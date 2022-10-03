Read full article on original website
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL
Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
Where Is Danielle Hunter?
This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
Stephen A. Smith: Baker Mayfield's Career is in Jeopardy
Stephen A. Smith thinks very little of Baker Mayfield's play this year.
Odell Beckham Jr. dropped by Giants' facility on Monday
On the same day the New York Giants hosted safety Landon Collins for a visit, another familiar face dropped by the East Rutherford facilities. Although he was not there on official NFL business, former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stopped by to visit some friends, including Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard.
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely
During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
New Orleans Saints look Lost without Sean Payton
It has only been 4 games since Head Coach Dennis Allen has taken over in New Orleans, and the Saints are one of the most injury bitten teams in the league. Whatever the case the Saints look lost without Sean Payton. What is Different for the New Orleans Saints?. This...
Jamies Winston (back) not practicing with Saints on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was a non-participant on Wednesday. Winston continues to miss time after he was unable to log any practice sessions last week with his multiple back fractures. Expect Andy Dalton to make his second start under center if Winston is ruled out versus a...
Mike McCarthy Announces Official Monday Update On Dak Prescott
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared the latest on quarterback Dak Prescott this Monday afternoon. Prescott will meet with a doctor this Tuesday to determine the progress he's made since undergoing thumb surgery. The check-in with the doctor will likely determine Prescott's ...
New Orleans Saints Are Signing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints are adding depth at the cornerback spot this Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, the NFC South franchise is signing veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Harris, 33, will begin on the Saints for the practice squad. He has a chance to make the active roster, ...
Is Andy Dalton The Short Term Answer For The Saints
The Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton got the start in London, leading the New Orleans Saints to 28-25 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Dalton completed 20-28 for 236 yards and 1TD and zero interceptions. Dalton’s performance in London brings the Saints record to 3-1 in international play and 1-3 on the year.
