Most of the road work taking place in Fountain Hill in recent months has been along Broadway, but that will briefly change in the near future, according to a borough official. Borough manager Eric Gratz said Wednesday that a contractor will be resurfacing the borough’s other major thoroughfare–Delaware Avenue–as well as the one-block section of road known as St. Luke’s Place from Monday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 13.

FOUNTAIN HILL, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO