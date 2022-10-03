Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Patience With Baby Playing on the Floor is the Picture of True Love
When mixing babies and fur babies together, parents might get worried about whether or not they get along. Pets can get jealous that a new living being stole the show. Although, that definitely doesn't happen all the time so parents fret not!. Sometimes animals will stick by the baby's side...
pethelpful.com
Video of Puppy Rescued From One of the 'Worst Puppy Mills' in Missouri Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
TikTok user @greatplainsspca, a no-kill animal shelter out of Kansas City, Missouri, recently shared a clip that has us heartbroken. The shelter was, luckily, able to step in and help five dogs that were saved from one of the worst puppy mills in Missouri. But the video also serves as a wake-up call.
LISTEN: What are the worst 5 dog breeds to own?
While they may be man's best friend, not all of them are equally friendly or polite, so the question must be asked, what dogs should would-be-owners stay away from?. One U.K. veterinarian is blowing up online for his list of the top five worst dogs to own. The vet said that Chow Chows, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Dachshunds, Shar-Peis, and French Bulldogs should all be avoided because of health concerns and/or behavioral mannerisms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
pethelpful.com
Moment Adopted Golden Retriever Realizes He Finally Has a Forever Home Melts Our Hearts
Bringing home a new pet can be a long-anticipated moment for everyone in the family--including the pet! Even if they're living peacefully with a foster parent, nothing beats the moment that a dog or cat realizes that they're finally home. Norman the Golden Retriever is no exception to this, though...
pethelpful.com
Video of Man's Kind Gesture Toward Shelter Dog Who Is Losing Hope Is So Moving
There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and we hate to see these pup wallowing in shelters hoping for someone to adopt them. Many times, these dogs begin to lose hope that they will find their forever home. One man is trying to keep the faith alive for the pups at his local shelter with kind gestures.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog saw her friend starve to death and managed to find a happy ending
This pup was the lucky one of two dogsfound suffering in filthy conditions. Unlike her canine companion who starved to death right in front of her, Bessie survived and was able to overcome her trauma. A new dog now, she is happy in a wonderful home with loving owners. Rescued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog Thrown Off Bridge From Moving Car 'Like Garbage' Gets Her Fairy-Tale Ending
Daisy the dog is one lucky pup. The 4-year-old canine escaped unharmed after a plastic tote she was inside was tossed from a moving car off a bridge in Orange County, Florida, last week. A witness contacted police, who along with an animal welfare official climbed down a steep, brush-filled...
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbreak as the ‘walking carcass’ dog was inhumanely dumped on the streets (VIDEO)
American bulldog Liza was ‘abused, emaciated, bred to near death, and on the verge of collapse’ when she was found abandoned on the streets in what vet nurse Val Phillips described as the worst case she's seen in over 50 years of work. Thanks to the dedicated rescue and vet team, Liza is on her way to recovery. But the nurse fears that this pup is just ‘the tip of the iceberg’ and that 'things are only going to get worse' for pets across the country.
kellysthoughtsonthings.com
Does Your Family Want A Dog? These Breeds Are Amazing
Dogs are a great addition to any family. They're social, fun, and make your life very interesting. But, do you know what kind of dog you should get?. There are so many options, and it can be hard to decide. This blog will help you decide what type of dog...
Greatest Dogs To Add To The Family in New York State
Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts
An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
Fearless Bichon Frise Sprints Toward Huge Grizzly Bear on Alaskan Hiking Trail in Viral Video
Most of us know that little dogs are mostly all bark … and very little bite. But, that doesn’t make them any less terrifying as they relentlessly yip and growl to protect their pack! This is what one grizzly bear learned recently as it came face to face with a relentless tiny bichon frise. This little pup may be little in size … but its confidence outpaces us all!
ohmymag.co.uk
This lonely collie who may lose an eye has spent ages in a shelter and longs for a forever home
Despite being blind in one eye, Hilda is a ‘busy and very pretty collie’. The Good Life Dog Rescue are absolutely in love with this ‘gorgeous, sweet-natured dog’, and their hearts break to see her struggle in kennels and long for a loving home. The charity’s volunteers issued an urgent appeal for Hilda hoping to help her find the forever family she deserves.
TODAY.com
See a dog hilariously avoid eye contact with her owners
A couple in Tennessee noticed that their dog Boji always stares at them and looks away as soon as they try to stare back. See the cute moment when they finally caught her in the act!Sept. 15, 2022.
Raccoon Comes Flying Out Of Tree Stand, Nearly Lands On Hunter’s Head
Wildlife is funny… I guess it’s funny from our perspective, but from theirs it just makes sense to use any structure they can get into as shelter. All a deer stand is, is a place to sit out of the elements and hide a bit of noise and smell. Why wouldn’t it be the perfect place for a critter to live during the offseason?
Numerous FREE Animals Need New Magic Valley Homes Now
When most people look to adopt or bring home a newborn pet, shelters and pet stores are usually where many focus their attention. Let's not forget that there are animals out there that can save potential new pet owners a lot of money, and in some circumstances won't cost a dime to bring home.
Indiana Shelter Dog, CHOLLA, Loves Belly Rubs, Treats, and Playing Outside
CHOLLA is our Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This beautiful girl is a submissive sweetheart who loves to get belly rubs and treats. She's having a blast at the shelter, but she is ready to find a forever home. Based on her appearance, the saddle...
Dog's Unique Friendship With Owner's Fish Delights Internet
A video showcasing a corgi's unusual friendship with the fish who live in his owner's pond has received more than 2.3 million views online. Morty is one half of a canine duo known to millions on TikTok as Maple and Morty, with more than 275,000 followers on the social-media platform.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2