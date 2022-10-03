Read full article on original website
Related
Antonio Conte's pre-match press conference is cancelled after Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, his close friend of 28 years, suddenly died at the age of 61
Antonio Conte's press conference has been cancelled following the death of Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone. Conte was due to speak to the media on Thursday ahead of Spurs' trip to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. The club has called off the press conference after Ventrone,...
Ranked! The 50 dirtiest players in Premier League history
We have crunched the numbers to reveal the players who have committed the most fouls
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues make Premier League star their top transfer target for 2023
Chelsea have made Declan Rice their number one transfer target for 2023, according to reports. The Blues have a long-term interest in the England international, who was on their books as a teenager before being let go by the academy. We check over 250 million products every day for the...
Man Utd legend Gary Neville confirms he will work as pundit for ITV and beIN Sports at Qatar World Cup
GARY NEVILLE has confirmed that he will work for ITV and beIN Sports at the Qatar World Cup. The Manchester United legend has vowed to highlight human rights issues while working for Qatari-owned beIN. He tweeted: "Yes, I’m going to the World Cup and, yes, working for ITV and Bein....
RELATED PEOPLE
Wolves fan to walk 125 miles from Molineux to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge for charity
A lifelong football fan, who has already raised more than £180,000 for charity, is set to walk 125 miles from Wolverhampton to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge to raise money for dementia care.Wolves supporter Manny Singh Kang, 49, will set off from the Molineux Stadium on Thursday and will walk for around 50 hours, across two-and-a-half days, to arrive in time for kick-off in west London on Saturday afternoon.The father-of-three began fundraising in 2018 and has raised £186,865 for charities including Dementia UK.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
'I agree with Kevin': Pep Guardiola shares De Bruyne's view that Phil Foden will eventually become a central midfielder... but not yet as he insists the young star 'still has to grow' as a player
Pep Guardiola has backed up Kevin De Bruyne’s belief that Phil Foden will become a central midfield maestro at Manchester City. Foden — described as David Silva’s eventual successor since he was in the club’s academy — has starred as a winger in a front three over recent seasons and surpassed 50 career goals with Sunday’s hat-trick against Manchester United.
EXCLUSIVE: How the brother of Aussie teen soccer star Garang Kuol brokered a lucrative UK Premier League deal while on the RUN over an alleged $121K bank scam
The brother of rising Australian soccer sensation Garang Kuol helped broker a half-a-million dollar Premier League deal for him while on the run from Australian authorities. Kuol Mawien Kuol remains at large after skipping bail on July 22 in Victoria and heading to New South Wales to manage his little brother.
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Premier League players to take a knee before games for next two fixtures
Premier League players will take the knee ahead of their dedicated "No Room for Racism" matches from Oct. 8-16 as England's top-tier continues their "ongoing commitment to tackling discrimination and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion," it was announced on Thursday. It was decided ahead of the 2022-23 season that club...
Yardbarker
Four Manchester United Players Absent From Training
Manchester United are without four players at training today. The squad are in Carrington ahead of Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League tie. United suffered a shocking defeat at the Etihad on Sunday. Losing 6-3 to your closest rivals will always leave a sour taste. However the squad are in...
'He deserves to be in the England team!': Rio Ferdinand calls for Gareth Southgate to play Fiyako Tomori in his Three Lions defence ahead of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Chelsea as the World Cup edges closer
Rio Ferdinand has claimed Fiyako Tomori 'deserves to be in the England team'. The defender lined up against former side Chelsea for Milan in the Champions League this evening, putting in a solid performance despite his side losing 3-0 on the night. Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances at centre-back for...
Nicknamed 'The Marine', Gian Piero Ventrone was Antonio Conte's trusted fitness guru whose ruthless drills at Tottenham and Juventus would terrify players and make them VOMIT... but they loved him anyway!
Gian Piero Ventrone was Antonio Conte's fitness guru with a fearsome reputation charged with turning the Italian's Juventus and Tottenham players into the fittest and most resilient in Europe. Ventrone was dubbed The Marine when he worked at Juventus, where he would pump Ride of the Valkyries out of loud...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Erik Ten Hag Has Reportedly Named Four Manchester United Players To Run His Dressing Room
Manchester United is looking to recover from such a step back. Besides fixing their game on the pitch, they are also finding ways to improve inside out.
Newcastle Saudi owners ‘offered 30 per cent stake in Man Utd for £700m before deciding on Toon takeover’
NEWCASTLE chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has revealed that the Saudi-led PIF were offered a 30 per cent stake in another Premier League club before they bought the Toon. Public Investment Fund completed their £300m takeover of the Magpies almost exactly 12 months ago. Following 14 years of Mike Ashley, Al-Rumayyan...
Michael Owen's Shocking Truth After Leaving Real Madrid For Newcastle Instead Of Liverpool
Michael Owen has revealed the shocking truth behind the transfer from Real Madrid to Newcastle United instead of a return to Liverpool.
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
John Obi Mikel On Signing For Chelsea And Enjoying Success With Nigeria
Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has been speaking about the best moments of his career after he announced his retirement from football last week aged 35.
FOX Sports
U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team
On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Manchester United explore Benjamin Sesko transfer, despite Leipzig agreement
Manchester United could revive their interest in Benjamin Sesko. The promising RB Salzburg striker, who was linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer, has already settled on a pre-agreed contract with RB Leipzig. Leipzig confirmed the signing of Sesko, though the 19-year-old will have to wait until...
lastwordonsports.com
Key Player Free to Leave Manchester United in January
Cristiano Ronaldo is free to leave Manchester United in January, according to James Ducker and Jason Burt of The Telegraph. Ronaldo is said to be looking for a move away from Old Trafford, and while Eric ten Hag wanted to keep him in the summer, he reportedly now will not stand in his way.
Comments / 0