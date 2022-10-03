Read full article on original website
Janice Wilson
2d ago
Please, just send someone who actually cares. 🙏 Someone more like our amazing Governor DeSantis ❤️
Reply
4
Related
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested that Americans aren't proud of their country during a divisive speech at a political fundraiser for Democrats in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, while Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida with strong winds and a massive storm surge. The speech occurred at a private residence in Washington at a...
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Joe Biden Caught Throwing An F-Bomb In Hot Mic Moment As He Tours Hurricane Ian Wreckage: Watch
Joe Biden, 79, dropped an F-bomb while greeting Mayor Ray Murphy from Fort Myers, FL on Oct. 5 and it was caught on a hot mic. The president was touring the devastating wreckage left behind from Hurricane Ian when he had a few words with the mayor, and they included what seemed to be a joking statement that made them both laugh. “No one f*cks with a Biden,” Biden said while shaking Murphy’s hand, which can be seen in a video posted on social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
RELATED PEOPLE
Matt Gaetz Asks for Help in Florida After Voting Against Hurricane Relief
The Florida rep. wrote on Twitter on Sunday for Congress to give the state "half of what you sent to Ukraine," for residents "in grave need of assistance."
'No one f---s with a Biden' says president to Fort Myers Beach mayor during Florida visit
A hot mic caught President Joe Biden’s chat with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy during a visit to Florida to view Hurricane Ian's damage. The president said, “No one f—-s with a Biden” to which Murphy replied, “You’re Godd—n right.”Oct. 5, 2022.
Food Stamps: Is Florida Offering Emergency SNAP Benefits for Victims of Hurricane Ian?
As Florida continues its recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian -- one of the most devastating storms in the state's history -- government officials have issued guidelines on help that is available...
Cuba blocked his deportation. Now, he’s off to prison in Miami murder caught on video
Five years ago, a reputed Miami gang member named David Paneque finished a decade-long prison sentence for stabbing a man during a robbery. He was ordered deported to his native Cuba, but the island wouldn’t accept him, so he was released in Miami on probation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers.The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.Upon meeting in southwest Florida, the pair were seen shaking hands.Mr Biden is also expected to meet with people whose homes and livelihoods have been ripped away by one of the deadliest storms in the state’s history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice
Trump Files $475,000,000 Defamation Suit In Florida Against CNN
Seeking damages of $475,000,000, former President Donald Trump has sued CNN for defaming him. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him
Floridians must understand risk when rebuilding after Ian, US official says
With at least 70 people dead in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell promised to provide assistance to Floridians as they recover from the powerful Category 4 storm, but also said it’s important to consider the risk of rebuilding in the state’s most vulnerable regions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
2 tropical disturbances watched as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 meteorologists are still watching two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. In the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, there is a broad low-pressure system a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands producing thunderstorms. The system is given a 80% chance of development in the...
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
NBC News
As Florida prepares to rebuild after Ian, the ‘state is in an insurance meltdown’
Hurricane Ian could be the most expensive hurricane in Florida's history, and even though a lot of the damage has been caused by flooding, only 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance. President Biden has suggested the federal government could aid in closing that insurance gap.Oct. 3, 2022.
Biden draws contrast with Trump during post-hurricane Puerto Rico trip
President Biden on Monday sought to contrast his support for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona with the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria during a trip to the storm-ravaged island. Biden has repeatedly emphasized in recent days that he has the plight of Puerto Rico in...
Comments / 7