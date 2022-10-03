Read full article on original website
‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
Buster Olney predicts Braves will repeat as World Series champs
There hasn’t been a back-to-back World Series champ since the Yankees completed a three-peat in 2000. ESPN’s Buster Olney told 92.9 The Game that he thinks the Braves are about to bring that drought to an end.
Braves send a message to Mets (and rest of MLB) with weekend sweep
The Atlanta Braves took control of the National League East after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And they did it by beating the Mets’ best starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom on Friday, Max Scherzer on Saturday and Chris Bassitt...
Yardbarker
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Stunning graph shows just how Atlanta Braves submarined New York Mets
Heading into the weekend, the National League East was up for grabs between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. However, once thought to be New York’s division, Atlanta made a statement by sweeping the series and locking up the NL East. Atlanta’s run to the top of the...
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
With only a couple more days left in the regular season, the Washington Nationals will travel to the Queens to meet up with their divisional rivals in the New York Mets for the second game of a doubleheader on this Tuesday. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Nationals-Mets prediction and pick will be revealed.
FOX Sports
Braves' John Smoltz on all things playoffs, Brewers' disappointing season & MORE | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander is joined by joined Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz to talk the new playoff system, which Wild Card series he is most excited about, and his record for most stolen bases by a pitcher in the postseason. Ben dives into Albert Pujols accomplishments, passing Babe Ruth for 2nd on RBI list, and the Phillies clinch a postseason berth!
Yardbarker
The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
Phillies first playoff game to air on NewsChannel 34: How to watch
Major League Baseball has announced that ABC will air the first Philadelphia Phillies playoff game in 11 years on Friday, October 7.
Braves reflect on path to division title ahead of finale with Marlins
The Atlanta Braves, who clinched their fifth straight National League East title by winning the penultimate game of the season,
batterypower.com
My ideal Braves' starting lineups for the postseason
RF, Acuna (.369, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Contreras (.328, 6th) vs. LHSP w/ ('22 xwOBA vs. LHP, team rank) DH, Contreras (.389, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Arcia (.363, 5th) Please share your thoughts on my lineups & also...
batterypower.com
October 5: Marlins 12, Braves 9
The Atlanta Braves wrapped up the 2022 regular season Wednesday evening with a 12-9 loss to the Miami Marlins. Atlanta made things interesting in the ninth by loading the bases, but Dylan Floro struck out Vaughn Grissom to end the game. Atlanta finishes the season with a 101-61 record and a fifth-straight NL East title.
batterypower.com
Bats go quiet for Braves in, 4-0 loss to Marlins
The Atlanta Braves missed out on their first opportunity to clinch the NL East falling flat in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins Monday night. The Marlins jumped out to an early lead thanks to a couple of errors and some soft contact that found its way through Atlanta’s defense. Jon Berti led off the inning with a single, stole second base and advanced to third as William Contreras’ throw down bounced away from Dansby Swanson. After Joey Wendle bounced back to Elder for the first out, Bryan de la Cruz doubled to right center to make it 1-0. Avisail Garcia then hit a slow roller to second that Orlando Arcia fumbled for the second error of the inning. Jesus Sanchez made them pay with a double down the left field line to score De La Cruz to make it 2-0. Elder recovered and got Nick Fortes and JJ Bleday to pop out to end the inning with no further damage.
Watch: Elton John gives approval of Braves' sweep of Mets during concert
With their sweep of the Mets, the Braves have taken over first place in the NL East and have a magic number of one to clinch the division. The music icon moved to Georgia in 1991 and has apparently been a Braves fan for decades. The 75-year-old's next concert is on Oct. 8 and he is slated to have seven more shows in October as the Braves look to defend their World Series crown.
batterypower.com
Braves clinch fifth-straight NL East title with 2-1 win over Marlins
For the fifth straight season, the Atlanta Braves are the National League East Division Champions. They only scored two runs in an incredibly-nervy performance at the plate, but Jake Odorizzi and the bullpen made absolutely sure that it stood up. Atlanta’s pitching staff only gave up one run and they carried the Braves over the finish line with a 2-1 win over the Marlins.
