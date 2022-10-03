“I’ve made f**king mistakes” Alex Rodriguez opens up about his drug usage in the Rangers from 2002-03

Read full article on original website
Roger Maris Jr.’s congratulatory tweet to Aaron Judge offers hint of shade at PED users
Roger Maris Jr. threw some serious shade at the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in his congratulatory tweet to Aaron Judge. Judge hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 season on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. That home run broke a tie with Yankees legend Roger Maris for the most in a single season in American League history.
MLB・
ESPN announces MLB Wild Card assignment for Yankees’ Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, David Cone
It’s almost time for the postseason. A new setup for Wild Card spots will kick off the 2022 playoffs, and ESPN has announced who will be on the call for them. Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will call the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. David Cone will be a part of the commentary team working the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves.
Yankees fans donate thousands to Texas Rangers’ charity after team pitched to Aaron Judge
The Yankee slugger made history at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, hitting his 62nd home run to break the American League regular season record.
Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin to learn fate as Angels interim manager
It’s decision time for the Los Angeles Angels. And that has Phil Nevin playing the waiting game. The former New York Yankees coach is finishing his run as Angels interim manager. Nevin took over in June after the club fired Joe Maddon. The Orange County Register reports “The Angels...
MLB・
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News
After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
numberfire.com
Isiah Kiner-Falefa now starting Monday for Yankees
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a late addition to the lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Gleyber Torres was scratched due to an illness and the Yankees picked Kiner-Falefa to fill the void. He will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
Phillies set to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB Wild Card round
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
FOX Sports
Yankees visit the Rangers for season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open the season at home against the New York Yankees. Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 in home games last season. The Rangers...
FOX Sports
Rangers bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Yankees
New York Yankees (98-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-93, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Yankees -105; over/under is 7...
Ex-Yankees ace CC Sabathia celebrates 7 years of sobriety
CC Sabathia has something the celebrate. Wednesday marks seven years of sobriety for the former New York Yankees pitcher. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Blessed to celebrate 7 years of sobriety to this day. Seven years ago, I made a decision to improve every aspect of my...
FOX Sports
Yankees face the Rangers leading series 2-1
New York Yankees (99-62, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (67-94, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Rangers +121; over/under is 7...
