Spooky Fun for a Good Cause: New Tech High’s LLC hosts annual haunted house in Coppell
Kate Markham is a senior at New Tech High in Coppell, passionate about all things leadership and building community. Along with a few other students in the school’s Learner Leadership Council (LLC), Markham was elected to put on school functions to bring students together and provide a sense of community, she said.
Youth coach leaves lasting impact on Celina community
– said Thera Boddie, Trey’s wife. When Trey Boddie’s siblings have looked back at pictures, they’ve noticed just how much their brother smiled.
Meet Vicky Herr, retired educator and dedicated volunteer at The Storehouse
Vicky Herr is from the Northeast and found herself in Carrollton several years ago, becoming one of the founding members of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, where The Storehouse is helping to serve several community members there today. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
See over 20 photos of one of Plano's largest HOA-sponsored National Night Out celebrations
The heart of Plano’s Kings Ridge neighborhood was filled with jubilation, lights and music at its 19th annual National Night Out Tuesday evening. Starting when Kings Ridge had fewer than 200 homes, National Night Out has been a large part of neighbors getting to know each other and build relationships with Plano first responders.
Get to know Plano resident and musician Klaus Abebefe
Klaus Abebefe has been making music since he was in the seventh grade. From rapping to singing country, Abebefe has a wide array of musical ability. His music can be found on all streaming platforms. How did you get into rapping?
Q&A: For Frisco resident Shelby Fawver, it's all about creating memorable moments
Shelby Fawver has been a Frisco resident for 24 years and currently serves as Director of Events with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Meet Rick De La Cruz, the Community Resource Officer for The Colony
Rick De La Cruz is the Community Resource Officer for The Colony. He served in the military for 29 years and became a police officer eight years ago, enforcing the law and being involved in the community ever since. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Organization to hold inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast October 12
The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco. The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community...
McKinney brings kayaking launch and dock to Towne Lake park
McKinney wanted to find a way to get people back on the water at Towne Lake Park. The park is one of the oldest in the McKinney system, said Michael Kowski, Parks and Recreation director with the city.
Frisco Parks and Rec announces event at Grand Park for Nov. 19
The opening of Frisco's Grand Park just got one step closer to reality. The city's Parks and Recreation department on Wednesday announced a Nov. 19 event that will allow Frisco residents to explore Big Bluestem Trail at the park.
Get to know Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd
Jonathan Boyd is Allen's fire chief and a longtime Allen resident. In addition to his duties with the fire department, Boyd and his four brothers run a foundation that offers scholarships to the Collin College Fire Academy for individuals who have a financial need. How did you get involved with...
PHOTOS: 35 of our favorite moments from Celina's Oktoberfest 2022
The Celina Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 iteration of its Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the downtown square. The event included a dachshund derby, beer stein contest, costume contest, live music and more.
Here's why Frisco ISD's website now has a 'trending topics' page that addresses hot-button issues
A new page on Frisco ISD’s website is aiming to address hot-button issues in a central location. Recently the district announced the creation of a “trending topics” page that FISD said will include “up-to-date details about policies and procedures in Frisco ISD.” A look at the page today shows links addressing such topics as Critical Race Theory, LGBTQIA+ restroom practices, library books, social-emotional learning, secondary grading practices and more.
Coppell news roundup: voter registration deadline, library updates and information
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The City of Coppell will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, asking voters whether or not to reauthorize two propositions concerning the allocation of sales and use taxes paid on goods and services purchased within city limits. Reauthorization of the sales tax collection will NOT result in an increase to the sales tax rate. The measures on the ballot will ask voters how they wish to allocate the quarter-cent sales and use taxes moving forward. If the ballot propositions do not pass, the portion of the sales tax collection will go away. For more information, visit the City of Coppell’s website.
Collin County to host public test of voting machines
Collin County Election officials will hold a public test of voting machines – known as a logic & accuracy test – on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the county's Elections Department, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102. The public is invited. Texas law requires public testing...
5 things you should know about the Carrollton city bond issue before you vote
Early voting for the City of Carrollton Bond Election runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4 and the City of Carrollton Bond Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote in this election is Tuesday, Oct. 11 and applications for Ballots by Mail (ABBMs) must be received no later than the close of business on Oct. 28, 2022.
Little Elm experiencing rapid growth on north side of town
Little Elm has had development plans for the north side of the Town for years, but jurisdiction near U.S. Route 380 can be tricky since there are so many districts in the area. The Town of Little Elm mainly covers the corridor from Highway 720 to U.S. Route 380, which...
The streak continues: Bayless’ big night helps Plano West outlast Coppell in 5 sets
COPPELL – As impressive as Plano West’s current win streak has been, there have been a couple of times when the Lady Wolves have been pushed to the limit. On Aug. 23, West won the first two sets before outlasting Prosper in five sets. Seven days later, Southlake Carroll gave the Lady Wolves all they could handle before West had just enough left in the tank to extinguish the Dragons in five sets.
Student-athlete Spotlight: Rangel’s defense has The Colony in position to contend
The libero position is considered the last line of defense on the volleyball court. But in the case for The Colony, the Lady Cougars are in good hands with senior Kacie Rangel. Rangel, the daughter of The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel, has starting for the Lady Cougars since...
Celina set back in district title race with four-set loss to state-ranked Aubrey
When the Celina volleyball team made its first-ever trip to the Class 4A state tournament last season, it did so by dispatching of district rival Aubrey in a three-set Region II-4A final. With the bulk of their 4A runner-up roster back, the Lady Bobcats have their sights set on a...
