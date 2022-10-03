ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

8-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton earns city’s approval

The developers of an eight-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton received conditional final approval Wednesday night from the city’s planning commission. Land owner Terry Briggs and his Chester Franklin Group LLC propose building the full-service Grand Riverview Hotel with 108 rooms, event spaces and restaurant on 6.43 acres at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, also known as Route 611, across from the Delaware Canal and Delaware River.
EASTON, PA
WOLF

Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement

CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Road Resurfacing Project Will Affect Traffic in Fountain Hill

Most of the road work taking place in Fountain Hill in recent months has been along Broadway, but that will briefly change in the near future, according to a borough official. Borough manager Eric Gratz said Wednesday that a contractor will be resurfacing the borough’s other major thoroughfare–Delaware Avenue–as well as the one-block section of road known as St. Luke’s Place from Monday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 13.
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Hanover Township, PA
City
Emmaus, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Business
Bethlehem, PA
Traffic
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction crews hit gas line in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are on scene of a natural gas leak in Allentown. A contractor hit the line just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at North Meadow and Liberty streets, said Joe Swope, a spokesperson for UGI. The gas line was shut off a short time later, Swope said. Power...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

5,000-square-foot recycling center proposed for Corriere Road in Palmer Township

The owner of Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC in Palmer Township is proposing a fairly simple solution to reduce some of the landfill waste in the Lehigh Valley. Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC principal Robert Rizzolino proposed building a 5,000-square-foot recycling sorting center at 2210 Corriere Road to sift through trash that should only be recyclable materials.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Marrero
lvpnews.com

D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
WBRE

Residents voice issues with road resurfacing project

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live, work, and drive on a busy Luzerne County roadway say a road resurfacing project is creating all types of problems. Problems that specifically include dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage. Many reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns were not being addressed. Eyewitness […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Natural Gas Prices#Property Management#Bankruptcies#Traffic Accident#E Third St#Artsquest#W Third St#Capo Co#Crayola Experience#Chess N Checkers
LehighValleyLive.com

Grocery store proposed for Phillipsburg. Could it be the fix to P’burg’s food swamp?

A collaboration between Phillipsburg’s mayor and three Allentown developers could be the fix to Phillipsburg’s food swamp. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday for a 61-unit senior residential building that would include a 6,000 square-foot public grocery store. The project is pitched for 540 Marshall St., less than 200 feet from the former Phillipsburg Ahart’s Market.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Pocono Update

7th Street Coffee | Stroudsburg's Newest Coffee Shop

Located on 7th Street, in Stroudsburg's Courthouse Square, 7th Street Coffee is Stroudsburgs newest location where customers are invited to grab a drink and hang out. STROUDSBURG, PA | 7th Street Coffee is the newest cafe in the town of Stroudsburg. After completing heavy renovations. Pocono Updated was invited to sit with Elena Munro, who co-owns 7th Street Coffee with Krystine Ciracello, and talk about the new shop. WATCH VIDEO.
STROUDSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Gas Price
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations

Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks property transformed into public nature preserve

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
ONTELAUNEE TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy