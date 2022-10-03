Study: 2/3 of US adults have no plans to get COVID booster

Photo credit Getty Images

With the world now 2 ½ years into the era of COVID, it appears the American demand for further protective vaccinations is beginning to plummet.

A new study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that, while 77% of Americans say they have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, about 66% say they do not plan on getting the latest booster shot.

The newest booster shots from both Moderna and Pfizer were approved late last month by the FDA and are updated to target the latest Omicron subvariants of COVID-19.

However, only half of adults surveyed had even heard there was a new booster, and around 40% said they were unclear as to whether the new booster was recommended for them.

(The booster is recommended by the CDC for all otherwise fully-vaccinated individuals age 12 and up.)

About 18% of those surveyed said they were still debating whether to get the new shot, 10% will only get it if required to, and 12% said they would definitely not be getting it.

Another 27% said they were ineligible because they were not currently fully vaccinated.

Over 1,500 adults were surveyed for the study between September 15 and September 26.

According to the CDC, around 7.6 million people have so far received the latest booster shots, about 3.5% of the eligible U.S. population.