Coppell, TX

Coppell, TX
Texas Entertainment
Coppell, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Plano resident and musician Klaus Abebefe

Klaus Abebefe has been making music since he was in the seventh grade. From rapping to singing country, Abebefe has a wide array of musical ability. His music can be found on all streaming platforms. How did you get into rapping?
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Organization to hold inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast October 12

The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco. The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd

Jonathan Boyd is Allen's fire chief and a longtime Allen resident. In addition to his duties with the fire department, Boyd and his four brothers run a foundation that offers scholarships to the Collin College Fire Academy for individuals who have a financial need. How did you get involved with...
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here's why Frisco ISD's website now has a 'trending topics' page that addresses hot-button issues

A new page on Frisco ISD’s website is aiming to address hot-button issues in a central location. Recently the district announced the creation of a “trending topics” page that FISD said will include “up-to-date details about policies and procedures in Frisco ISD.” A look at the page today shows links addressing such topics as Critical Race Theory, LGBTQIA+ restroom practices, library books, social-emotional learning, secondary grading practices and more.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell news roundup: voter registration deadline, library updates and information

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The City of Coppell will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, asking voters whether or not to reauthorize two propositions concerning the allocation of sales and use taxes paid on goods and services purchased within city limits. Reauthorization of the sales tax collection will NOT result in an increase to the sales tax rate. The measures on the ballot will ask voters how they wish to allocate the quarter-cent sales and use taxes moving forward. If the ballot propositions do not pass, the portion of the sales tax collection will go away. For more information, visit the City of Coppell’s website.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Collin County to host public test of voting machines

Collin County Election officials will hold a public test of voting machines – known as a logic & accuracy test – on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the county's Elections Department, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102. The public is invited. Texas law requires public testing...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things you should know about the Carrollton city bond issue before you vote

Early voting for the City of Carrollton Bond Election runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4 and the City of Carrollton Bond Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote in this election is Tuesday, Oct. 11 and applications for Ballots by Mail (ABBMs) must be received no later than the close of business on Oct. 28, 2022.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm experiencing rapid growth on north side of town

Little Elm has had development plans for the north side of the Town for years, but jurisdiction near U.S. Route 380 can be tricky since there are so many districts in the area. The Town of Little Elm mainly covers the corridor from Highway 720 to U.S. Route 380, which...
LITTLE ELM, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The streak continues: Bayless’ big night helps Plano West outlast Coppell in 5 sets

COPPELL – As impressive as Plano West’s current win streak has been, there have been a couple of times when the Lady Wolves have been pushed to the limit. On Aug. 23, West won the first two sets before outlasting Prosper in five sets. Seven days later, Southlake Carroll gave the Lady Wolves all they could handle before West had just enough left in the tank to extinguish the Dragons in five sets.
COPPELL, TX

