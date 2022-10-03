Read full article on original website
Have you tried West Virginia’s 3 official road trips?
West Virginia's Department of Tourism now has three designated scenic road trips as West Virginia Mountain Rides for both residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy.
Where to see West Virginia’s peak fall foliage in October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of […]
Animal believed to be locally extinct found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years
A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
WVNT-TV
2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Chemical Valley Featured In Film Documentaries
West Virginia’s community of Institute is featured in two documentaries that examine environmental safety and accountability. The mini-documentaries are part of the series “Films for Our Future” and are hosted by Our Future West Virginia and the North Carolina production company, Working Films. Chemical Valley follows the...
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
Active Air Force member drowns in West Virginia rapids
An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Old buildings in 21 WV communities receive $9.2 million for demolition
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Buildings in 21 communities across West Virginia are scheduled to be demolished. The demolitions are all coming from $9.2 million in grant funding from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP). Gov. Jim Justice held an event with the WVDEP yesterday, October 3, 2022 in Matoaka, one of the communities to […]
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to Do in West Virginia
West Virginia is a scenic state in all seasons – where country roads, densely-forested wilderness areas, and charming small towns offer the perfect blend of sublime scenery and centuries-old Appalachian history. It’s truly one of the most underrated states in the US, embodying the “Almost Heaven” John Denver described in his American classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
wfxrtv.com
What is the most popular Halloween costume in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is only weeks away and people around the country are planning their costumes. According to a study by All Home Connections, some Americans are taking to Google to find that perfect costume. The study found that in the Mountain State, most residents searching for zombie costumes.
West Virginia getting minivans to help with mobility
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has helped some agencies in the state procure eight accessible minivans that can be used to take people in rural areas to medical appointments and other places. The state Department of Transportation Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities’ Division of Public Transit got the vehicles through a federal program used […]
Morgantown ranked best West Virginia city to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study ranked the best small American cities to live in and gave Morgantown a top-50 score in the nation for quality of life. Five West Virginia cities were included in the Wallethub ranking: Morgantown, Parkersburg, Charleston, Wheeling and Huntington. A total of 1,319 American cities were ranked based on […]
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼
West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
WSAZ
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 2, 1923: Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams was born in Fairmont. During World War II, Williams neutralized seven concrete pillboxes at the Battle of Iwo Jima.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases continue to dip in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Wednesday in West Virginia. The state’s active case total now sits at 1,002, down a little more than 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 367 new positive cases for the day.
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects
Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Here are tire collection events coming up near you
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – 13 free tire collection events are being hosted in your area for the months of October and November by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting. Certain counties are offering ongoing tire collection events. These include: Fayette County: Suspended until further notice Greenbrier County: […]
