ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

“I doubt if her “opinion” has any weight similar to Serena” Fans come in support of Iga Swiatek as she withdraws from the 2022 BJK Cup Finals because of ITF and WTA

By Sarthak Shitole
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 16

Related
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final

Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to wrist injury

British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the upcoming Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. A message on the tournament's Twitter feed read: "Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon."
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Uncle Toni reveals when he expects Rafael Nadal to retire from tennis

Rafael Nadal will only retire from tennis when he feels has 'no chance' of winning tournaments anymore, says his Uncle Toni. Nadal suggested earlier this season that he feared that this year's French Open would prove to be his last as he battle a chronic foot problem. However, he underwent...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itf#Davis Cup#Wta#The Bjk Cup Finals
Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Alycia Parks stuns Maria Sakkari at Ostrava

Alycia Parks delivered 15 aces and recorded the first Top 10 win of her career with a 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 triumph over fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece to reach the quarterfinals of the Agel Open at Ostrava, Czech Republic. The 21-year-old Parks, ranked 144th in the world, hit 59 winners...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole

LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour

It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
GOLF
Yardbarker

“It could have been an extraordinary season" - Toni Nadal opens up Rafa's future and retirement plans

Rafael Nadal had a crazy start of the 2022 season when he managed to win 20 matches in a row before being eventually stopped by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells. Yet, the Spaniard continued winning also after the defeat and started the year by winning two Grand Slam titles. But after the second major of the season, Rafael Nadal struggled with injuries and he wasn't able to fulfil his potential at the Wimbledon and US Open.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal in Ostrava

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — American qualifier Alycia Parks is having quite the breakthrough tournament in Ostrava. The 21-year-old Parks earned her first win against a top-10 ranked opponent by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open on Thursday to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

WATCH LIVE: Ironman Kona World Championships women’s pro race

The Ironman Kona World Championships return after a three-year hiatus with a new format, live on Peacock on Thursday and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The Ironman, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, and in Kailua-Kona since 1981, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NFL
ESPN

OWGR reviewing LIV Golf alliance; no points for next 2 events

The Official World Golf Ranking governing board is reviewing LIV Golf's new alliance with the MENA Tour but said in a statement Thursday that it won't make a ruling before the start of LIV Golf's next two events, in Thailand and Saudi Arabia. LIV Golf officials hoped its newly formed...
FIFA
Daily Mail

USMNT fans urge Christian Pulisic to LEAVE Chelsea after he was left on the bench... as some bizarrely claim the Blues are sabotaging him to help England at the World Cup, despite the club's US owner

USMNT fans are urging Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea after he failed to get off the bench in the team's 3-0 Champions League win against AC Milan Wednesday night. Pulisic has endured a tough beginning to the season, as he's started just one match in all competitions for Chelsea, and Wednesday was another lowlight for the American.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy