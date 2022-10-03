Read full article on original website
Related
Scam alert: How to spot an impersonator in your text messages
Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they’ve been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller ID. This scam can be hard to spot at first glance, so watch out for the warning signs. How the scam works.
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the Elderly
A College Park, Georgia man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for taking advantage of elderly people in a lottery scam that cost victims millions. Credit: Simple Images (Getty Images)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
komando.com
Text scams 101: How to spot smishing
There are many ways for criminals to scam you, and phishing emails are common. These emails often pretend to be from a government agency, utility company or mobile phone provider. IRS warning: Don’t fall for this tax scam text. Since phishing emails have been around so long, many people...
Thieves used Walmart gift cards to steal money in romance, financial scams, feds say
The men stole a combined total of more than $800,000, feds say.
KLEWTV
Idaho Department of Finance issues consumer alert on romance scams
The Idaho Department of Finance is warning consumers to be on the lookout for romance scams in light of an increased number of reported complaints to various government agencies across North America, the agency announced Tuesday. Officials said the Department recently received one such complaint from an Idaho consumer who...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0