Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel Maven
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
8-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton earns city’s approval
The developers of an eight-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton received conditional final approval Wednesday night from the city’s planning commission. Land owner Terry Briggs and his Chester Franklin Group LLC propose building the full-service Grand Riverview Hotel with 108 rooms, event spaces and restaurant on 6.43 acres at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, also known as Route 611, across from the Delaware Canal and Delaware River.
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
sauconsource.com
Road Resurfacing Project Will Affect Traffic in Fountain Hill
Most of the road work taking place in Fountain Hill in recent months has been along Broadway, but that will briefly change in the near future, according to a borough official. Borough manager Eric Gratz said Wednesday that a contractor will be resurfacing the borough’s other major thoroughfare–Delaware Avenue–as well as the one-block section of road known as St. Luke’s Place from Monday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 9/8/22-9/22/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction crews hit gas line in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are on scene of a natural gas leak in Allentown. A contractor hit the line just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at North Meadow and Liberty streets, said Joe Swope, a spokesperson for UGI. The gas line was shut off a short time later, Swope said. Power...
5,000-square-foot recycling center proposed for Corriere Road in Palmer Township
The owner of Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC in Palmer Township is proposing a fairly simple solution to reduce some of the landfill waste in the Lehigh Valley. Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC principal Robert Rizzolino proposed building a 5,000-square-foot recycling sorting center at 2210 Corriere Road to sift through trash that should only be recyclable materials.
New future for Boyd Theater in Bethlehem gets underway with rainy groundbreaking
Despite the showers muddying the construction site on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, nothing could rain on the city’s parade as it broke ground on the Boyd Theater’s redevelopment Tuesday afternoon under a crowded white tent. The groundbreaking signaled the commencement of a major update to Bethlehem —...
RELATED PEOPLE
Work Starts at Upper Makefield Crossing Site as Sunoco Begins Replacing Its Pipeline Under Delaware River
Work has started at an Upper Makefield Crossing site as part of Sunoco’s efforts to replace its pipeline under the Delaware River, writes Damon C. Williams for the Bucks County Courier Times. Residents are bracing themselves for months of heavy construction as the anticipated and approved 14-Inch Twin Oaks...
lvpnews.com
D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
Residents voice issues with road resurfacing project
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live, work, and drive on a busy Luzerne County roadway say a road resurfacing project is creating all types of problems. Problems that specifically include dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage. Many reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns were not being addressed. Eyewitness […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grocery store proposed for Phillipsburg. Could it be the fix to P’burg’s food swamp?
A collaboration between Phillipsburg’s mayor and three Allentown developers could be the fix to Phillipsburg’s food swamp. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday for a 61-unit senior residential building that would include a 6,000 square-foot public grocery store. The project is pitched for 540 Marshall St., less than 200 feet from the former Phillipsburg Ahart’s Market.
7th Street Coffee | Stroudsburg's Newest Coffee Shop
Located on 7th Street, in Stroudsburg's Courthouse Square, 7th Street Coffee is Stroudsburgs newest location where customers are invited to grab a drink and hang out. STROUDSBURG, PA | 7th Street Coffee is the newest cafe in the town of Stroudsburg. After completing heavy renovations. Pocono Updated was invited to sit with Elena Munro, who co-owns 7th Street Coffee with Krystine Ciracello, and talk about the new shop. WATCH VIDEO.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer aims to turn blighted buildings into senior-living apartments, grocery store in Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A developer is planning to turn three old, blighted buildings in Phillipsburg into senior-living apartments and a grocery store, and the Mayor said he supports the idea. For more than a decade, the three buildings have sat deteriorating on the side of Marshall St. in Phillipsburg. Mayor...
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 traffic stoppages for rock blasting in Hunterdon County, NJ to continue through October
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Drivers who go through Hunterdon County, New Jersey on I-78 only have a month left of those total traffic stoppages before construction goes on a winter hiatus. A project involving rock blasting has been underway since June to keep the roadway safe. At times, there is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Phillipsburg, New Jersey could get a new grocery store, and more
The people of Phillipsburg, New Jersey asked for a grocery store, and now they just might get one. 69 News Reporter Manch tells you about a new proposal for that--and senior housing. Plus, 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly introduces us to a little boy and his family being helped out...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks property transformed into public nature preserve
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
Comments / 0