Premier League

Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's pre-match press conference is cancelled after Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, his close friend of 28 years, suddenly died at the age of 61

Antonio Conte's press conference has been cancelled following the death of Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone. Conte was due to speak to the media on Thursday ahead of Spurs' trip to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. The club has called off the press conference after Ventrone,...
The Independent

Wolves fan to walk 125 miles from Molineux to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge for charity

A lifelong football fan, who has already raised more than £180,000 for charity, is set to walk 125 miles from Wolverhampton to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge to raise money for dementia care.Wolves supporter Manny Singh Kang, 49, will set off from the Molineux Stadium on Thursday and will walk for around 50 hours, across two-and-a-half days, to arrive in time for kick-off in west London on Saturday afternoon.The father-of-three began fundraising in 2018 and has raised £186,865 for charities including Dementia UK.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Daily Mail

'I agree with Kevin': Pep Guardiola shares De Bruyne's view that Phil Foden will eventually become a central midfielder... but not yet as he insists the young star 'still has to grow' as a player

Pep Guardiola has backed up Kevin De Bruyne’s belief that Phil Foden will become a central midfield maestro at Manchester City. Foden — described as David Silva’s eventual successor since he was in the club’s academy — has starred as a winger in a front three over recent seasons and surpassed 50 career goals with Sunday’s hat-trick against Manchester United.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How the brother of Aussie teen soccer star Garang Kuol brokered a lucrative UK Premier League deal while on the RUN over an alleged $121K bank scam

The brother of rising Australian soccer sensation Garang Kuol helped broker a half-a-million dollar Premier League deal for him while on the run from Australian authorities. Kuol Mawien Kuol remains at large after skipping bail on July 22 in Victoria and heading to New South Wales to manage his little brother.
ESPN

Premier League players to take a knee before games for next two fixtures

Premier League players will take the knee ahead of their dedicated "No Room for Racism" matches from Oct. 8-16 as England's top-tier continues their "ongoing commitment to tackling discrimination and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion," it was announced on Thursday. It was decided ahead of the 2022-23 season that club...
Yardbarker

Four Manchester United Players Absent From Training

Manchester United are without four players at training today. The squad are in Carrington ahead of Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League tie. United suffered a shocking defeat at the Etihad on Sunday. Losing 6-3 to your closest rivals will always leave a sour taste. However the squad are in...
Daily Mail

'He deserves to be in the England team!': Rio Ferdinand calls for Gareth Southgate to play Fiyako Tomori in his Three Lions defence ahead of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Chelsea as the World Cup edges closer

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Fiyako Tomori 'deserves to be in the England team'. The defender lined up against former side Chelsea for Milan in the Champions League this evening, putting in a solid performance despite his side losing 3-0 on the night. Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances at centre-back for...
Daily Mail

Nicknamed 'The Marine', Gian Piero Ventrone was Antonio Conte's trusted fitness guru whose ruthless drills at Tottenham and Juventus would terrify players and make them VOMIT... but they loved him anyway!

Gian Piero Ventrone was Antonio Conte's fitness guru with a fearsome reputation charged with turning the Italian's Juventus and Tottenham players into the fittest and most resilient in Europe. Ventrone was dubbed The Marine when he worked at Juventus, where he would pump Ride of the Valkyries out of loud...
FOX Sports

U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team

On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
lastwordonsports.com

Key Player Free to Leave Manchester United in January

Cristiano Ronaldo is free to leave Manchester United in January, according to James Ducker and Jason Burt of The Telegraph. Ronaldo is said to be looking for a move away from Old Trafford, and while Eric ten Hag wanted to keep him in the summer, he reportedly now will not stand in his way.
