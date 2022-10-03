ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateline, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Flatstick partnering with nonprofit Clean Tahoe in October

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, an indoor mini golf course that also serves alcohol and food, is teaming up with Clean Tahoe in October. Each Sunday of October, Flatstick will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to the nonprofit that is dedicated to improving the visual environment of the South Shore of the Lake Tahoe Basin through proper litter and trash management and public education.
CHARITIES
KOLO TV Reno

Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fall community clean-up dates released

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stateline, NV
Stateline, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Record-Courier

The Oct. 5, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There’s reportedly a bear raiding garbage cans in Kingslane this morning in Gardnerville. A dead bear was found along Orchard on Saturday morning that was presumably hit by a vehicle overnight on Friday. The Good Governance Group is hosting a debate for the six school...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers

Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Fire Rescue#South Lake#Caldor Fire#Csd Fire Department
wnc.edu

PHOTO GALLERY: Coffee with a Cop

On the morning of Oct. 5, Coffee with a Cop brought Western Nevada College students, faculty and staff to the Dini Student Center to mingle with University Police Officers, WNC Security Officers and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Attendees enjoyed donuts, coffee, conversation and games as the event helped...
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Roundabout Catering Announces Opening of the Meadows Event Venue in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. – MaryBeth and Chef Colin Smith, local and longtime owners of Roundabout Catering, have announced their latest venture, the opening of The Meadows Event Venue in Fernley. The facility is located at 1045 Inglewood Drive in Fernley and features 12,148 square feet of space which can accommodate...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire determines cause of downtown fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:17 p.m.: The Reno Fire Department says a cooking mishap is to blame for an apartment fire on Riverside Drive. They say the fire started in the kitchen from an energized burner that ignited combustibles that were placed next to it. RFD says the blaze was contained to one apartment, but caused extensive damage to the unit.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton to hold Community Health Fair on Oct. 20

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is hosting a free Community Health Fair at Bijou Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Open to all community members, this event is an opportunity to meet community care providers, receive preventative health screenings, and explore ways to manage your health and wellness.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday

The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt adds a fun sense of history leading up to Nevada Day festivities, and this year the hunt, which officially begins Tuesday, Oct. 4. Here’s a warmup clue ahead of Tuesday’s first clue. Clues will be posted in the mornings. Warm Up. Ma, he...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Mosquito Fire soil burn severity map released

TRUCKEE, Calif. —Forest Service BAER team specialists recently completed their field data gathering on federal lands burned by the Mosquito Fire. The post-fire maps and data display soil burn severity categories of unburned/very low, low, moderate, and high. For the Mosquito Fire, the BAER team analyzed approximately 77,207 acres...
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy