on trial for one of the murders this week.

Billy Chemirmir, 49, is facing a capital murder trial over the killing of 87-year-old Mary Brooks, who was found dead in her Dallas condo in 2018.

Authorities initially believed Brooks had died of natural causes, even though family raised alarm bells that many of her favourite pieces of jewelry was missing. Her shopping bags were left on the counter, and a coral necklace and several diamond rings were gone, according to prosecutors.

It was only weeks later when Chemirmir was arrested for a separate attack that police began to suspect his involvement.

In that case, Mary Annis Bartel, 91, told police that a man had forced his way into her apartment at Parkview Elderly Assisted Living facility in Frisco, attempted to smother her with a pillow and stole her jewelry, the Associated Press reported .

Ms Bartel, who died in 2020, described in a taped police interview that Chemirmir had appeared suddenly as she opened her front door a man wearing green rubber gloves before forcing her to the ground and holding a pillow over her face.

Chemirmir was arrested the next day in the parking lot of his apartment with jewelry and cash.

Documents found in a box the murder suspect was attempting to dispose of led police to the home of  81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow, the Associated Press reported.

As more unexplained deaths came to light, authorities in Texas said they were planning to review hundreds of deaths previously thought to have been due to natural causes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Glzv5_0iKCiO6J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbYzC_0iKCiO6J00

They eventually charged him with 22 murders, including four new indictments this summer, in addition to several counts of attempted murer.

Chemirmir, who has maintained his innocence, was found guilty of Harris’s murder at a retrial in April and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty.

The jury in a previous trial in November had been unable to reach a verdict.

This week, relatives of Mary Brooks said they were planning to be in court to face Chemirmir. Daughter Loren Adair Smith told the AP the trial would bring a “huge bag of mixed feelings”.

“At the same time of having that dread feeling, we are really glad to go back and bring this chapter to a close,” Ms Smith told the outlet.

In affidavits, police have said that surveillance footage placed Chemirmir at a Walmart store at the same time that Mary Brooks had been shopping there, a day before her body was found.

Chemirmir is believed to be North Texas’s worst serial killer, and one of the worst the century in the US, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said during his closing address in the first trial.

Mr Creuzot told the Dallas Morning News in an interview that he had not sought the death penalty due to the cost of appeals and length of time it takes for an execution to be carried out.

Chemirmir still faces nine capital murder cases in neighbouring Collin County. Most of Chemirmir’s alleged victims lived in assisted living facilities,

Chemirmir told police during interviews that he had worked as a caregiver and security guard, and made money buying and selling jewelry. Per the AP, he had worked as a nurse in his native country of Kenya, but appears to not have been legally working in healthcare in the US.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say

Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
HOUSTON, TX
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Frisco, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Former Reality TV Star Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Taking Out $450,000 Life Insurance Policy on Nephew and Calling for His Killing

A Mississippi man and onetime reality TV show star was convicted on murder-for-hire charges by federal jurors in Missouri. James Timothy “Tim” Norman, 43, was found guilty of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud over the March 2016 shooting death of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Brooks
NBC News

Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father, died by suicide, authorities say

A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact she made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
WEATHERFORD, TX
The Independent

Police investigating whether white-supremacist prison gang behind bodies found in Oklahoma

Oklahoma police are investigating whether a group of human remains found earlier this year in a heavily secured, rural compound is linked to a murderous white supremacist prison gang.Officials have largely kept quiet about the search, which is probing the potential involvement of the violent Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) group, for fear that members could attack those connected to the investigation.“We’re just trying to keep some people alive at this point,” an anonymous Oklahoma official told the Washington Post this week.The gang, which was founded in 1993 in Oklahoma prisons and modeled after California’s Nazi prison gangs, has been...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Serial Killer#North Texas#The Murders#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Assoc
TheDailyBeast

Houston Teen Lured to Her Death by 3 Acquaintances

A Houston teenager found slain by the side of the road after vanishing following her work shift was killed by three acquaintances, police say. Emily Rodriguez-Avil, 16, was allegedly picked up after work by ex-boyfriend Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, before the trio shot her and left her body by the side of County Road 3550. Rodriguez-Avil was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in neighboring Liberty County, still wearing her uniform from Niko Niko's, a Houston-area Greek restaurant. During a press conference on Friday, Houston authorities said the three confessed to the murder but offered different motives. Alvarez-Flores was initially arrested on Sept. 16 for attempting to alter or destroy a phone with evidence in it, before she ultimately admitted to her role in the murder, police said. It was her arrest that led investigators to the other two offenders. Authorities say they’re still examining the possibility of gang links to the case.Read it at Houston Chronicle
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
People

8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower

Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death on a Texas roadway Authorities in Texas are searching for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of a soon-to-be mom and her unborn child in a drive-by shooting near a Texas gas station. Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be expecting a boy, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death while riding in a car with her boyfriend...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-cop acquitted of murder in shooting in small Texas town

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former police officer in a small Texas town was found not guilty of murder Thursday in the slaying of a Black man who offered a handshake as the officer arrived to respond to a call about a fight at a convenience store. The Hunt County jury deliberated for more than five hours before acquitting Shaun Lucas of the death of Jonathan Price. Lucas was an officer in Wolfe City where Price, who had played football for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, was a city employee, personal trainer and bodybuilder with dreams of starting his own fitness center. Lucas was charged with murdering Price the night of Oct. 3, 2020, and fired from the police force five days later. Wolfe City, about 70 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Dallas and near the Texas-Oklahoma border, has a population of about 1,500 people.
WOLFE CITY, TX
Popculture

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Wild Revelation

Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been postponed. The couple was convicted on all counts of fraud in a federal court in Georgia this summer — and face up to 30 years in prison, but the initial October 2022 sentencing date has been pushed back a month. "The Government does not object to this request," reads a new legal document obtained by PEOPLE, listing their former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant. "For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion." Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

870K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy