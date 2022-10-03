Read full article on original website
WIBW
Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
WIBW
Lawrence repeat offender arrested, charged with attempted murder after police chase
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man known for leading police chases has been most recently charged with attempted first-degree murder after leading officials on another chase. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Steven Carl Drake II, a man known for leading officials on high-speed chases, was charged on Monday, Oct. 3, with attempted first-degree murder with a handgun in Douglas Co. District Court.
Junction City man arrested after running from SUV crash
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a single vehicle crash in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, a 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by 38-year-old David Lingle II of Junction City was traveling in the 4500 Block of Skyway in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The SUV ramped off the road and flipped into the ditch.
WIBW
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers arrested Corey Scales, 40, and Candace Scales, 35, both of Topeka, after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. which ended with the execution of a narcotics search warrant.
WIBW
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homicide suspect who was shot by Topeka Police last week has been released from the hospital and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections records show Eric Perkins, 33, was booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. The booking charges included first degree premeditated murder, attempted first degree premeditated murder, aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon, aggravated child endangerment - reckless situation.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
WIBW
19-year-old Texan arrested after cocaine found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Texas was arrested after cocaine was found in a vehicle during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic violation. Officials did not say where.
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Meadowlark Apartments shooting suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Criminal charges were filed against Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence in relation to the homicide of Keith Gaylord Jr. that occurred on September 30., the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday. On Friday, September 30th, Topeka Police officers were called to 1621...
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co. on drug charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars on several drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy pulled Fred McConnell, 43, of Topeka over for an alleged license registration violation on October 2nd. During the traffic stop,...
UPDATE: Man barricades inside home, holds woman with ‘cutting instrument’
TOPEKA (KSNT) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home for several hours. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department was called out to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of NW Grant Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had barricaded himself inside of […]
Murder suspect’s condition improving
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man who police believe shot and killed Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka, and wounded another remains hospitalized. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reports he is in fair condition and improving as of Monday morning. Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is believed to have shot and killed Butts […]
WIBW
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. This is the first of 27 stops over the next six days encouraging voters to vote red this Election Day.
WIBW
Two arrested after alleged attempt to burglarize Topeka business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars after an alleged attempt to burglarize a local business. The Topeka Police Department says Damon Hill Jr., 35, and Cameron Hill, 30, both of Topeka, were both arrested after an alleged burglary early Sunday morning. Just before 6 a.m. on...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Topeka police officer and driver taken to hospital after car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to the TPD watch commander, an officer collided with another car at 5:12 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Lincoln Street in Central Topeka. The officer was responding to a call for service when the […]
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
WIBW
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has identified the man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during a burglary gone wrong as Michael S. Blanck, 43, of Lawrence. On Monday, Oct. 3, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that it has continued the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence that happened on Sunday night.
Police: Kan. man caught using a saw during business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a burglary. Just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police were conducting an area check at 605 SW Fairlawn Road, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting this check, officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw being operated inside...
Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
