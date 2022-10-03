ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NW Prepper
2d ago

Funny that the the SAME pro-electric buffoons want to pull out the hydroelectric dams which power the region. And they fail to understand ANYTHING about electrical distribution.

Wallace
2d ago

Better staff up the Fire department's. Space heaters are Fire hazards through and through..We need Fossil Fuels FOR every day life Dont let These Hippies Ruin Our State

Stoli
2d ago

It is all about controlling the masses. Always remember that. Everything else they throw into the conversation, smoke screen or "feel good" rhetoric.

Chronicle

Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Washington State
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
Chronicle

Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast

After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
KUOW

Puget Sound Energy bills are about to rise

Puget Sound Energy is telling customers they will likely see higher energy bills in the coming months, starting with gas customers. According to PSE: "This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
q13fox.com

Washington's opioid payments to begin in December

Drug dealers are not the only ones being punished, it is the drug companies too. Washington state is getting $518 million dollars from three companies who played a role in the opioid epidemic.
Chronicle

First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Washington, Speak at Murray Fundraiser

First lady Jill Biden will visit Tacoma and Seattle later this week for official events and a political fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. After appearances in San Francisco, Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Friday afternoon, landing at 3:15 p.m. at Boeing Field and heading to Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight workforce development programs, according to the White House.
KXL

Leaders In Oregon Sound Alarm Over Election Safety And Security

PORLTAND, Ore. – Oregon’s leaders Tuesday sounded the alarm over election safety and security. Senator Ron Wyden says he’s received reports of threats to election workers and warnings of planned intimidation at ballot boxes, “To all of this election denying movement, or anybody else who would attack our proven system: Look at the facts and hands off.”
KUOW

Republicans and Democrats vie for Latino voters in the Northwest midterms

Mexican-American “charros,” a group of skilled horse riders in costume, were a highlight of this year’s Sunfair Parade in Yakima. The usual gaggle of parading politicians was there too, including Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse perched atop a white Jeep Wrangler, waving to potential voters in the 4th Congressional District.
KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
WWEEK

Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures

CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
OREGON STATE

