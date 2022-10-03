Read full article on original website
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Flatstick partnering with nonprofit Clean Tahoe in October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flatstick Pub, an indoor mini golf course that also serves alcohol and food, is teaming up with Clean Tahoe in October. Each Sunday of October, Flatstick will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to the nonprofit that is dedicated to improving the visual environment of the South Shore of the Lake Tahoe Basin through proper litter and trash management and public education.
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: Has water stopped flowing into Little Washoe Lake again?
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Viewer Robert McAllister wrote in saying he's noticed there is no water flowing from the creek that feeds Little Washoe Lake. He wants to know what happened and if there's a danger the lake could dry up again?. I checked...
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 5, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There’s reportedly a bear raiding garbage cans in Kingslane this morning in Gardnerville. A dead bear was found along Orchard on Saturday morning that was presumably hit by a vehicle overnight on Friday. The Good Governance Group is hosting a debate for the six school...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
Roundabout Catering owners launch new event venue in Fernley
Campo restaurant in downtown Reno sold to Roundabout Catering owners; to get overhaul Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: ...
Record-Courier
Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers
Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
wnc.edu
PHOTO GALLERY: Coffee with a Cop
On the morning of Oct. 5, Coffee with a Cop brought Western Nevada College students, faculty and staff to the Dini Student Center to mingle with University Police Officers, WNC Security Officers and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Attendees enjoyed donuts, coffee, conversation and games as the event helped...
nevadabusiness.com
Roundabout Catering Announces Opening of the Meadows Event Venue in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. – MaryBeth and Chef Colin Smith, local and longtime owners of Roundabout Catering, have announced their latest venture, the opening of The Meadows Event Venue in Fernley. The facility is located at 1045 Inglewood Drive in Fernley and features 12,148 square feet of space which can accommodate...
KOLO TV Reno
Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire determines cause of downtown fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:17 p.m.: The Reno Fire Department says a cooking mishap is to blame for an apartment fire on Riverside Drive. They say the fire started in the kitchen from an energized burner that ignited combustibles that were placed next to it. RFD says the blaze was contained to one apartment, but caused extensive damage to the unit.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton to hold Community Health Fair on Oct. 20
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is hosting a free Community Health Fair at Bijou Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Open to all community members, this event is an opportunity to meet community care providers, receive preventative health screenings, and explore ways to manage your health and wellness.
Former Lakeside Inn and Casino in Tahoe demolished for new health care facility
It was known as "the spot for locals."
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday
The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt adds a fun sense of history leading up to Nevada Day festivities, and this year the hunt, which officially begins Tuesday, Oct. 4. Here’s a warmup clue ahead of Tuesday’s first clue. Clues will be posted in the mornings. Warm Up. Ma, he...
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
Sierra Sun
Mosquito Fire soil burn severity map released
TRUCKEE, Calif. —Forest Service BAER team specialists recently completed their field data gathering on federal lands burned by the Mosquito Fire. The post-fire maps and data display soil burn severity categories of unburned/very low, low, moderate, and high. For the Mosquito Fire, the BAER team analyzed approximately 77,207 acres...
KOLO TV Reno
Shared use path in Carson City to be reconstructed, causing lane closures
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reconstructing a shared path in east Carson City. The new 10-foot wide walking and biking path hopes to enhance mobility and safety. As a result, nighttime lane and shoulder closures will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00...
