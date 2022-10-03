The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The City of Coppell will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, asking voters whether or not to reauthorize two propositions concerning the allocation of sales and use taxes paid on goods and services purchased within city limits. Reauthorization of the sales tax collection will NOT result in an increase to the sales tax rate. The measures on the ballot will ask voters how they wish to allocate the quarter-cent sales and use taxes moving forward. If the ballot propositions do not pass, the portion of the sales tax collection will go away. For more information, visit the City of Coppell’s website.

COPPELL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO