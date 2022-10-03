KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: October 3-9

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON – WB I-30 between Great Southwest Parkway and Ballpark Way ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/9, traffic will be directed through a marked detour.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON – NB & SB 360 between Brown Boulevard and Six Flags Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/9, traffic will be directed through a marked detour.

RED ALERT - IRVING - WB 183 at Carl Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 10/4, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between N Tarrant Pkwy. and Heritage Trace ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 9 pm - 5 am on Wednesday, 10/5 through Friday, 10/7, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

*Now Open: The I-35E & Hwy 67 Non-Tolled TEXpress Lanes are now open to traffic. These reversible lanes have managed access points and are now open in the northbound or southbound direction at prescribed times to allow for additional capacity on the mainlanes for the peak traffic flow direction. The TEXpress lanes are not tolled and do not have an occupancy requirement, meaning they are open for use by single or multiple occupant vehicles

MESQUITE - NB & SB 635 between Town East Blvd and La Prada Drive will reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/8.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit to Galloway Avenue/Gus Thomasson Road will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed overnight from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 10/4 through Thursday, 10/6.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/9.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit ramps to EB & WB I-30 will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 10/4 through Thursday, 10/6..

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 10/8.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 10/8.

RED BIRD/HUTCHINS - EB & WB I-20 between Polk and I-45 the right lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 10/6.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes and exit ramps will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 10/8.

DUNCANVILLE - NB & SB 67 at Wintergreen Road the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Friday, 10/7.

BALCH SPRINGS - NB 635 between Haymarket Road and Seagoville Road multiple right lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 10/3.

GARLAND - EB I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road the two right lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am on Monday,10/3.

BEDFORD - NB 121 at Harwood Road the left lane will be closed from 9 am - 3 pm on Tuesday, 10/4.

GRAPEVINE - NB 121 at Hall-Johnson Road the right lane will be closed from 9 am - 3 pm on Thursday, 10/6.

ARLINGTON - EB I-20 between Bowen Road and Matlock Road the three right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Thursday,10/6 and the right lane will be closed from 9 pm - 6 am on Friday, 10/7.

BURLESON - NB I-35W at Renfro Street the left lane will be closed from 9 am - 2 pm on Thursday, 10/6.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between N. Tarrant Pkwy and Heritage Trace Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY BLOCKED at various times along with various lane closures nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 10/5 through Sunday, 10/9.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Westport Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY BLOCKED at various times along with various lane closures nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Friday night,10/7.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Eagle Pkwy and Hwy 114 ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY BLOCKED at various times along with various lane closures nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday night, 10/5.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Hwy 10 and Trinity Blvd will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday,10/8 and also nightly from 9 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/4 through Sunday,10/9.

FORT WORTH - NB E. Loop 820 between Randol Mill Road and Trinity Blvd will be reduced to one lane nightly from 9 pm - 6 am on Wednesday, 10/5 through Friday, 10/7.

FORT WORTH - NB 121 between Handley-Ederville exit ramp and the Handley-Ederville Road crossing the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 10/8 and the left lane will be closed on Tuesday, 10/5 through Friday, 10/7.

FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Sunday, 10/9.

FOREST HILL - EB I-20 at Campus Drive the two right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/4.

SOUTH FORT WORTH - EB I-20 at I-35W the right lane will be closed overnight from 12 am - 6 am on Thursday, 10/6.

SOUTH FORT WORTH - SB I-35W at I-20 the right lane will be closed overnight from 12 am - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/5 and Wednesday, 10/6.

.NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB 114 and EB Hwy 170 will be closed overnight from 8 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/4. 4 for construction activities, traffic will be directed through a signed detour.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - EB 114 between Davis Blvd and Kirkwood various lanes will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 10/8.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - EB 114 at Davis Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 8 pm - 6 am on Tuesday, 10/4, traffic will be directed through signed detours.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - WB 114 at Davis Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 8 pm - 6 am on Wednesday, 10/5, traffic will be directed through signed detours.

BENBROOK - EB I-20 between winscott and Bryant Irvin Road will have two lanes closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Sunday, 10/9.

WEATHERFORD/HUDSON OAKS - EB & WB I-20 between Old Dennis Road and Parker Road various lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 10/9.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various ane closures between I-35W and Hwy 377 daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 8 pn - 5 am through Saturday.

MANSFIELD - NB & WB Hwy 287 between Heritage Pkwy and Lone Star Road alternating lanes will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 10/8.

