(Kansas City, MO) -- The La Nina weather system often brings Iowa and the Midwest an above-normal helping of precipitation, but even though the pattern is expected to stick around for yet another winter, we’re still suffering with drought. The climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, Doug Kluck, says there would normally be a lot more rainfall, especially in the Missouri River basin. He says the expected amount of precipitation simply hasn’t materialized during the past two winters, and it's unclear whether that will change with the snowpack in the winter season ahead. La Nina can be a fickle forecasting tool, he says, as the latest report from the U-S Drought Monitor shows 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or in some level of drought.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO