Pharrell Williams Auctioning Some Of His Most Classic Items On App Joopiter

If you’re a super fan of Pharrell Williams and have money to spare you’re in luck. He is auctioning off some of his most classic items on Joopiter.

As per Gentleman’s Quarterly the creative is putting some of his most coveted belongings under the hammer. The “Happy” performer has founded Joopiter, a digital auction house and already has committed to making the platform a success by participating directly. Joopiter’s inaugural collection, “Son of a Pharaoh,” will feature 52 of his most prized possessions and given his game changing taste we expect it to all go quickly. He explained his thought process in on social media. “ @joopiterofficial is about letting go of the past. Of EVERYTHING. Recognizing that I felt a compulsion and responsibility to hold on to what has passed and am setting myself free. For the beginning of a new era.”

In an interview with Financial Times he details how he came to the decision to part with the items. “My business manager was like, ‘Hey, at this point, you have 11 different storage units,’” he revealed. But in Pharrell fashion he wanted to do it his way thus he assembled a team to develop Joopiter because as he put it some of the existing platforms are not “one size fits all”. “I’m not going to sell furniture on StockX. You know what I’m saying,” he added. “I’m not going to sell, you know, 20-plus-carat diamond rings on [The] RealReal.”

Included in the collection are some limited-edition Louis Vuitton luggage sets, a Jacob & Co. gold plated Blackberry, his iconic N.E.R.D. chain and more. But to hear P tell it these items are more than pick ups. Fashion and music is like time and space, you can’t have one without the other,” he explained. “You know, even Mozart was wearing something.”

You can find out more about the Son Of A Pharoah auction here .

Photo: Jesse Gouveia

