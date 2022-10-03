Read full article on original website
NW Prepper
2d ago
Funny that the the SAME pro-electric buffoons want to pull out the hydroelectric dams which power the region. And they fail to understand ANYTHING about electrical distribution.
Reply(3)
37
Wallace
2d ago
Better staff up the Fire department's. Space heaters are Fire hazards through and through..We need Fossil Fuels FOR every day life Dont let These Hippies Ruin Our State
Reply(1)
27
Stoli
2d ago
It is all about controlling the masses. Always remember that. Everything else they throw into the conversation, smoke screen or "feel good" rhetoric.
Reply
23
Related
Chronicle
Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Utility prices expected to rise across much of western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. — A number of utility agencies in the Puget Sound region have submitted for rate increases for 2023. While in some cases the increases are routine, they come as consumers are also budgeting for increases in other areas of their expenses. Puget Sound Energy said in addition...
Gas prices climb by over 30 cents in a week in Washington
Gas prices in western Washington are rising at an alarming rate, and all indications are they will continue to climb. On Wednesday, the oil-producing countries that comprise OPEC decided to cut production to increase prices even more. On Tuesday, AAA reported gas was at $5.32 a gallon in Washington, a...
Chronicle
Weyerhaeuser Strike Continues Into Fourth Week; Employees to Vote on Latest Proposal
The fourth week of Weyerhaeuser employees’ strike began with workers preparing to vote on the company’s latest contract proposal. But because the terms are still short of what the workers demand, Lewis County’s Weyerhaeuser employees expect their fellow union members to vote down the proposal and continue the strike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It’s just part of life’: Minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington in 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — The minimum wage in Washington is going up $1.25 this January, rising to $15.74 an hour. That might seem like a slight increase in pay, but it could cost small businesses a pretty penny to keep up with the raise. “No I’m not worried about it,” Robert Hemphill, owner of Chicken-N-Mo in downtown Spokane, said. “It’s just...
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals Still Face Record Financial Losses; More Service Cuts Expected
Washington hospitals faced another round of record financial losses in the second quarter of 2022 as health care systems continue to recover from the pandemic, prompting some service cuts in parts of the state. In the Washington State Hospital Association's second financial survey of state hospitals this year, results were...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
RELATED PEOPLE
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
Is Having a Rooster Legal in Tri-Cities Washington?
You may have noticed that there are no roosters running around the Tri-Cities, and ever wondered why that is?. The truth is, roosters are not allowed within city limits of any of the three cities. Here is the question as asked on the go2kennewick.com page. Can I have chickens on...
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
KUOW
Puget Sound Energy bills are about to rise
Puget Sound Energy is telling customers they will likely see higher energy bills in the coming months, starting with gas customers. According to PSE: "This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Washington's opioid payments to begin in December
Drug dealers are not the only ones being punished, it is the drug companies too. Washington state is getting $518 million dollars from three companies who played a role in the opioid epidemic.
These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why
This species can infest human households and release a nasty odor.
Chronicle
First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Washington, Speak at Murray Fundraiser
First lady Jill Biden will visit Tacoma and Seattle later this week for official events and a political fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. After appearances in San Francisco, Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Friday afternoon, landing at 3:15 p.m. at Boeing Field and heading to Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight workforce development programs, according to the White House.
KXL
Leaders In Oregon Sound Alarm Over Election Safety And Security
PORLTAND, Ore. – Oregon’s leaders Tuesday sounded the alarm over election safety and security. Senator Ron Wyden says he’s received reports of threats to election workers and warnings of planned intimidation at ballot boxes, “To all of this election denying movement, or anybody else who would attack our proven system: Look at the facts and hands off.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
Republicans and Democrats vie for Latino voters in the Northwest midterms
Mexican-American “charros,” a group of skilled horse riders in costume, were a highlight of this year’s Sunfair Parade in Yakima. The usual gaggle of parading politicians was there too, including Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse perched atop a white Jeep Wrangler, waving to potential voters in the 4th Congressional District.
philomathnews.com
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035
Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change. Under proposed rules from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, car manufacturers would need to increase the...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures
CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
Comments / 35