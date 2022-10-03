“I doubt if her “opinion” has any weight similar to Serena” Fans come in support of Iga Swiatek as she withdraws from the 2022 BJK Cup Finals because of ITF and WTA

Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final
Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to wrist injury
British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the upcoming Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. A message on the tournament's Twitter feed read: "Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon."
Yardbarker
Uncle Toni reveals when he expects Rafael Nadal to retire from tennis
Rafael Nadal will only retire from tennis when he feels has 'no chance' of winning tournaments anymore, says his Uncle Toni. Nadal suggested earlier this season that he feared that this year's French Open would prove to be his last as he battle a chronic foot problem. However, he underwent...
Yardbarker
"Serena paved the way for motherhood" - Navratilova on Williams' success after becoming mom
Martina Navratilova thinks that Serena Williams' determination to carry on competing after becoming a mother has made it possible for other athletes to continue competing after having children. Serena Williams confirmed she was expecting her first child after winning her 23rd Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open, which she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Alycia Parks stuns Maria Sakkari at Ostrava
Alycia Parks delivered 15 aces and recorded the first Top 10 win of her career with a 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 triumph over fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece to reach the quarterfinals of the Agel Open at Ostrava, Czech Republic. The 21-year-old Parks, ranked 144th in the world, hit 59 winners...
Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a mathematician and won the lotto 14 times with a specific strategy – my first win was more than 18 times my salary
A MATHEMATICIAN won the lottery 14 times by creating a specific strategy that beat insane odds. While living in communist-era Romania, Stefan Mandel crafted a formula that secured a life-changing fortune before earning over a dozen jackpots in a surprisingly legal lottery business. Mandel was working as an economist in...
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
GOLF・
Cherelle Griner is starting to worry Brittney Griner is not coming back as negotiations seemingly stall: 'Do I ever get to see my wife again?'
Brittney Griner's wife spoke with CBS this week in her first interview since the athlete was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA・
Yardbarker
“It could have been an extraordinary season" - Toni Nadal opens up Rafa's future and retirement plans
Rafael Nadal had a crazy start of the 2022 season when he managed to win 20 matches in a row before being eventually stopped by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells. Yet, the Spaniard continued winning also after the defeat and started the year by winning two Grand Slam titles. But after the second major of the season, Rafael Nadal struggled with injuries and he wasn't able to fulfil his potential at the Wimbledon and US Open.
NBC Sports
Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal in Ostrava
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — American qualifier Alycia Parks is having quite the breakthrough tournament in Ostrava. The 21-year-old Parks earned her first win against a top-10 ranked opponent by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open on Thursday to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal.
NBC Sports
WATCH LIVE: Ironman Kona World Championships women’s pro race
The Ironman Kona World Championships return after a three-year hiatus with a new format, live on Peacock on Thursday and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The Ironman, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, and in Kailua-Kona since 1981, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Konnor McClain, U.S. all-around champion, to miss world gymnastics championships
U.S. all-around champion Konnor McClain posted that she will miss the world gymnastics championships that start in three weeks due to a back injury, writing that her season is “officially over.”. McClain, 17, was due to vie for a spot on the five-woman world team at a selection camp...
ESPN
OWGR reviewing LIV Golf alliance; no points for next 2 events
The Official World Golf Ranking governing board is reviewing LIV Golf's new alliance with the MENA Tour but said in a statement Thursday that it won't make a ruling before the start of LIV Golf's next two events, in Thailand and Saudi Arabia. LIV Golf officials hoped its newly formed...
FIFA・
USMNT fans urge Christian Pulisic to LEAVE Chelsea after he was left on the bench... as some bizarrely claim the Blues are sabotaging him to help England at the World Cup, despite the club's US owner
USMNT fans are urging Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea after he failed to get off the bench in the team's 3-0 Champions League win against AC Milan Wednesday night. Pulisic has endured a tough beginning to the season, as he's started just one match in all competitions for Chelsea, and Wednesday was another lowlight for the American.
BBC
Ironman World Championship: Great Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay claims silver in first women-only race
Great Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay finished runner-up in the first women-only professional race at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. Californian Chelsea Sodaro, 33, won in eight hours 33 minutes and 46 seconds. Charles-Barclay, 29 - the 2021 half Ironman world champion - finished in eight hours 42 minutes and 22...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
MLS・
FOX Sports
USWNT vs. England: Strong emotions heading into 'really special' friendly at Wembley
When it was announced over the summer that the United States would play England at Wembley Stadium this October, tickets sold out within 24 hours. The U.S. women's national team has played the Lionesses plenty of times over the years, but this match wasn't going to be an ordinary friendly.
Comments / 16