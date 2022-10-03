ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: October 3-9

By Chris Babler
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewyN8_0iKCdRxz00

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON – WB I-30 between Great Southwest Parkway and Ballpark Way ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/9, traffic will be directed through a marked detour.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON – NB & SB 360 between Brown Boulevard and Six Flags Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/9, traffic will be directed through a marked detour.

RED ALERT - IRVING - WB 183 at Carl Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 10/4, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between N Tarrant Pkwy. and Heritage Trace ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 9 pm - 5 am on Wednesday, 10/5 through Friday, 10/7, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

*Now Open: The I-35E & Hwy 67 Non-Tolled TEXpress Lanes are now open to traffic. These reversible lanes have managed access points and are now open in the northbound or southbound direction at prescribed times to allow for additional capacity on the mainlanes for the peak traffic flow direction. The TEXpress lanes are not tolled and do not have an occupancy requirement, meaning they are open for use by single or multiple occupant vehicles

MESQUITE - NB & SB 635 between Town East Blvd and La Prada Drive will reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/8.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit to Galloway Avenue/Gus Thomasson Road will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed overnight from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 10/4 through Thursday, 10/6.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/9.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit ramps to EB & WB I-30 will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 10/4 through Thursday, 10/6..

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 10/8.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 10/8.

RED BIRD/HUTCHINS - EB & WB I-20 between Polk and I-45 the right lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes and exit ramps will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 10/8.

DUNCANVILLE - NB & SB 67 at Wintergreen Road the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Friday, 10/7.

BALCH SPRINGS - NB 635 between Haymarket Road and Seagoville Road multiple right lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 10/3.

GARLAND - EB I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road the two right lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am on Monday,10/3.

BEDFORD - NB 121 at Harwood Road the left lane will be closed from 9 am - 3 pm on Tuesday, 10/4.

GRAPEVINE - NB 121 at Hall-Johnson Road the right lane will be closed from 9 am - 3 pm on Thursday, 10/6.

ARLINGTON - EB I-20 between Bowen Road and Matlock Road the three right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Thursday,10/6 and the right lane will be closed from 9 pm - 6 am on Friday, 10/7.

BURLESON - NB I-35W at Renfro Street the left lane will be closed from 9 am - 2 pm on Thursday, 10/6.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between N. Tarrant Pkwy and Heritage Trace Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY BLOCKED at various times along with various lane closures nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 10/5 through Sunday, 10/9.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Westport Pkwy  ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY BLOCKED at various times along with various lane closures nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Friday night,10/7.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Eagle Pkwy and Hwy 114  ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY BLOCKED at various times along with various lane closures nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday night, 10/5.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Hwy 10 and Trinity Blvd will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday,10/8 and also nightly from 9 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/4 through Sunday,10/9.

FORT WORTH - NB E. Loop 820 between Randol Mill Road and Trinity Blvd will be reduced to one lane nightly from 9 pm - 6 am on Wednesday, 10/5 through Friday, 10/7.

FORT WORTH - NB 121 between Handley-Ederville exit ramp and the Handley-Ederville Road crossing the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 10/8 and the left lane will be closed on Tuesday, 10/5 through Friday, 10/7.

FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Sunday, 10/9.

FOREST HILL - EB I-20 at Campus Drive the two right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/4.

SOUTH FORT WORTH - EB I-20 at I-35W the right lane will be closed overnight from 12 am - 6 am on Thursday, 10/6.

SOUTH FORT WORTH - SB I-35W at I-20 the right lane will be closed overnight from 12 am - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/5 and Wednesday, 10/6.

.NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB 114 and EB Hwy 170 will be closed overnight from 8 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/4. 4 for construction activities, traffic will be directed through a signed detour.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - EB 114 between Davis Blvd  and Kirkwood various lanes will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 10/8.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - EB 114 at Davis Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 8 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/4, traffic will be directed through signed detours.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - WB 114 at Davis Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 8 pm - 6 am on Wednesday, 10/5, traffic will be directed through signed detours.

BENBROOK - EB I-20 between winscott and Bryant Irvin Road will have two lanes closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Sunday, 10/9.

WEATHERFORD/HUDSON OAKS - EB & WB I-20 between Old Dennis Road and Parker Road various lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/9.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various ane closures between I-35W and Hwy 377 daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 8 pn - 5 am through Saturday.

MANSFIELD - NB & WB Hwy 287 between Heritage Pkwy and Lone Star Road alternating lanes will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 10/8.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Euless police investigating area around elementary school

EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
EULESS, TX
WFAA

Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Traffic
City
Forest Hill, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Benbrook, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Traffic
City
Mesquite, TX
City
Burleson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Traffic
CBS DFW

Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records.  "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#North Texas#Red Alert#North Dallas#Westport#Wb#N Tarrant Pkwy#Heritage Trace#Texpress#Mesquite Nb Sb#La Prada Drive
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano

Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS DFW

Woman in stable condition after train strikes her in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman is in stable condition after a train struck her just past 4 a.m. on Oct. 5. South Division officers with the Fort Worth Police Department found her near the intersection of West Seminary Drive and Hemphill Street.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They took her to John Peter Smith Hospital for medical treatment.  Fort Worth police are investigating the case as an injured person and a Union Pacific Railway agent will respond to the scene.
FORT WORTH, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan

According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy