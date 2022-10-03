ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Keaton to Receive Brass Ring Award at 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball

Diane Keaton will be receive the Brass Ring Award at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball on Oct. 8, event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced. The gala, which is presented by Dexcom, will be held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Howie Mandel will host the event, with Andy Grammer and Deborah Cox slated to perform, joining a talented lineup that includes R&B singer John Legend.

“Marvin and I started this event in 1978, and here we are 44 years later still reaching for the brass ring. That ring represents hope, progress, and an eventual cure for type 1 diabetes,” Davis said. “We’ve never wavered, never given up on this pursuit and the Oct. 8 gala will show our determination to succeed as never before with a wonderful honoree and fantastic young talent to support us.”

The 36th Carousel of Hope Ball brings together leaders from the film, television, music and business industries to support increasing awareness for diabetes and raise funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The event celebrates all the accomplishments the Center has garnered throughout the years, specifically what it has done for the progression of diabetes care, since its inception in 1978.

The Carousel Balls have raised more than $110 million to date, with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Funds are raised through sponsorships, dinner tickets, auctions and contributions.

The 2022 Dexcom-presented ball comes with additional sponsorship support generously provided by American Airlines, the Official Airline of The Carousel of Hope, The Beverly Hilton, Marlyn & Robert Day, and Variety . The event’s veteran production team includes Clive Davis, George Schlatter and Quincy Jones.

