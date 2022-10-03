ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Pharrell Williams Auctioning Some Of His Most Classic Items On App Joopiter

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIZHY_0iKCfhD900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htkPa_0iKCfhD900

Source: Julien M. Hekimian / Getty

If you’re a super fan of Pharrell Williams and have money to spare you’re in luck. He is auctioning off some of his most classic items on Joopiter.

As per Gentleman’s Quarterly the creative is putting some of his most coveted belongings under the hammer. The “Happy” performer has founded Joopiter, a digital auction house and already has committed to making the platform a success by participating directly. Joopiter’s inaugural collection, “Son of a Pharaoh,” will feature 52 of his most prized possessions and given his game changing taste we expect it to all go quickly. He explained his thought process in on social media. “ @joopiterofficial is about letting go of the past. Of EVERYTHING. Recognizing that I felt a compulsion and responsibility to hold on to what has passed and am setting myself free. For the beginning of a new era.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐀 𝐏𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐎𝐇 (@pharrell)

In an interview with Financial Times he details how he came to the decision to part with the items. “My business manager was like, ‘Hey, at this point, you have 11 different storage units,’” he revealed. But in Pharrell fashion he wanted to do it his way thus he assembled a team to develop Joopiter because as he put it some of the existing platforms are not “one size fits all”. “I’m not going to sell furniture on StockX. You know what I’m saying,” he added. “I’m not going to sell, you know, 20-plus-carat diamond rings on [The] RealReal.”

Included in the collection are some limited-edition Louis Vuitton luggage sets, a Jacob & Co. gold plated Blackberry, his iconic N.E.R.D. chain and more. But to hear P tell it these items are more than pick ups. Fashion and music is like time and space, you can’t have one without the other,” he explained. “You know, even Mozart was wearing something.”

You can find out more about the Son Of A Pharoah auction here .

Photo: Jesse Gouveia

The post Pharrell Williams Auctioning Some Of His Most Classic Items On App Joopiter appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sports ‘White Lives Matter’ Tee As He Debuts New Music At YZY SZN 9 Launch

Paris, France – Kanye West surprised fans while presenting the YZY Season 9 experience in Paris, France this week. Taking place on Monday evening (October 3) in front of about 50 guests, Kanye got his Steve Jobs on and made a speech prior to the start of the event in which he addressed how fashion has been “classist” and targeted his former manager Scooter Braun for forcing him to continue touring after Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Kanye West Debuts 3D-Printed Boot at YZY Season 9 Show

Kanye West gave fans plenty to talk about on social media with today’s showing of his YZY Season 9 experience. In an event that was marred by controversy, a majority of the focus was on West’s upcoming apparel offerings, but we also saw a preview of a new 3D-printed YZY boot.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld

The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HipHopWired

Frank Ocean Cleared His Instagram Account, Fans Speculate New Album On The Way

Frank Ocean fans think the crooner has something up his sleeve. He recently cleared his Instagram account and his supporters think a new album is on the way. As per Billboard Magazine, the singer songwriter has been a bit more active with his social media handles in his own artistic way. On Monday, Sept. 26, the […] The post Frank Ocean Cleared His Instagram Account, Fans Speculate New Album On The Way appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Pharrell Williams
HipHopWired

Cardi B & Reebok Release “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” Capsule Collection

The Cardi B and Reebok collaboration has been going strong for quite some time now and next month a new capsule collection will drop to keep that bond strong and that paper flowing in. The new Reebok x Cardi Let Me Be…Next Level Energy Collection will be dropping on Oct. 14 and for fans of the […] The post Cardi B & Reebok Release “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” Capsule Collection appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Financial Times
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Flexes Diamond Flip-Flops During London Fashion Week

Ye knows how to stunt on the best of ‘em. Kanye West’s fashion sense has always been unique. One would just have to look at all of his clothing collections to understand this. Ye likes to do things differently and for the most part, he is the one setting the trends. For instance, Kanye was largely responsible for making baggy, minimalist, neutral-colored clothes extremely popular. Ye was made fun of for these types of garments, but in the long run, he won.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Diddy Says MA$E Owes Him $3M, MA$E Responds & Says Mogul Is In His Feelings

Diddy is making his promotional rounds and is not ducking any questions. He says MA$E owes him $3 million but the rapper says otherwise. As per Complex the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO recently paid a visit to The Breakfast Club and participated in a lengthy interview with the crew. While he discussed several hot topics, it was […] The post Diddy Says MA$E Owes Him $3M, MA$E Responds & Says Mogul Is In His Feelings appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West Walks Runway of Mud for Balenciaga Fashion Show

It looks like Kanye West is ready to get his hands dirty again in the fashion world as he marched down a runway of mud for Balenciaga's fashion show in Paris today. On Sunday (Oct. 2), Kanye West made his first-ever runway appearance at Balenciaga's fashion show for their Summer 2023 collection. In a video posted on TMZ, Ye walks down a runway of mud wearing what appears to be an all-black paramilitary outfit with a ridiculous amount of utility pockets and a “Security” patch over the coat’s left breast.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HipHopWired

Kanye West Fires Back at Khloé Kardashian Birthday Party Claims

Amid the ongoing controversy of sporting a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at his YZY SZN 9 fashion show—rapper/designer, Kanye West pushed back against his former sister-in-law who criticized his recent social media posts. Khloé Kardashian, 38, commented on an Instagram post of West saying that he was trying to tear her sister “Kimberly down” and using […] The post Kanye West Fires Back at Khloé Kardashian Birthday Party Claims appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

I’ll Buy An L: Snoop Dogg Steals The Show On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Appearance

Snoop Dogg’s star power can’t be denied. He once again stole the show with his charisma on a recent appearance on Wheel Of Fortune. As spotted on Hype Beast the Long Beach, California native paid a visit to Pat Sajak and Vanna White and needless to say he did not disappoint. Off the rip the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper was ready to play and was quick with tapping the buzzer. While Snoop Dogg missed the mark on several attempts it was these moments that made the episode so memorable. During the “What Are You Doing?” category he hilariously guessed “baking brownies” when the answer was actually “baking onions”. One of his other contestants chimed in after the gaff saying “Martha’s gonna be disappointed. Martha’s going to be upset”.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy